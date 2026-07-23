Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2026 Results and Declaration of $0.11 Per Share Cash Dividend

 | Source: Kearny Bank Kearny Bank

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $36.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $26.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

As explained in additional detail below, net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was impacted by various non-recurring items, including a $1.6 million discrete tax charge, $745,000 of severance expense, and $262,000 of other real estate owned (“OREO”) acquisition expense.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2026.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report our fiscal 2026 performance, which reflected a 39% increase in net income compared to the prior fiscal year, continued expansion of our net interest margin, and growth in both loans and deposits. Fiscal 2026 was a year of meaningful progress and reflected the successful execution of our strategic plan, including the continued remixing of our balance sheet, enhanced operational efficiency, and our focus on building deeper commercial banking relationships.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “During the fiscal year, we invested in growth initiatives across commercial banking, treasury management, and technology. We added experienced banking talent and expanded capabilities designed to deepen commercial client relationships and support loan and deposit growth. These investments are strengthening our ability to attract high-quality commercial relationships and further our evolution into a commercially focused banking franchise.”

Mr. Montanaro concluded, “As we enter fiscal 2027, we remain focused on executing our strategic plan through organic growth, operational excellence, and the continued enhancement of the client experience. We believe the investments we have made in talent, technology, and operating efficiency, coupled with tailwinds from low-coupon loan repricing, position us well to continue delivering sustainable earnings growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Strategic Achievements

  • Expanded Corporate Banking capabilities through the recruitment of experienced relationship-focused bankers.
  • Launched a Specialty Deposits team focused on 1031 exchange, escrow, trust, and estate account relationships, expanding the Bank's commercial deposit capabilities and strengthening its presence in key New York markets.
  • Advanced a Company-wide operational excellence initiative focused on process improvement, adoption of automation and artificial intelligence, and enhancements of the client experience.
  • Executed a strategic realignment of the retail banking organization to create a dedicated outside sales team focused on small business relationship development, while retaining a peer-leading level of service throughout the branch network.

Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

  • Net interest margin expanded 30 basis points to 2.18%, extending the momentum of margin improvement for the second consecutive year.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share increased 47.0% to $0.78 per diluted share.
  • Continued the strategic remixing of the loan portfolio by growing commercial and industrial, construction, and home equity loans by 61.4%, 48.1% and 57.4%, respectively, while strategically reducing multifamily mortgage exposure.
  • Improved efficiency ratio by 5.90%, while investing in new products, capabilities, and our people.
  • Tangible book value per share increased $0.30, or 3.1%, to $10.07.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $74.5 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2026 and a decrease of $58.2 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2025.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.07 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $22.7 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2026 and a decrease of $62.0 million, or 5.5%, from June 30, 2025.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.88 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $96.1 million, or 1.7%, from March 31, 2026 and an increase of $62.4 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2025.
  • Deposits were $5.71 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $19.5 million, or 0.3%, from March 31, 2026 and an increase of $34.4 million, or 0.6%, from June 30, 2025. Deposit balances reflected the migration of $170.1 million from consumer interest-bearing products to non-interest bearing products.
  • Borrowings were $1.15 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $90.0 million, or 8.5%, from March 31, 2026 and a decrease of $106.5 million, or 8.5%, from June 30, 2025.
  • At June 30, 2026, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.35 billion, representing 30.6% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin increased by five basis points to 2.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and by 30 basis points to 2.18% for the year ended June 30, 2026. The quarterly improvement was driven by higher loan yields and balances and a reduction in interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The year-over-year improvement reflected higher loan yields and balances and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower yields and balances on investment securities and other interest-earning assets.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.9%, to $40.4 million from $39.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $537,000 and $552,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $622,000 and $422,000.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $20.3 million, or 15.1%, to $155.3 million from $134.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.2 million and $2.4 million and loan prepayment penalty income of $2.1 million and $783,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, non-interest income decreased $781,000, or 12.8%, to $5.3 million from $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by the absence of a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $1.0 million recorded in the prior period. Excluding this non-recurring item, non-interest income increased $218,000, or 4.3%, from $5.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in loan related fees and charges and a higher gain on sale of loans.
  • Fees and service charges increased $144,000 to $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $922,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $123,000 to $316,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $193,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2026, non-interest income increased $3.8 million to $22.8 million from $19.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by $1.8 million in non-recurring pre-tax gains on the sale of properties held for sale in the current period, and increases in loan- and branch-related fees and charges.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense increased $1.6 million, or 4.8%, to $33.9 million from $32.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Excluding a non-recurring charge of $745,000 related to severance, non-interest expense increased $806,000, primarily reflecting higher salary and benefit costs, OREO acquisition-related expenses of $262,000, and a provision for unfunded commitments of $264,000, partially offset by a lower net occupancy expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense increased $1.0 million to $20.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $19.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily due to a non-recurring charge of $745,000 related to severance associated with a strategic realignment of the Company’s retail banking organization.
  • Net occupancy expense of premises decreased $401,000 to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by the absence of snow removal expenses recorded in the prior period.
  • Other expense increased $942,000 to $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily due to a non-recurring OREO acquisition-related expense of $262,000, a reserve on unfunded commitments of $264,000 due to growth in construction loans, compared to an $86,000 reserve reversal in the prior period, and higher professional and other fees. Remaining changes reflected normal operating fluctuations.
  • For the year ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense increased $8.4 million, or 6.9%, to $129.0 million from $120.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by higher salary and benefits expense and other expense. Salary and benefits expense increased due to annual merit increases, higher incentive compensation, and a non-recurring severance charge, while other expense increased primarily as a result of higher professional fees, loan related expenses, and the non-recurring charges discussed above.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, resulting in an effective tax rate of 34.9% and 19.8%, respectively. Income tax expense increased due to the establishment of a valuation allowance of $1.6 million against a deferred tax asset related to certain legacy stock-based compensation awards.
  • Income tax expense totaled $11.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2026 compared to $4.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. The increase in income tax expense was primarily driven by higher pre-tax income in the current year period and the establishment of a valuation allowance of $1.6 million, as discussed above.

