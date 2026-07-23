Siemens Healthineers Launches an Industry-leading Menu for Core Lab Capillary Testing on Atellica Analyzers with Claims for 24 Assays

Tarrytown, New York, USA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Capillary testing is a patient-friendly option and ideal for difficult veins

Capillary capability helps scale core labs’ testing offerings easily using existing infrastructure

The CE-marked capillary claims are validated to run on the Atellica analyzers

Siemens Healthineers announced today that it has launched capillary testing on the Atellica CH, IM, and CI Analyzers after receiving CE-mark for 24 capillary blood testing claims [1], an advancement for capillary testing that offers clinical labs greater confidence in test results and higher throughput. Capillary testing on the Atellica analyzers supports the most common laboratory testing needs – including key assays that comprise the comprehensive metabolic panel, lipid panels, thyroid, Vitamin D, and HbA1c. Blood collection for capillary testing is mostly done through a finger prick or heel stick, rather than a standard blood draw (venipuncture) where a needle is inserted directly into a vein, offering greater flexibility for diverse patient testing needs.

“Offering a capillary test menu expands the testing that can be done in the core lab to reach more patients and support more testing needs – all with the same systems they already trust,” said Sharon Bracken, head of Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “Our efforts to expand capillary claims across our assay menu build upon our broader vision to make testing more accessible, efficient, and patient-friendly.”

Why are capillary testing claims for core lab analyzers significant?

Capillary claims provide on-label, validated capillary performance data that otherwise is not a standard practice within core laboratory testing. Laboratories who have previously offered this method have presumably taken extra steps to validate their capillary testing performance to ensure test results are accurate, as collection methods can influence quality as well as the accuracy of test results [2]. For these reasons, many laboratories have remained dependent on venous draws for testing [3], even as patient access challenges, staffing shortages, and demand for faster turnaround times continue to grow.



Why is capillary blood testing gaining momentum?

Capillary blood collection provides a practical testing option for patients with difficult veins, or low blood volume for which repeat venipuncture testing could be harmful. It is also useful for patients with trypanophobia (fear of needles), or disabilities for whom venipuncture could be challenging [3]. Capillary testing on the Atellica analyzers from Siemens Healthineers offers laboratories flexibility to diversify their testing approaches – whether they wish to scale their testing capabilities to reach underserved patients or support existing patients with more expansive testing capabilities than they currently offer.

Is capillary testing from Siemens Healthineers available in the United States?

Siemens Healthineers offers four assays with capillary claims in the United States: total protein (TP_2), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and triiodothyronine (T3). Siemens Healthineers is pursuing additional capillary testing claims with the FDA, subject to regulatory review, as part of its broader strategy to support laboratories in expanding their offerings for patient testing and simplifying their operations [1]. The latest information can be found here.





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[1] Not available for sale in the U.S. Future availability cannot be guaranteed.

[2] A match made in heaven: Has your blood collection tube been appropriately validated with your assays? CAP Today. Available from: https://www.captodayonline.com/a-match-made-in-heaven-has-your-blood-collection-tube-been-appropriately-validated-with-your-assays/

[3] DiPasquale C, et al. Equivalence between capillary blood and venous blood test results using miniaturized assays and novel collection methods to support routine bloodwork. J Appl Lab Med. 2025;10(5):1090-1104. doi:10.1093/jalm/jfaf059.

Media contact

Kimberly Nissen

610-241-2129; Kimberly.nissen@siemens-healthineers.com

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Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 74,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.4 billion. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.

Contact Info



Kimberly Nissen

kimberly.nissen@siemens-healthineers.com

+1 610-241-2129

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