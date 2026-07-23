Cato Supply Rebrands as Cato Healthcare Supply to Reflect Expanded Mission of Protecting Hospital Revenue Through Supply Chain Resilience

DALLAS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cato Supply Inc. today announced its official rebrand to Cato Healthcare Supply, a strategic evolution that better reflects the company's mission. Cato stands for Completely Autonomous Trading Operation—an intelligent procurement platform designed to automate and optimize healthcare sourcing, helping providers strengthen supply chain resilience while protecting critical revenue.

The rebranding marks an important milestone in the company's evolution and reflects its long-term vision of becoming an indispensable partner to healthcare systems navigating an increasingly complex supply chain environment.

The new identity reflects the company's evolution beyond traditional medical distribution into a technology-enabled healthcare procurement platform focused on revenue preservation—helping hospitals source critical products outside conventional contract channels to avoid surgical delays, canceled procedures, and unnecessary revenue loss.

"Cato has never simply been in the business of selling medical supplies," said a Toby Ryan, Co-Founder of Cato. "At its core, the company exists to help healthcare providers continue delivering patient care when traditional supply chains fall short. Our new name better reflects who we are today and, more importantly, where we are going."

Hospitals today face unprecedented reimbursement pressure, global supply chain volatility, labor shortages, and increasing financial constraints. Every delayed or canceled surgical procedure represents not only postponed patient care, but also significant lost revenue and operational disruption.

Cato Healthcare Supply was built to solve that problem.

Rather than competing with existing Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) or primary distributors, the company provides a complementary procurement platform specializing in off-contract sourcing of critical products during shortages, recalls, allocations, cyber incidents, geopolitical disruptions, and other supply chain events.

"Healthcare providers aren't looking for another distributor—they're looking for certainty," Mr. Ryan continued. "They need a partner that can move quickly, navigate complex global supply markets, and ensure operating rooms remain open. Cato Healthcare Supply is building the technology, supplier network, and market intelligence to help providers anticipate disruption rather than simply react to it."

By ensuring providers have reliable access to essential products when traditional sourcing channels cannot deliver, Cato Healthcare Supply enables hospitals to preserve operating room throughput, protect reimbursement, improve physician satisfaction, and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes.

In the coming days, the company will announce a series of leadership appointments designed to enhance organizational capabilities and support the company's continued growth and strategic global expansion.

The company plans to continue investing in advanced procurement technologies, supplier diversification, data-driven market intelligence, and strategic partnerships that further strengthen the resilience of America's healthcare supply chain.

The new Cato Healthcare Supply brand will be implemented immediately across the company's digital platforms, customer communications, and corporate materials.

About Cato Healthcare Supply

Cato Healthcare Supply is a technology-enabled healthcare procurement and supply chain company focused on protecting hospital revenue through supply chain resilience. By combining proprietary technology, strategic sourcing expertise, and an extensive global supplier network, the company helps healthcare providers maintain surgical continuity, reduce operational disruption, and strengthen financial performance while improving patient access to critical care.

Learn more at www.catohealthcaresupply.com

Media Contact

Dana Larson

dana@steadimpact.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2a20bdd-9d0f-4f33-b309-10d26cd38886