Asset Quality

  • Non-performing assets increased to $53.4 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, from $52.4 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, and from $45.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. Included in non-performing assets at June 30, 2026 were two foreclosed properties with an aggregate carrying value of $5.5 million that were reclassified from non-performing loans to OREO during the quarter.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $626,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the year ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.04% of average loans, compared to $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2025.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $822,000, compared to $391,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was primarily driven by loan growth. For the years ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $45.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, an increase of $773,000 from $44.7 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The ACL was $46.2 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at June 30, 2025.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, book value per share and tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.84 and $10.07, respectively, compared to the prior period.
  • At June 30, 2026, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $68.5 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $4.8 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $8.4 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At June 30, 2026, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.62% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.
 
Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)  
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$114,823 $123,836 $(9,013)-7.3%
Securities available for sale 964,369  983,325  (18,956)-1.9%
Securities held to maturity 106,814  110,581  (3,767)-3.4%
Loans held-for-sale 6,022  12,183  (6,161)-50.6%
Loans receivable 5,875,325  5,779,181  96,144 1.7%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496) (44,723) 773 1.7%
Net loans receivable 5,829,829  5,734,458  95,371 1.7%
Premises and equipment 42,359  41,896  463 1.1%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,726  55,737  3,989 7.2%
Accrued interest receivable 27,875  28,304  (429)-1.5%
Goodwill 113,525  113,525   %
Core deposit intangible 968  1,080  (112)-10.4%
Bank owned life insurance 314,756  312,050  2,706 0.9%
Deferred income taxes, net 48,699  50,961  (2,262)-4.4%
Other real estate owned 5,519    5,519 %
Other assets 46,921  39,720  7,201 18.1%
Total assets$7,682,205 $7,607,656 $74,549 1.0%
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest-bearing$788,015 $631,506 $156,509 24.8%
Interest-bearing 4,921,610  5,097,576  (175,966)-3.5%
Total deposits 5,709,625  5,729,082  (19,457)-0.3%
Borrowings 1,150,000  1,060,000  90,000 8.5%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,562  19,317  (755)-3.9%
Other liabilities 37,348  36,225  1,123 3.1%
Total liabilities 6,915,535  6,844,624  70,911 1.0%
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock 648  648   %
Paid-in capital 495,953  495,442  511 0.1%
Retained earnings 350,046  349,881  165 0.0%
Unearned ESOP shares (17,025) (17,511) 486 2.8%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,952) (65,428) 2,476 3.8%
Total stockholders' equity 766,670  763,032  3,638 0.5%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,682,205 $7,607,656 $74,549 1.0%
     
