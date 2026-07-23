Other World Computing (OWC) Announces OWC Express 4M2 Ultra – Fastest Compact Ready-To-Run Thunderbolt 5 NVMe RAID Solution, in 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, and 32TB Capacities

WOODSTOCK, Ill., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Other World Computing (OWC®), a trusted leader in high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories that empower creative and business professionals to maximize performance, enhance reliability, and streamline workflows, today announced the launch of its OWC Express 4M2 Ultra, the fastest compact ready-to-run ThunderboltTM 5 NVMe RAID solution, in 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, and 32TB capacities.

The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra combines everything creative professionals need in one high-performance desktop RAID solution – massive all-flash NVMe storage capacity, flexible RAID configuration, and the dramatically improved workflow efficiency of Thunderbolt 5 bandwidth. Built for demanding creative pipelines, it delivers up to 6622MB/s performance that turns massive 12K RAW video files, 8K multi-cam sequences, and monster photo libraries into effortless workflows. From backing up media cards on set to working through intense VFX compositing in post, the OWC Express 4M2 Ultra delivers the speed, capacity, and reliability to keep projects humming from capture to final delivery.

"We have always believed that technology should adapt to the way people work… not the other way around," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO, Other World Computing (OWC). “The Express 4M2 Ultra started as the ultimate DIY Thunderbolt 5 RAID platform, and it still is. But now, customers can choose to go with a pre-config. solutions leveraging OWC Aura Ultra SSDs that deliver exceptional, OWC Certified performance on day one… right out of the box.”

OWC Express 4M2 Ultra features:

Blazing Speed – 6622MB/s for 12K RAW video and 8K multi-cam workflows

Small Yet Scalable – 32TB per unit, expandable to 128TB via daisy chaining

More Connectivity – Second Thunderbolt 5 port connects five more devices

Future-Ready – Upgrade to faster, larger NVMe SSDs anytime

The OWC Express 4M2 Ultra NVMe SSD Solutions are now generally available (GA) and priced as follows:

4TB - $2,399.99

8TB - $3,799.99

16TB - $5,579.99

32TB - $10,299.99

To learn more and purchase the OWC Express 4M2 Ultra NVMe SSD Solutions, please visit:

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Founded in 1988, Other World Computing (OWC®) is a trusted leader in high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions that empower professionals in video and audio production, photography, and business with the tools to maximize the performance and reliability of their workflows seamlessly. OWC’s professional-grade storage, expansion, media cards, docks, and connectivity, as well as its apps and accessories, are built to last by the people who use them: creatives, businesses, and consumers. For further information, please visit www.owc.com. OWC can also be found on LinkedIn and X.

©2026 Other World Computing (OWC). All other brand and product names contained in this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Intel, the Intel logo, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

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Contact Info



Nicole Gorman

nicole.gorman@gormancommunications.com

+1 508-397-0131

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