Avincis and Bridger strengthen Europe’s aerial firefighting capacity with two leased Super Scoopers

LISBON, Portugal, and BELGRADE, Mont., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avincis, Europe's leading provider of emergency aerial services, and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”) (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the United States’ leading aerial firefighting companies, today jointly announced that Bridger’s two newest Super Scoopers have been leased to Avincis and deployed to support active wildfire suppression efforts in Portugal. The agreement marks Bridger’s first revenue-generating operations in Europe, with the aircraft currently under contract through mid-October, subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable agreements.

Under the agreement, Avincis will operate the Bridger-owned aircraft, providing additional aerial firefighting capacity at a time when Europe is experiencing one of the most demanding starts to a wildfire season in recent years. The aircraft will be rapidly deployed to support ongoing responses to emerging wildfire threats in Portugal, reinforcing the strength of both Avincis and Bridger’s ability to protect communities, critical infrastructure and natural environments.

With aircraft and crews operating in highly demanding conditions and often for extended periods, the additional CL-215T aircraft will provide valuable resilience to Avincis' firefighting operations. The company continues to work closely with national and regional authorities to ensure resources are deployed where they are needed most, while maintaining the highest standards of operational safety.

The agreement underscores the growing need to strengthen Europe's long-term aerial firefighting capability. As wildfire seasons become longer, more frequent and more severe, demand for specialized aircraft continues to outpace available capacity.

John Boag, Group CEO of Avincis, said:

"Europe is facing a new reality where wildfires are becoming larger, more frequent and increasingly unpredictable. The current season has only just begun, yet we are already seeing exceptionally high levels of operational activity across Southern Europe.

"This agreement with Bridger strengthens our ability to respond to that demand by adding proven firefighting aircraft to our fleet at a critical time. It also reflects our broader commitment to ensuring we have the capability, capacity and flexibility needed to support governments and emergency services as wildfire risk continues to grow. Building resilience today will determine how effectively we protect communities in the years ahead."

Sam Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bridger Aerospace, said:

“Wildfires do not recognize borders, and neither should the capabilities needed to fight them. This deployment marks an important milestone for Bridger as our first revenue-generating activity in Europe and demonstrates the versatility of our fleet and business model. Whether a fire is burning in the forests of Montana or the hillsides of Portugal, our mission is the same, get our Scoopers to the fire as fast as possible and give the people on the ground every advantage. We are proud to join our strategic partners at Avincis as we answer the call in Europe together. Bridger stands ready to respond wherever wildfires threaten lives, property, and the environment, in the United States and around the world.”

The lease agreement further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Avincis and Bridger and reflects both companies' shared commitment to providing world-class aerial firefighting capabilities wherever they are needed.

About Avincis

As the largest provider of emergency aerial services in Europe – with additional operations in Africa and South America – Avincis’ areas of focus are helicopter emergency medical services, air ambulance, search and rescue, aerial firefighting, as well as dedicated aerial transport and medevac for offshore energy. Operating from more than 190 bases across Chile, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Mozambique, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, the company oversees operations from its headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. With a fleet of approximately 210 aircraft (helicopters ~170 and aeroplanes ~40), Avincis counts on a team of more than 2,500 talented professionals, including experienced pilots, crews, technicians, and support teams to deliver its unique service. With more than six decades of experience in the sector, Avincis has been instrumental in saving lives and protecting communities in some of the most challenging and remote environments on earth.

Media Contact

Avincis

Lorena Rodrigo Andreu

Group Director of Communications

lorena.rodrigo@avincis.com

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contact

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

Tom Cook

BridgerAerospaceIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

Devin Johnson

Bridger Aerospace

406-919-5980

d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated scope, duration, performance and benefits of the lease agreement announced in this press release; anticipated aircraft deployment and utilization; demand for aerial firefighting services; and Bridger's future business, operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “poised,” “positioned,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” “target,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in wildfire activity, weather patterns and environmental conditions; operational, maintenance and logistical challenges affecting aircraft availability; regulatory or governmental actions; customer requirements; risks relating to lease performance, modification or early termination; international operating risks, including risks associated with foreign regulatory requirements and cross-border operations; and other risks described in Bridger’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2026, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings made by Bridger with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements reflect Bridger’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Bridger anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Bridger’s assessments to change. However, while Bridger may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Bridger specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Bridger’s assessments as of any date after the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.