Consolidated capital ratios    
Equity to assets 9.98% 10.03% -0.05% 
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.62% 8.65% -0.03% 
     
Share data    
Outstanding shares 64,738  64,739  (1)0.0%
Book value per share$11.84 $11.79 $0.05 0.4%
Tangible book value per share(2)$10.07 $10.02 $0.05 0.5%


_________________________
(1)Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026
Interest income    
Loans$69,376 $66,310 $3,066 4.6%
Taxable investment securities 11,328  11,425  (97)-0.8%
Tax-exempt investment securities 29  34  (5)-14.7%
Other interest-earning assets 1,251  1,400  (149)-10.6%
Total interest income 81,984  79,169  2,815 3.6%
     
Interest expense    
Deposits 30,537  31,045  (508)-1.6%
Borrowings 11,073  8,888  2,185 24.6%
Total interest expense 41,610  39,933  1,677 4.2%
Net interest income 40,374  39,236  1,138 2.9%
Provision for credit losses 822  391  431 110.2%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,552  38,845  707 1.8%
     
Non-interest income    
Fees and service charges 1,066  922  144 15.6%
Gain on sale of loans 316  193  123 63.7%
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,706  2,646  60 2.3%
Electronic banking fees and charges 460  389  71 18.3%
Other income 765  1,944  (1,179)-60.6%
Total non-interest income 5,313  6,094  (781)-12.8%
     
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 20,313  19,316  997 5.2%
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,862  3,263  (401)-12.3%
Equipment and systems 3,851  3,975  (124)-3.1%
Advertising and marketing 746  665  81 12.2%
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,360  1,302  58 4.5%
Directors' compensation 307  307   %
Other expense 4,413  3,471  942 27.1%
Total non-interest expense 33,852  32,299  1,553 4.8%
Income before income taxes 11,013  12,640  (1,627)-12.9%
Income taxes 3,841  2,503  1,338 53.5%
Net income$7,172 $10,137 $(2,965)-29.2%
     
Net income per common share (EPS)    
Basic$0.11 $0.16 $(0.05) 
Diluted$0.11 $0.16 $(0.05) 
     
Dividends declared    
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $  
Cash dividends declared$7,008 $7,005 $3  
Dividend payout ratio 97.7% 69.1% 28.6% 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
Basic 62,958  62,908  50  
Diluted 63,403  63,251  152  


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026
Assets    
Interest-earning assets:    
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,854,248 $5,785,095 $69,153 1.2%
Taxable investment securities 1,185,569  1,194,487  (8,918)-0.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 4,759  5,669  (910)-16.1%
Other interest-earning assets 109,098  106,967  2,131 2.0%
Total interest-earning assets 7,153,674  7,092,218  61,456 0.9%
Non-interest-earning assets 456,877  455,725  1,152 0.3%
Total assets$7,610,551 $7,547,943 $62,608 0.8%
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Interest-bearing liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Interest-bearing demand$2,207,264 $2,402,177 $(194,913)-8.1%
Savings 760,770  761,090  (320)0.0%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,190,922  1,181,526  9,396 0.8%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 673,031  755,461  (82,430)-10.9%
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,831,987  5,100,254  (268,267)-5.3%
Borrowings:    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,022,637  861,445  161,192 18.7%
Other borrowings 150,275  133,833  16,442 12.3%
Total borrowings 1,172,912  995,278  177,634 17.8%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,004,899  6,095,532  (90,633)-1.5%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:    
Non-interest-bearing deposits 788,059  633,494  154,565 24.4%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 54,614  59,644  (5,030)-8.4%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 842,673  693,138  149,535 21.6%
Total liabilities 6,847,572  6,788,670  58,902 0.9%
Stockholders' equity 762,979  759,273  3,706 0.5%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,610,551 $7,547,943 $62,608 0.8%
     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.13% 116.35% 2.78%2.4%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
 June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026
Average yield on interest-earning assets:   
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale4.74%4.58%0.16%
Taxable investment securities3.82%3.83%-0.01%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.40%2.37%0.03%
Other interest-earning assets4.59%5.24%-0.65%
Total interest-earning assets4.58%4.47%0.11%
    
