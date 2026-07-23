Shareholders who lost money in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) common stock between November 6, 2025, and May 6, 2026, inclusive (the “Class

Period”).

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors who purchased Planet Fitness shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for September 14, 2026.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

Planet Fitness could not continue to grow its membership rate to the level necessary without a significant overhaul to its marketing message or the introduction of new marketing campaigns, nor could it proceed with the planned rollout of the Black Card price increase that such guidance was significantly reliant upon;





and as result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.





On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness released its first quarter 2026 financial results, slashing same-store growth from 4-5% to only 1%, and completely withdrawing its long-term three-year growth algorithm it had introduced just six months prior, citing, among other things, an over-pivoted marketing campaign that failed to resonate with its core customer base, alongside external competition. The Company further disclosed that it was pausing its planned national rollout of its Black Card price increase to prioritize revitalizing new membership growth.

On this news, Planet Fitness’s stock price fell $19.95, or 31.2%, to close at $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026.



WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.



Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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