Commerce Secretary Lutnick, U.S. Senator Tim Scott and Governor Henry McMaster to Celebrate Historic 10% Increase in U.S. Aluminum Production

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, United States Senator Tim Scott and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will join Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary to celebrate Century Aluminum's expansion of its Mt. Holly aluminum smelter. This historic milestone will increase total U.S. domestic primary aluminum production by approximately 10% and grow the Century Aluminum Mt. Holly workforce to over 600.

As a result of President Trump’s Section 232 national security tariff on aluminum, Century Aluminum is ramping up domestic aluminum production. Secretary Lutnick, Senator Scott, Governor McMaster and Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary will deliver remarks commemorating the historic 10% increase in U.S. aluminum production and will be available for media interviews.

WHAT: Century Aluminum Ribbon Cutting Celebration WHEN:



Monday, July 27, 2026

10:30 AM - 11:45 AM (media set up at 10:15 AM ET)

WHO:







U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick

U.S. Senator, Tim Scott

South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster

Century Aluminum CEO, Jesse Gary

WHERE:





Century Aluminum Mt. Holly Smelter

3575 U.S. Highway 52

Goose Creek, SC 29445





To gain access to the historic event, members of the media must RSVP by July 26 to jleieritz@compassglobalcomms.com

Media Contact:

Jeff Leieritz

E: jleieritz@compassglobalcomms.com

T: 909-528-1261