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Interest-bearing demand2.49%2.34%0.15%
Savings1.34%1.26%0.08%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.17%3.20%-0.03%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.87%2.71%0.16%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.53%2.43%0.10%
Borrowings:   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.79%3.56%0.23%
Other borrowings3.71%3.66%0.05%
Total borrowings3.78%3.57%0.21%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.77%2.62%0.15%
    
Interest rate spread(2)1.81%1.85%-0.04%
Net interest margin(3)2.26%2.21%0.05%
    
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.28%0.32%-0.04%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.78%1.71%0.07%
    
Efficiency ratio(4)74.09%71.25%2.84%
    
Return on average assets (annualized)0.38%0.54%-0.16%
Return on average equity (annualized)3.76%5.34%-1.58%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)4.48%6.34%-1.86%


_________________________
(1)The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


 
Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis
 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
 (Unaudited)(Audited)  
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$114,823 $167,269 $(52,446)-31.4%
Securities available for sale 964,369  1,012,969  (48,600)-4.8%
Securities held to maturity 106,814  120,217  (13,403)-11.1%
Loans held-for-sale 6,022  5,931  91 1.5%
Loans receivable 5,875,325  5,812,937  62,388 1.1%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496) (46,191) (695)-1.5%
Net loans receivable 5,829,829  5,766,746  63,083 1.1%
Premises and equipment 42,359  43,897  (1,538)-3.5%
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 59,726  64,261  (4,535)-7.1%
Accrued interest receivable 27,875  28,098  (223)-0.8%
Goodwill 113,525  113,525   %
Core deposit intangible 968  1,436  (468)-32.6%
Bank owned life insurance 314,756  304,717  10,039 3.3%
Deferred income tax assets, net 48,699  55,203  (6,504)-11.8%
Other real estate owned 5,519    5,519 %
Other assets 46,921  56,181  (9,260)-16.5%
Total assets$7,682,205 $7,740,450 $(58,245)-0.8%
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest-bearing$788,015 $582,045 $205,970 35.4%
Interest-bearing 4,921,610  5,093,172  (171,562)-3.4%
Total deposits 5,709,625  5,675,217  34,408 0.6%
Borrowings 1,150,000  1,256,491  (106,491)-8.5%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,562  19,317  (755)-3.9%
Other liabilities 37,348  43,463  (6,115)-14.1%
Total liabilities 6,915,535  6,994,488  (78,953)-1.1%
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock$648 $646 $2 0.3%
Paid-in capital 495,953  494,546  1,407 0.3%
Retained earnings 350,046  341,744  8,302 2.4%
Unearned ESOP shares (17,025) (18,970) 1,945 10.3%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,952) (72,004) 9,052 12.6%
Total stockholders' equity 766,670  745,962  20,708 2.8%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,682,205 $7,740,450 $(58,245)-0.8%
     
Consolidated capital ratios    
Equity to assets 9.98% 9.64% 0.34% 
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.62% 8.27% 0.35% 
     
Share data    
Outstanding shares 64,738  64,577  161 0.2%
Book value per share$11.84 $11.55 $0.29 2.5%
Tangible book value per share(2)$10.07 $9.77 $0.30 3.1%


_________________________
(1)Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
 Year Ended  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
 (Unaudited)(Audited)  
Interest income    
Loans$271,445 $262,992 $8,453 3.2%
Taxable investment securities 46,976  53,247  (6,271)-11.8%
Tax-exempt investment securities 139  234  (95)-40.6%
Other interest-earning assets 5,753  8,003  (2,250)-28.1%
Total Interest Income 324,313  324,476  (163)-0.1%
     
