Citrus County Clerk of Court Switches to Bid4Assets for Virtual Foreclosure Sales

INVERNESS, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Citrus County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office has officially announced its transition to Bid4Assets, the leading online marketplace for government real estate auctions, to conduct its foreclosure sales. As part of this transition, Citrus County will place a temporary pause on all foreclosure sales from July 13 through August 17. The county’s first foreclosure auction on the Bid4Assets platform is scheduled to take place on August 17.

“Ultimately, we have chosen to transition to Bid4Assets because they offer more robust and efficient services that will reduce internal resource demands and enhance the customer experience, all at a more competitive cost.” said Traci Perry, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller of Citrus County. “This transition will allow us to provide a more streamlined, user-friendly experience for our customers and stakeholders while reducing administrative workload for our office. We look forward to launching our first sale.”

Bid4Assets is widely recognized for its leadership in virtual foreclosure sales, including established programs across states such as Louisiana and Pennsylvania. By utilizing Bid4Assets, Citrus County aims for a more streamlined and transparent process for all stakeholders, including bidders, foreclosure attorneys and lenders.

One of the most notable factors for this shift is Bid4Assets’ comprehensive funds management services, which simplify the collection, disbursement, and reconciliation of sale proceeds. Bid4Assets’ reduced fee schedule helps Citrus County both streamline administrative tasks while also cutting costs. Additionally, bidders will benefit from expanded access to support services, including a bilingual customer support team and offline bidding option that ensures accessibility for a wider audience.

Counties that have transitioned to Bid4Assets have reported smoother sale operations, citing improved communication, more reliable systems and enhanced bidder participation as key advantages.

“We are honored to work with Citrus County to deliver a modern, reliable foreclosure auction platform,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis. “Our team is focused on making the transition as seamless as possible while providing the tools and support needed to improve outcomes for the county and all stakeholders in the process. We are committed to providing a better auction experience to counties and bidders throughout the state of Florida. Other counties will be following Citrus County’s example.”

Interested bidders will be required to register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a 5% deposit for any auctions they wish to participate in. For more information about Citrus County’s upcoming foreclosure sales, please visit their sale page directly on Bid4Assets.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world’s leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property by governments, financial institutions and real estate funds. The company conducts online tax and foreclosure auctions for counties across the United States and has facilitated the sale of more than 150,000 properties, generating over $2 billion in sales proceeds. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

Contact:

Sean McLaughlin

Digital Marketing Manager

sean@bid4assets.com

(301) 562-3427