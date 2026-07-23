Acrow’s Temporary Bridges Installed on Cedar Point Causeway to Improve Access to Ohio Amusement Park

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge design and engineering firm, announced today two of its modular steel bridges have been installed on the Cedar Point Causeway in Sandusky, Ohio, to help maintain and improve access to the popular 364-acre amusement park in advance of a major multi-year infrastructure improvement project.

Cedar Point, operated by Six Flags, is the second-oldest amusement park in the United States. Established in 1870, the park welcomes millions of visitors annually and is accessed via the nearly one-mile-long causeway connecting the Lake Erie peninsula to the mainland. In service since 1957, the causeway is scheduled for major reconstruction and expansion beginning in fall 2026. To enhance the visitor experience during the park’s 2026 operating season, project officials elected to install two Acrow bridges over the existing bridge structures along the causeway. The temporary bridges carry two lanes of traffic and are designed to support smoother traffic flow while preparations continue for the larger infrastructure improvement project.

Kokosing Construction Company, the project contractor, first contacted Acrow in early March 2026, noting the bridges would be needed on an accelerated schedule ahead of the amusement park’s May 9 opening day. The rental bridge components began arriving on site later that month, and assembly of the first structure started within days, supported by an Acrow field service representative who provided on-site technical guidance throughout the installation process. After a concrete pedestal was poured to achieve the correct elevation, the first bridge was slid into place on its bearings just 10 days after assembly began. Installation of decking and guardrails proceeded as assembly of the second bridge got underway; the second structure was placed on its bearings on April 15. Both bridges opened to traffic ahead of opening day and are expected to remain in service through late fall 2026.

Each of the two-lane bridges is 110 feet (33.53m) long. One of the bridges is 20 feet (6.1m) wide with a footwalk to carry utilities. The other bridge is 24 feet (7.35m) wide with a partial footwalk for signage. Both bridges have asphalt overlay deck surfaces and were designed to AASHTO HL-93.

“The accelerated timeline for this project required a bridge solution that could be delivered and installed quickly without compromising quality or safety,” said Abbey Smith, Business Development Manager for the Great Lakes Region. “With the amusement park’s opening day fast approaching, Acrow worked closely with the project team to help ensure the bridges were completed in time for the start of the season.”

“Acrow’s durable modular steel bridges were an ideal solution for this project,” said Russ Parisi, Vice President North America. “Available for rent or purchase, our large inventory of in-stock bridging components enables expedited delivery and rapid assembly and installation for a wide-range of permanent and temporary applications.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 75 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ada31da-c490-403f-b2ec-c69534d6dc9b