Interest expense    
Deposits 128,661  140,258  (11,597)-8.3%
Borrowings 40,369  49,275  (8,906)-18.1%
Total interest expense 169,030  189,533  (20,503)-10.8%
Net interest income 155,283  134,943  20,340 15.1%
Provision for credit losses 1,698  2,366  (668)-28.2%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 153,585  132,577  21,008 15.8%
     
Non-interest income    
Fees and service charges 4,175  2,490  1,685 67.7%
Gain on sale of loans 932  806  126 15.6%
Income from bank owned life insurance 10,751  10,672  79 0.7%
Electronic banking fees and charges 1,738  1,717  21 1.2%
Other income 5,229  3,367  1,862 55.3%
Total non-interest income 22,825  19,052  3,773 19.8%
     
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 76,747  70,870  5,877 8.3%
Net occupancy expense of premises 12,320  11,524  796 6.9%
Equipment and systems 15,807  15,703  104 0.7%
Advertising and marketing 2,385  1,877  508 27.1%
Federal deposit insurance premium 5,320  5,911  (591)-10.0%
Directors' compensation 1,227  1,355  (128)-9.4%
Other expense 15,202  13,390  1,812 13.5%
Total non-interest expense 129,008  120,630  8,378 6.9%
Income before income taxes 47,402  30,999  16,403 52.9%
Income taxes 11,138  4,924  6,214 126.2%
Net income$36,264 $26,075 $10,189 39.1%
     
Net income per common share (EPS)    
Basic$0.58 $0.42 $0.16  
Diluted$0.57 $0.42 $0.15  
     
Dividends declared    
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.44 $0.44 $  
Cash dividends declared$27,963 $27,657 $306  
Dividend payout ratio 77.1% 106.1% -29% 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
Basic 62,866  62,508  358  
Diluted 63,220  62,716  504  


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended  
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets    
Interest-earning assets:    
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,806,182 $5,789,583 $16,599 0.3%
Taxable investment securities 1,200,665  1,270,262  (69,597)-5.5%
Tax-exempt investment securities 5,800  9,791  (3,991)-40.8%
Other interest-earning assets 113,880  119,224  (5,344)-4.5%
Total interest-earning assets 7,126,527  7,188,860  (62,333)-0.9%
Non-interest-earning assets 455,386  459,986  (4,600)-1.0%
Total assets$7,581,913 $7,648,846 $(66,933)-0.9%
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Interest-bearing liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Interest-bearing demand$2,334,641 $2,335,972 $(1,331)-0.1%
Savings 758,820  721,115  37,705 5.2%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,196,452  1,213,015  (16,563)-1.4%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 735,180  689,011  46,169 6.7%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,025,093  4,959,113  65,980 1.3%
Borrowings:    
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 990,612  1,131,662  (141,050)-12.5%
Other borrowings 101,712  149,041  (47,329)-31.8%
Total borrowings 1,092,324  1,280,703  (188,379)-14.7%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,117,417  6,239,816  (122,399)-2.0%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:    
Non-interest-bearing deposits 649,262  597,197  52,065 8.7%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,696  64,831  (5,135)-7.9%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 708,958  662,028  46,930 7.1%
Total liabilities 6,826,375  6,901,844  (75,469)-1.1%
Stockholders' equity 755,538  747,002  8,536 1.1%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,581,913 $7,648,846 $(66,933)-0.9%
     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.50% 115.21% 1.29%1.1%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended 
 June 30,
2026		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:   
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale4.68%4.54%0.14%
Taxable investment securities3.91%4.19%-0.28%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.39%2.39%%
Other interest-earning assets5.05%6.71%-1.66%
Total interest-earning assets4.55%4.51%0.04%
    
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Interest-bearing demand2.49%2.86%-0.37%
Savings1.35%1.25%0.10%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.35%3.87%-0.52%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.74%2.54%0.20%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.56%2.83%-0.27%
Borrowings:   
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances3.67%3.71%-0.04%
Other borrowings3.90%4.87%-0.97%
Total borrowings3.70%3.85%-0.15%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.76%3.04%-0.28%
    
