NewGen’s Strategic Pre-A Investment in K25.ai Doubles in Value as K25.ai’s Valuation Reaches US$200 Million

K25.ai closes Series A investment round, reaching a post-money valuation of US$200 million

NewGen’s 10% ownership stake in K25.ai has reached US$20 million in value and generated a ~US$10 million unrealized gain, expected to be booked in 2026

BANGKOK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIVF Group Limited (Nasdaq: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, diversified growth company, today highlighted that K25.ai has closed its Series A investment round with strategic support from the Singapore-based digital assets firm Amber Group. The latest round values K25.ai at a post-money valuation of US$200 million, doubling its US$100 million Pre-A valuation in under 60 days.

NewGen invested US$10 million in K25.ai’s Pre-A round, securing an approximate 10% ownership stake at the time of the investment. Following K25.ai’s new valuation, that stake is now worth US$20 million. This rapid appreciation underscores the strength of NewGen’s capital allocation strategy and its positioning at the forefront of AI-powered innovation. The approximately US$10 million unrealized gain is expected to be booked in 2026, delivering substantial value to NewGen’s shareholders.

“K25.ai is pioneering the convergence of artificial intelligence, live streaming, creator economies, and real-time prediction markets, a transformative category with massive global potential,” said Mr. Alfred Siu Wing Fung, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NewGen. “The doubling of K25.ai’s valuation in just two months validates our early conviction and strategic partnership. This milestone not only creates immediate unrealized gains for NewGen, but also strengthens our diversified growth platform as we expand into high-potential AI and digital asset sectors alongside our core healthcare and real estate initiatives.”

About NewGen

NewGenIVF Group Limited is a technology-forward, diversified growth company pursuing opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation, and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through NewGenProperty, focused on real estate development projects in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates; NewGenDigital, focused on digital asset and decentralized-finance solutions; and NewGenSup, focused on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGenIVF’s legacy business includes IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. To learn more, visit www.nivf.global. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About K25.ai

K25.ai is an AI-native livestreaming prediction market transforming passive audiences into active participants. By combining live content, creator-led markets and AI-powered resolution, K25.ai is building the infrastructure for the next generation of interactive information markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the closing of K25.ai's Series A investment round and the resulting US$200 million post-money valuation; the value of NewGen's ownership stake in K25.ai and the associated unrealized gain, including the expected timing of recognizing that gain; and characterizations of NewGen's capital allocation strategy and its positioning in AI-powered innovation.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that the carrying value of the Company's investment in K25.ai is not realized and may be impaired; risks generally associated with strategic investments, including integration and execution risk; business transformation risk arising from the Company's ongoing diversification; management's limited experience in new business sectors; and evolving regulation of digital assets and prediction-market products. Additional risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Phone: +1 (212) 537-3847

Email: Newgenivf.IR@icrinc.com