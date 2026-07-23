Ocean Power Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Results on July 23, 2026

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will release earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 year ended April 30, 2026 on Thursday July 23, 2026. The Company currently expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about July 29, 2026.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

A conference call to discuss OPT’s financial results will be held on Friday July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET. Philipp Stratmann, CEO, and Bob Powers, CFO will host the call.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 877-407-8291 or 201-689-8345.



Live webcast: FY2026 Q4 and 10k Earnings Conference Call



Call Replay: Will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion until August 26, 2024. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID 13761851.



Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will also be available on the OPT investor relations section of its website.



INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, OPT management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OPT management, please contact:

Email: InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com, or





InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com, or Call: 609-730-0400 x401



For more information about Ocean Power Technologies, please visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI-capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® unmanned surface vehicles (USV’s) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is located in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investors: 609-730-0400 x401 or InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com