Interest rate spread(2)1.79%1.47%0.32%
Net interest margin(3)2.18%1.88%0.30%
    
Non-interest income to average assets0.30%0.25%0.05%
Non-interest expense to average assets1.70%1.58%0.12%
    
Efficiency ratio(4)72.43%78.33%-5.90%
    
Return on average assets0.48%0.34%0.14%
Return on average equity4.80%3.49%1.31%
Return on average tangible equity(5)5.71%4.18%1.53%


_________________________
(1)The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


 
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$114,823 $123,836 $147,340 $130,139 $167,269 
Securities available for sale 964,369  983,325  1,000,397  1,016,182  1,012,969 
Securities held to maturity 106,814  110,581  112,800  116,681  120,217 
Loans held-for-sale 6,022  12,183  8,786  6,650  5,931 
Loans receivable 5,875,325  5,779,181  5,753,393  5,767,419  5,812,937 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496) (44,723) (44,958) (45,060) (46,191)
Net loans receivable 5,829,829  5,734,458  5,708,435  5,722,359  5,766,746 
Premises and equipment 42,359  41,896  42,559  43,222  43,897 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,726  55,737  57,212  62,011  64,261 
Accrued interest receivable 27,875  28,304  27,420  29,460  28,098 
Goodwill 113,525  113,525  113,525  113,525  113,525 
Core deposit intangible 968  1,080  1,198  1,317  1,436 
Bank owned life insurance 314,756  312,050  309,404  307,248  304,717 
Deferred income taxes, net 48,699  50,961  51,617  51,587  55,203 
Other real estate owned 5,519         
Other assets 46,921  39,720  40,185  47,629  56,181 
Total assets$7,682,205 $7,607,656 $7,620,878 $7,648,010 $7,740,450 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing$788,015 $631,506 $627,180 $578,481 $582,045 
Interest-bearing 4,921,610  5,097,576  5,084,370  5,053,401  5,093,172 
Total deposits 5,709,625  5,729,082  5,711,550  5,631,882  5,675,217 
Borrowings 1,150,000  1,060,000  1,095,000  1,206,497  1,256,491 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,562  19,317  18,474  19,261  19,317 
Other liabilities 37,348  36,225  38,458  37,166  43,463 
Total liabilities 6,915,535  6,844,624  6,863,482  6,894,806  6,994,488 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 648  648  648  648  646 
Paid-in capital 495,953  495,442  494,959  494,490  494,546 
Retained earnings 350,046  349,881  346,749  344,287  341,744 
Unearned ESOP shares (17,025) (17,511) (17,997) (18,484) (18,970)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,952) (65,428) (66,963) (67,737) (72,004)
Total stockholders' equity 766,670  763,032  757,396  753,204  745,962 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,682,205 $7,607,656 $7,620,878 $7,648,010 $7,740,450 
      
Consolidated capital ratios     
Equity to assets 9.98% 10.03% 9.94% 9.85% 9.64%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.62% 8.65% 8.56% 8.47% 8.27%
      
Share data     
Outstanding shares 64,738  64,739  64,739  64,739  64,577 
Book value per share$11.84 $11.79 $11.70 $11.63 $11.55 
Tangible book value per share(2)$10.07 $10.02 $9.93 $9.86 $9.77 


_________________________
(1)Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Loan portfolio composition:     
Commercial loans:     
Multi-family mortgage$2,499,894 $2,555,001 $2,619,124 $2,640,737 $2,709,654 
Nonresidential mortgage 1,019,445  1,012,422  990,178  988,969  986,556 
Commercial and industrial 223,927  201,277  169,884  142,304  138,755 
Construction 263,200  207,765  181,766  189,626  177,713 
Total commercial loans 4,006,466  3,976,465  3,960,952  3,961,636  4,012,678 
One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,789,865  1,741,023  1,730,543  1,749,362  1,748,591 
Consumer loans:     
Home equity loans 79,844  61,379  59,046  54,116  50,737 
Other consumer 2,387  2,377  2,523  2,487  2,533 
Total consumer loans 82,231  63,756  61,569  56,603  53,270 
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,878,562  5,781,244  5,753,064  5,767,601  5,814,539 
Unaccreted yield adjustments (3,237) (2,063) 329  (182) (1,602)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,875,325  5,779,181  5,753,393  5,767,419  5,812,937 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496) (44,723) (44,958) (45,060) (46,191)
Net loans receivable$5,829,829 $5,734,458 $5,708,435 $5,722,359 $5,766,746 
      
