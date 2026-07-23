Tigunia Named One of ERP Software Blog’s Best Microsoft Dynamics ERP Partners for Nonprofit & Government

PHOENIX, AZ, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Tigunia, a Microsoft Solutions Partner and creator of Tigunia Spark, today announced it has been named one of ERP Software Blog’s Best Microsoft Dynamics ERP Partners for Nonprofit & Government.

The recognition highlights Microsoft Dynamics partners with proven experience serving nonprofit, government, and public sector organizations. Tigunia was recognized for its dedicated Tigunia Spark division, more than 10 years of experience working with nonprofits and NGOs, and a turnkey fund accounting solution built directly in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Tigunia Spark was created to help small and mid-sized nonprofits access the financial clarity, fund tracking, approvals, and reporting capabilities they need without taking on a long, disruptive, or overbuilt implementation. The solution includes automated due-to and due-from fund accounting, line-level approval workflows, budgeting by fund, nonprofit reporting, and audit-ready visibility in a pre-configured package designed to go live in weeks.

“We are honored to be recognized by ERP Software Blog and appreciate the role they play in helping organizations find Microsoft Dynamics partners with real industry experience,” said Bret Webber, CEO of Tigunia. “Nonprofits have specific financial, operational, and reporting responsibilities, and they deserve technology partners who understand those requirements before the project starts. Tigunia Spark was built to give mission-driven organizations a practical, supported way to modernize without getting buried in unnecessary complexity.”

ERP Software Blog’s Best Of program helps Microsoft Dynamics customers identify partners with experience in specific industries and functional areas. For nonprofit and government organizations evaluating Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central or other Dynamics ERP solutions, that visibility can help shorten the path to finding a partner that understands the realities of restricted funds, program accountability, and stakeholder transparency.

“We appreciate ERP Software Blog’s continued contribution to the Microsoft Dynamics community,” said Ron Summers, President of Tigunia. “Their work gives customers a better starting point when they are trying to understand which partners have the right experience for their needs. In the nonprofit space, that specialization matters. Finance is directly tied to mission, and organizations need to know where every dollar belongs, how funds are being used, and how to report that clearly to boards, donors, and stakeholders.”

The recognition comes as small and mid-sized nonprofits nationwide continue to look for financial systems that can support greater accountability without adding unnecessary overhead. Many organizations still rely on entry-level accounting tools, disconnected spreadsheets, or heavily manual processes that make fund balancing, approvals, budgeting, and reporting harder than they need to be.

Tigunia Spark addresses that gap by combining the trusted Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central platform with nonprofit-specific functionality, implementation guidance, and ongoing support from a team that understands both the technology and the operational realities of nonprofit finance.

What Tigunia Spark Delivers

Tigunia Spark is designed for small and mid-sized nonprofit organizations that need to manage funds, programs, budgets, approvals, and reporting with more clarity and less complexity. Key capabilities include:

Automated fund accounting with due-to and due-from transaction tracking

Line-level approval workflows configurable by department, program, or spending threshold

Budgeting by fund with real-time tracking and controls

Standard nonprofit reporting for board, fund, donor, and management visibility

Batch allocations and distributed cash functionality

A pre-configured nonprofit framework embedded in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Implementation support designed to help organizations go live in weeks, not months

“Nonprofits do not need technology that makes their work heavier,” added Summers. “They need systems that help them stay organized, accountable, and focused on the mission. That is the whole point of Tigunia Spark.”

For more information about Tigunia Spark, visit tigunia.com/nonprofit-software.

About Tigunia

Tigunia is a Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in ERP, CRM, business intelligence, Power Platform, cloud, infrastructure, and IT solutions. With a practical, collaborative approach and a team of senior Microsoft technology specialists, Tigunia helps organizations implement, optimize, and support the systems they need to run more efficiently and grow with confidence.

Through Tigunia Spark, its dedicated nonprofit finance solution division, Tigunia delivers purpose-built fund accounting and operational management capabilities for small and mid-sized nonprofit organizations using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.