ENvue Medical Deploys Additional Navigation Platform with Existing Customer, A Leading North Texas Medical Center

TYLER, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue,” “ENvue Medical” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced the deployment of an additional ENvue™ Navigation Platform at a major academic medical center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The existing medical center customer serves a high volume of hospitalized patients annually and has expanded ENvue deployment as clinicians continue to adopt the platform across care settings.

“The most rigorous clinical environments do not expand their use of a technology unless it's working,” said Marc Waldman, Vice President of Commercial at ENvue Medical. “We believe that winning the confidence of clinicians at this level is how new medical technologies earn their place in mainstream practice. The Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the most attractive healthcare markets in the country, and deepening our presence here is an important part of our commercial strategy.”

The ENvue™ Navigation Platform provides clinicians with real-time bedside visualization during feeding tube placement, supporting consistent, informed decision-making at the point of care. The platform is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system, FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use.

“Healthcare should not be defined by how things have always been done,” said Dr. Doron Besser, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical. “When a major academic medical center expands its use of a technology designed to eliminate preventable complications, it signals that institutions are starting to ask harder questions about the true cost of conventional practice. That is the kind of progress we are working toward.”

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued adoption, expansion and implementation of ENvue Medical's platforms by existing and prospective customers, including at the referenced North Texas academic medical center; the belief that winning the confidence of clinicians at this level is how new medical technologies earn their place in mainstream practice; the anticipated growth, scalability and commercial expansion of ENvue Medical's products, including in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and other geographies; the Company's commercial strategy and future geographic expansion plans; the belief that institutions are increasingly evaluating the total cost of conventional bedside practices and the potential implications thereof for adoption of the Company's technology; the anticipated future expansion of the ENvue™ Navigation Platform to additional clinical applications (including pediatric and vascular access applications); the success of ENvue's programs; market interest in the Company's technology; and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) the pace and extent of customer adoption of the Company's platforms, including at existing customer sites and in the Dallas-Fort Worth and other target markets; (ii) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (iii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iv) delays or complications in product implementation or clinical deployment; (v) intense competition in the medical device industry; (vi) product liability or performance issues; (vii) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (viii) reimbursement limitations; (ix) intellectual property protection; (x) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (xi) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Michaela Fawcett, Senior Account Director

PH: (978) 995-4683

envue@kcsa.com