Asset quality:     
Nonperforming assets:     
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$ $ $ $20,494 $ 
Nonaccrual loans 47,896  52,379  51,306  44,085  45,597 
Total nonperforming loans 47,896  52,379  51,306  64,579  45,597 
Other real estate owned 5,519         
Total nonperforming assets$53,415 $52,379 $51,306 $64,579 $45,597 
      
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.82% 0.91% 0.89% 1.12% 0.78%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.70% 0.69% 0.67% 0.84% 0.59%
      
Classified loans$88,202 $97,384 $97,542 $117,780 $118,418 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):     
ACL to total loans 0.77% 0.77% 0.78% 0.78% 0.79%
ACL to nonperforming loans 94.99% 85.38% 87.63% 69.78% 101.30%
Net charge-offs$49 $626 $669 $1,049 $49 
Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.00% 0.04% 0.05% 0.07% 0.00%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Funding composition:     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing deposits$788,015 $631,506 $627,180 $578,481 $582,045 
Interest-bearing demand 2,214,432  2,375,565  2,376,825  2,334,560  2,362,222 
Savings 766,502  763,016  769,742  751,253  754,376 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,183,427  1,201,752  1,180,370  1,208,408  1,218,920 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 757,249  757,243  757,433  759,180  757,654 
Interest-bearing deposits 4,921,610  5,097,576  5,084,370  5,053,401  5,093,172 
Total deposits 5,709,625  5,729,082  5,711,550  5,631,882  5,675,217 
      
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 950,000  900,000  800,000  1,006,497  1,106,491 
Overnight borrowings 200,000  160,000  295,000  200,000  150,000 
Total borrowings 1,150,000  1,060,000  1,095,000  1,206,497  1,256,491 
      
Total funding$6,859,625 $6,789,082 $6,806,550 $6,838,379 $6,931,708 
      
Loans as a % of deposits 102.2% 100.3% 100.1% 101.7% 101.7%
Deposits as a % of total funding 83.2% 84.4% 83.9% 82.4% 81.9%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 16.8% 15.6% 16.1% 17.6% 18.1%
      
Uninsured deposits:     
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1)$2,245,646 $2,199,708 $2,158,440 $2,040,021 $1,989,095 
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2)$850,952 $839,094 $800,998 $804,209 $813,780 


_________________________
(1)Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2)Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and its holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Interest income     
Loans$69,376 $66,310 $67,410 $68,349 $66,485 
Taxable investment securities 11,328  11,425  11,623  12,600  12,322 
Tax-exempt investment securities 29  34  35  41  49 
Other interest-earning assets 1,251  1,400  1,584  1,518  1,549 
Total interest income 81,984  79,169  80,652  82,508  80,405 
      
Interest expense     
Deposits 30,537  31,045  33,148  33,931  33,607 
Borrowings 11,073  8,888  9,535  10,873  10,955 
Total interest expense 41,610  39,933  42,683  44,804  44,562 
Net interest income 40,374  39,236  37,969  37,704  35,843 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 822  391  567  (82) 1,785 
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 39,552  38,845  37,402  37,786  34,058 
      
Non-interest income     
Fees and service charges 1,066  922  1,295  892  655 
Gain on sale of loans 316  193  224  199  190 
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,706  2,646  2,710  2,689  2,869 
Electronic banking fees and charges 460  389  473  416  442 
Other income 765  1,944  869  1,651  835 
Total non-interest income 5,313  6,094  5,571  5,847  4,991 
      
