American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Provides Intellectual Property and Development Update as Texatron™ Testing Program Advances

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio with the filing of nineteen additional United States patent applications covering multiple aspects of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform and provides an update on the Company’s advancing engineering and scientific development activities. The nineteen additional applications bring the Company’s total number of U.S. patent applications filed to 76, representing continued progress toward the Company’s objective of filing more than 260 patent applications covering the Texatron™ platform and related technologies, as preparations continue for next week’s planned testing program at Texas Tech University.

Continued Expansion of the Texatron™ Intellectual Property Portfolio

The newly filed patent applications continue American Fusion’s intellectual property strategy of protecting innovations across the Texatron™ platform. Collectively, the applications encompass multiple aspects of reactor architecture, plasma confinement, electromagnetic systems, fuel delivery, reactor control, power management, and related engineering technologies intended to support the continued evolution of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™.

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, commented, “Protecting the innovations being developed throughout the evolution of the Texatron™ platform remains an important component of our long-term strategy. Each patent application strengthens our growing intellectual property portfolio and reflects the close coordination between our engineering, scientific and legal teams as the technology continues to advance.”

The newly filed applications include:

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/736,918 (Filed July 9, 2026) – Asymmetric Dual Shell Rifled Toroidal Fusion System

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/736,935 (Filed July 9, 2026) – Asymmetric Unitary Rifled Toroidal Fusion System

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/738,334 (Filed July 10, 2026) – Dual Shell Rifled Toroidal Fusion System with Conductive Center Disk

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/738,342 (Filed July 10, 2026) – Unitary Rifled Toroidal Fusion System with Conductive Center Disk

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/738,422 (Filed July 11, 2026) – Dual Half Shell Rifled Fusion System with Fuel Injector and Conductive Disk

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/738,482 (Filed July 12, 2026) – Unitary Rifled Fusion System with Fuel Injector and Conductive Disk

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/740,192 (Filed July 13, 2026) – Dual Half Shell Rifled Fusion System with Fuel Injector and Conductive Disk

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/740,198 (Filed July 13, 2026) – Unitary Housing Rifled Fusion System with Fuel Injector and Conductive Disk

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/741,913 (Filed July 14, 2026) – Dual Shell Rifled Toroidal Fusion System with Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/741,934 (Filed July 14, 2026) – Unitary Housing Rifled Toroidal Fusion System with Sectioned Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/743,511 (Filed July 15, 2026) – Dual Half Shell Rifled Fusion System with Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/743,514 (Filed July 15, 2026) – Unitary Rifled Fusion System with Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/745,051 (Filed July 16, 2026) – Dual Half Shell Rifled Fusion System with Inner Perimeter Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/745,054 (Filed July 16, 2026) – Unitary Rifled Fusion System with Inner Perimeter Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/746,471 (Filed July 17, 2026) – Clamshell Rifled Toroidal Fusion System

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/746,489 (Filed July 17, 2026) – Unitary Housing Rifled Toroidal Fusion System

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/746,675 (Filed July 19, 2026) – Clamshell Rifled Fusion System with Fuel Injector and Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/746,683 (Filed July 19, 2026) – Unitary Housing Rifled Fusion System with Fuel Injector and Conductive Ring

U.S. Patent Application No. 19/748,097 (Filed July 20, 2026) – Sectioned Clamshell Rifled Fusion System with Conductive Ring



Preparations Continue for Texas Tech Testing

American Fusion also announced that members of its engineering and operations team departed today for Texas Tech University to begin preparations for the Company’s upcoming testing program. The team is coordinating installation and calibration of electronics, vacuum systems, remote switching systems, camera systems, data acquisition equipment, and other supporting infrastructure necessary to prepare the testing environment for the next phase of engineering evaluation.

Dwight Cartwright, Chief Operating Officer of American Fusion, commented, “Preparation is a critical part of any engineering test program. Our team is focused on installing and calibrating the equipment and supporting systems required for the upcoming testing activities, verifying operational readiness, and ensuring the testing environment is properly configured before we begin the next phase of evaluation. Our objective is to complete the setup process in a disciplined and methodical manner so testing can begin as planned.”

Scientific Engagement Continues

Also today, Dr. John E. Brandenburg is scheduled to present the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ among other particle physics topics during a scientific conference at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. The presentation provides an opportunity to introduce the Texatron™ platform and discuss the Company’s ongoing engineering and development efforts with members of the scientific community.

Dr. Brandenburg commented, “Engineering progress and scientific engagement go hand in hand. I look forward to discussing the Texatron™ platform with fellow scientists and engineers while continuing to advance the technical foundation supporting our development program.”

Looking Ahead

With continued expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, preparations underway for the next phase of testing at Texas Tech University, and ongoing engagement with the scientific community, American Fusion believes it continues to make steady progress toward the engineering validation and long-term commercialization of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform. The Company also plans to release a comprehensive interview with President and Founder Brent Nelson early next week discussing recent operational developments, preparations for the upcoming testing program, the Company’s commercialization and marketing strategy, and the long term opportunities associated with the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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