Cool Boss Launches Coolee™ Tour LX Portable Golf Cart Air Conditioner

THEODORE, Ala., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playing golf in the summer heat can be exhausting, but Cool Boss by BendPak has the solution. The new Coolee™ Tour LX portable golf cart air conditioner eliminates heat fatigue, keeping players cool to preserve their energy, focus, and stamina all day. The Coolee Tour LX transforms even the hottest days into prime conditions for a round of golf.

“The Coolee Tour LX helps players focus on the game instead of fighting the heat. This means they have more energy, better concentration, and a cooler head when it counts most,” explains Sean Price, director of new product development for Cool Boss parent company BendPak Inc. “For those who are sensitive to heat, the Coolee Tour LX can open the door to year-round golf, even in high-temperature regions. Golfers who used to skip summer rounds can play again with confidence.”

The Coolee Tour LX is the first portable air conditioner engineered to fit in a standard golf cart rear basket. Unlike fans that only move hot air around or evaporative coolers that work best in dry climates, the Coolee Tour LX is a fully portable micro air-conditioning system. It delivers cold, dry air—up to 35 degrees cooler than the ambient temperature—directly to the driver and passenger through individually adjustable vents.

Extend Playing Time and Preserve Performance

Being able to manage the heat with the Coolee Tour LX makes afternoon play on hot days bearable, so golfers can bypass crowded 6 a.m. starts and cancelled twilight rounds. Temperature management also helps players maintain their swing mechanics and decision-making.

4-in-1 Luxury Aftermarket Upgrade

The Coolee Tour LX turns any golf cart into a rolling comfort zone by combining four high-end utilities into one sleek, portable unit:

Active personal cooling: Delivers immediate, continuous arctic relief to keep players’ core temperatures down.

Delivers immediate, continuous arctic relief to keep players’ core temperatures down. Integrated 25-quart ice chest: Keeps drinks ice-cold and within arm’s reach for all 18 holes.

Keeps drinks ice-cold and within arm’s reach for all 18 holes. High-capacity power bank: Keeps phones, GPS rangefinders and golf apps fully charged all day.

Keeps phones, GPS rangefinders and golf apps fully charged all day. Premium Bluetooth® speakers: Stream music with crisp, high-fidelity sound for an upbeat day on the turf.

The Coolee Tour LX operates whisper quiet and is intuitive to use, featuring soft-touch buttons and LED status indicators.

Comfort that Goes Anywhere

The Coolee Tour LX delivers a big chill from a small package. Weighing about 20 lbs., it stands 21 inches tall and 22 inches wide at the top, then tapers to 15.75 inches at the base to fit securely in most golf cart baskets. No installation or hardware is required—use it on any cart with a rear basket. A padded shoulder strap and molded side handles make it easy to take a Coolee Tour LX to any golf course.

Low Maintenance and Chemical-Free

Inside the Coolee Tour LX’s rugged exterior is a recirculating water-cooling system. It’s powered by a high-efficiency shielded impeller water pump, two high-airflow centrifugal blower fans, and a copper-finned heat exchanger paired with a micro-sized radiator. The environmentally friendly process uses no chemicals or external venting. Just add ice!

Power comes from dual rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. The battery charger docking station is included, along with 110V AC and DC power adapters, plus a 12V DC power cable.

For more information and to order, visit bendpak.com/tourlx or call (855) 2BE-COOL.

About Cool Boss by BendPak

Cool Boss offers a wide range of products designed to help people stay cool and save energy wherever they go. The product family includes a full line of portable evaporative air coolers for use at home, work and play; Coolee three-in-one portable air coolers and air conditioners; and HVLS overhead industrial fans. Based in Theodore, Ala., Cool Boss is a division of leading global equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc. Learn more at coolboss.com.

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