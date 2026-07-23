Geely Auto and Ford Establish Joint Venture in Spain for Localized Production in Ford’s Valencia Plant

The global automakers plan to establish a manufacturing joint venture at Ford’s plant in Valencia, Spain, to build Ford and Geely-branded vehicles.

The partnership secures the future of the Valencia plant, guarantees long-term stability and creates the potential for future high-tech manufacturing jobs in Valencia.

The Valencia plant will produce a new generation of low- and zero-emission vehicles for European markets.

The joint venture is expected to produce three Ford-branded multi-energy vehicles and two electric Geely-branded models, starting in 2028.

The collaboration accelerates Geely Auto's European expansion, and supports Ford's product offensive in Europe.





VALENCIA, Spain, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Automobile Holdings (hereafter “Geely Auto”) and Ford Motor Company today announced an agreement to form a Europe-focused joint venture (JV) at Ford's Valencia, Spain, manufacturing hub.





The JV will share production capacity to deliver a world-class lineup of multi-energy vehicles for both Geely Auto and Ford brands that will appeal to European drivers, while simultaneously benefiting the local Valencia economy.

Pending regulatory approvals, the JV will officially begin operations in the first half of 2027, with the first new vehicles scheduled to roll off the production line in 2028.

The JV will transform Ford’s Valencia facility – already one of Europe’s most productive and advanced automotive plants, with a potential annual capacity of approximately 500,000 units – into a shared, high-tech manufacturing hub. By optimizing factory utilization and sharing development costs, the partnership will bolster operational excellence and provide long-term stability and employment opportunities for Valencia’s world-class automotive workforce. Under the proposed ownership structure Geely Auto will own 34% of the new entity and Ford will own 66%.

Geely Auto plans to produce two new energy models at the Valencia plant, with the first rolling off the production line in 2028. The venture supports Geely Auto's international expansion, following overseas sales of 474,228 vehicles in the first half of 2026, a year-on-year increase of 158%, making it one of the fastest growing Chinese automotive brands in the world.

Geely Auto’s partnership with Ford is built on a foundation of trust and respect stretching back to 2010 when Ford sold Volvo Cars to Geely and watched it protect and revitalize the brand. Both companies share a commitment to quality, cost-efficient sourcing and continuous improvement, as well as a belief that customers should be able to choose their own path through the energy transition.

“This strategic cooperation with Ford is an important step towards open collaboration and mutually beneficial to both parties. It represents a milestone in Geely Auto’s global development and will further solidify Geely’s presence in Europe,” said Alex Nan, Vice President of Geely Auto Group. “We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that European customers will choose on merit: on industry leading features, on high-quality and on actively contributing to Europe’s green future.”

“For nearly 50 years, Valencia has built some of the most-loved cars in our history, and now this team will help build our future,” said Jim Baumbick, president, Ford Europe. “That’s why we’re building a flexible, cost-effective industrial system with a capable partner in Geely Auto. Together we can fully utilize a great plant with a great workforce and match the industry’s new cost benchmark. This is all part of Ford’s vision to give European drivers rally-bred handling, true off-road capability and multi-energy technology, with a distinct Blue Oval DNA.”





About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

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