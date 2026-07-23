TruGolf Links Celebrates Grand Opening at Plaza at Cherry Hill

Flagship New Jersey Location Introduces a Premium Golf Entertainment Experience

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Links today announced the grand opening of its first flagship franchise location at Plaza at Cherry Hill in New Jersey. The new 6,045-square-foot entertainment destination features an upscale restaurant and full-service bar, five premium golf simulator bays, and the signature Horizon simulator featuring a 17-foot screen for an immersive golf experience.

Owner and franchisee Nick Reimondo is excited to introduce a new level of entertainment to the Cherry Hill community.

“It's been more than a year in the making, and I couldn't be more excited to open our doors,” said Reimondo. “Whether you're looking for family fun in our multisport arcade, a memorable date night, corporate events, or group golf on more than 17,000 courses worldwide, including local favorites like Pennsauken, Rancocas, and Medford Lake, we're the place to go.”

TruGolf (Nasdaq: TRUG) is a Nasdaq-listed technology and manufacturing company specializing in high-tech golf simulators. After decades of selling its industry-leading simulator technology throughout the United States, the company is now expanding through its proprietary TruGolf Links franchise model, bringing together best-in-class golf technology, elevated dining, and social entertainment in a premium "eatertainment" environment.

“I’m proud of Nick and his team for representing our flagship TruGolf Links experience,” said Nate Larsen, President of TruGolf Links. “He has created a beautiful facility that showcases our industry-leading simulator technology alongside an outstanding food and beverage experience. There is truly nothing else like it in the market today.”

Grand Opening Celebration

To commemorate the opening, TruGolf Links will host a series of launch events beginning Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Cherry Hill Mayor Dave Fleisher. The official Grand Opening Celebration will continue on Friday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m., with TruGolf corporate leadership, community leaders, and invited guests in attendance. PXG, the official club-fitting partner for TruGolf, will have its mobile fitting van on site Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. SOJO 104.9 DJ Matt Ryan will broadcast live on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosting a 'Closest to the Pin' contest where winners will receive tickets to an Ed Sheeran concert. Guests throughout the weekend will enjoy grand opening giveaways, food and beverage specials, and introductory simulator pricing.



“Plaza at Cherry Hill is one of the premier retail destinations in the country and the ideal location for our flagship TruGolf Links center,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer for TruGolf. “Nick and his team have created an incredible destination featuring world-class golf simulators, arcade games, elevated dining, and a full-service bar. Everyone at TruGolf is excited to celebrate our first flagship franchise location and looks forward to Nick’s continued success.”

The new TruGolf Links location occupies a prime location within Plaza at Cherry Hill, adjacent to Cherry Hill Mall and anchored by Guitar Center, Aldi, and Total Wine & More.

The facility features five premium golf simulator bays, including the flagship Horizon simulator with its 17-foot screen, stadium seating, and elevated platform. Guests can also enjoy a chef-inspired menu, handcrafted cocktails, and a curated wine and beer selection.

“Bringing TruGolf Links to Cherry Hill is incredibly exciting, not only because it’s our flagship location, but because we’re creating a new destination for the community,” said Reimondo. “Whether you’re an avid golfer, planning a family outing, enjoying a night out with friends, or hosting a corporate event, we’ve built a place that offers something for everyone. Cherry Hill now has a destination that combines immersive indoor golf, exceptional food and drinks, and first-class entertainment under one roof. I’m incredibly proud to make this vision a reality.”

About TruGolf, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUG)

Since 1983, TruGolf has been dedicated to advancing the game of golf through innovative indoor golf technology. The company designs and manufactures award-winning simulator software, hardware, and digital golf experiences that make golf more available, approachable, and affordable. Learn more at www.trugolf.com.

About TruGolf Links Franchising

TruGolf Links offers franchise opportunities nationwide, with a strategic emphasis on Regional Developers who acquire exclusive territories with populations of one million or more. Regional Developers open a flagship location while expanding their territories through company-owned and independently owned franchise locations. TruGolf Links currently has Regional Developers in New Jersey, New York, and Illinois representing commitments for more than 100 future locations. For more information, visit www.trugolflinks.com or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchise, at andrewj@trugolflinks.com.

CONTACTS:

Rebecca Church

rebecca@trugolflinks.com

(801) 298-1997

trugolflinks.com

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