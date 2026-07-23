FrankCrum Demonstrates Record Community Investment Through Multiple Giving Initiatives

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Tampa Bay nonprofits serving some of the region's most vulnerable residents received record charitable contributions from FrankCrum this year, the result of a series of giving initiatives that brought together the company's employees, clients, and community partners around a shared commitment to making a difference close to home.

Feeding Tampa Bay, which works to break the cycle of hunger across a 10-county region, received more than $264,000 from FrankCrum this year through two initiatives: the employee-driven Jeans Day program, through which employees donate $1 per paycheck to support Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Café and the 19th annual FrankCrum Golf Invitational, which produced a record-breaking donation, bringing the tournament's cumulative giving to $2.71 million since its founding.

“When we started hosting the tournament, I had no idea how much it would grow,” said Frank Crum, Jr., CEO of FrankCrum. “And it is not just the tournament. Our team, our clients, and our partners keep showing up, in so many ways, to support our neighbors who need it most. That is something I will never take for granted, and I am so grateful for everyone who keeps making it possible.”

The Golf Invitational check was presented to Feeding Tampa Bay's Senior Director of Development Jason Prado by Frank Crum, Jr., Co-President Haley Crum, and Hector Cano, Vice President of Workers' Compensation Claims at Frank Winston Crum Insurance.

“Ending hunger requires more than a meal—it takes an entire community coming together to create pathways to stability. FrankCrum’s steady, generous support allows us to meet our neighbors where they are, break down barriers and equip families with the resources they need to thrive,” said Thomas Mantz, President and CEO, Feeding Tampa Bay. “We are deeply grateful for their partnership and for everyone who steps up to create lasting change across Tampa Bay.”

The combined contributions to Feeding Tampa Bay are expected to provide around 2.6 million meals to individuals and families across the region.

The Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP), which provides housing, food, and wraparound services to homeless and low-income individuals and families in Clearwater, received support through FrankCrum's third annual Executive Dunk Tank fundraiser, held each summer to benefit HEP's back-to-school campaign.

Held on the FrankCrum campus, employees direct their HEP donations toward the company executive they would like to seat in the tank. Additional contributions are made for a chance to dunk an executive and even to add ice to the tank’s water. This year's fundraiser raised $7,000, matching the record set in 2025.

The donation was presented to HEP’s Founder Barb Green, President and CEO Ashley Lowery, and Vice President of Finance Michele Backus by FrankCrum’s Sr. Vice President of Marketing Angie Garcia, Vice President of Human Resources David Peasall, and Department of Business Affairs/Compliance Counsel Danielle Ward.

The funds go directly toward providing backpacks, school supplies, school uniforms, and essential materials for nearly 100 children living at HEP's Clearwater facility ahead of the new school year.

“While back-to-school is an exciting time for many children, it can also place a significant financial strain on families already struggling to make ends meet,” said HEP President & CEO Ashley Lowery. “FrankCrum’s continued generosity helps ease that burden for families in our programs and ensures their children have the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. We are deeply grateful for FrankCrum’s ongoing partnership and investment in families throughout our community.”

“The Dunk Tank started as a fun way to get people involved, but what it has grown into is something much more meaningful,” said Haley Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum. “Seeing the whole company rally around putting kids in a classroom with the supplies they need is a reminder of why we do this. That kind of energy is something I am really proud of.”

About Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay (FTB) is redefining the fight against hunger in West Central Florida by delivering holistic, neighbor-centered support to more than one million people struggling to make ends meet. Recognizing that food relief is just the first step, FTB provides people-focused solutions that address the root causes of poverty—including health, education, employment, and finances. By uniting neighbors and service providers, FTB combines immediate intervention with long-term preventative strategies to build economic stability and solve a critical public health crisis.

About the Homeless Empowerment Program

Founded in 1986 in Clearwater, Florida, the Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) is the most comprehensive social service agency in the Tampa Bay area. HEP offers an integrated solution to the issue of homelessness by providing low-income families and individuals, including Veterans, with housing, food, clothing and support services necessary to obtain self-sufficiency and improved quality of life. As part of its mission, HEP operates a 364-bed facility, offering emergency, transitional, permanent and permanent supportive housing to the temporarily homeless and mentally disabled individuals, families with children, and Veterans. Through housing and critical support services, HEP empowers its residents and helps to break the cycle of homelessness. For more information, please visit www.HEPempowers.org.

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a family of companies dedicated to helping businesses grow and prosper by providing products and services that foster stability and security. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, the enterprise includes FrankCrum (a Professional Employer Organization), FrankCrum Staffing, Frank Winston Crum Insurance, and FrankCrum Insurance Agency. These organizations help businesses operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and care for their people. Guided by a philosophy of doing the right thing for the right reasons, FrankCrum has been empowering employers and supporting workers nationwide for over four decades. Visit frankcrum.com.

Media Contact:

Angie Garcia

Senior VP of Marketing, FrankCrum

Devon Murray

Sr. Director of Marketing, FrankCrum

press@frankcrum.com

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