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 20,313  19,316  18,373  18,745  18,093 
Net occupancy expense of premises 2,862  3,263  2,888  3,307  2,820 
Equipment and systems 3,851  3,975  4,007  3,974  4,030 
Advertising and marketing 746  665  412  562  615 
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,360  1,302  1,357  1,301  1,395 
Directors' compensation 307  307  306  307  307 
Other expense 4,413  3,471  3,848  3,470  3,633 
Total non-interest expense 33,852  32,299  31,191  31,666  30,893 
Income before income taxes 11,013  12,640  11,782  11,967  8,156 
Income taxes 3,841  2,503  2,333  2,461  1,387 
Net income$7,172 $10,137 $9,449 $9,506 $6,769 
      
Net income per common share (EPS)     
Basic$0.11 $0.16 $0.15 $0.15 $0.11 
Diluted$0.11 $0.16 $0.15 $0.15 $0.11 
      
Dividends declared     
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 
Cash dividends declared$7,008 $7,005 $6,987 $6,963 $6,946 
Dividend payout ratio 97.7% 69.1% 73.9% 73.2% 102.6%
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     
Basic 62,958  62,908  62,858  62,741  62,597 
Diluted 63,403  63,251  63,061  62,951  62,755 


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Assets     
Interest-earning assets:     
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale$5,854,248 $5,785,095 $5,778,680 $5,806,767 $5,830,421 
Taxable investment securities 1,185,569  1,194,487  1,185,602  1,236,705  1,227,825 
Tax-exempt investment securities 4,759  5,669  5,902  6,856  8,039 
Other interest-earning assets 109,098  106,967  123,475  115,776  117,622 
Total interest-earning assets 7,153,674  7,092,218  7,093,659  7,166,104  7,183,907 
Non-interest-earning assets 456,877  455,725  455,752  453,215  454,975 
Total assets$7,610,551 $7,547,943 $7,549,411 $7,619,319 $7,638,882 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Interest-bearing liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand$2,207,264 $2,402,177 $2,385,397 $2,343,809 $2,342,523 
Savings 760,770  761,090  759,247  754,244  754,192 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,190,922  1,181,526  1,201,950  1,211,026  1,215,661 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 673,031  755,461  756,179  755,813  744,345 
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,831,987  5,100,254  5,102,773  5,064,892  5,056,721 
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,022,637  861,445  998,760  1,077,146  1,083,902 
Other borrowings 150,275  133,833  38,478  85,489  107,582 
Total borrowings 1,172,912  995,278  1,037,238  1,162,635  1,191,484 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,004,899  6,095,532  6,140,011  6,227,527  6,248,205 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:     
Non-interest-bearing deposits 788,059  633,494  595,035  581,625  582,085 
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 54,614  59,644  59,447  65,024  64,405 
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 842,673  693,138  654,482  646,649  646,490 
Total liabilities 6,847,572  6,788,670  6,794,493  6,874,176  6,894,695 
Stockholders' equity 762,979  759,273  754,918  745,143  744,187 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,610,551 $7,547,943 $7,549,411 $7,619,319 $7,638,882 
      
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.13% 116.35% 115.53% 115.07% 114.98%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
  
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Average yield on interest-earning assets:     
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale4.74%4.58%4.67%4.71%4.56%
Taxable investment securities3.82%3.83%3.92%4.08%4.01%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.40%2.37%2.36%2.42%2.43%
Other interest-earning assets4.59%5.24%5.13%5.24%5.27%
Total interest-earning assets4.58%4.47%4.55%4.61%4.48%
      
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand2.49%2.34%2.51%2.63%2.63%
Savings1.34%1.26%1.40%1.41%1.33%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.17%3.20%3.45%3.56%3.56%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.87%2.71%2.72%2.67%2.62%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.53%2.43%2.60%2.68%2.66%
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.79%3.56%3.66%3.69%3.60%
Other borrowings3.71%3.66%4.13%4.44%4.45%
Total borrowings3.78%3.57%3.68%3.74%3.68%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.77%2.62%2.78%2.88%2.85%
      
Interest rate spread(2)1.81%1.85%1.77%1.73%1.62%
Net interest margin(3)2.26%2.21%2.14%2.10%2.00%
      
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.28%0.32%0.30%0.31%0.26%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.78%1.71%1.65%1.66%1.62%
      
Efficiency ratio(4)74.09%71.25%71.64%72.71%75.66%
      
Return on average assets (annualized)0.38%0.54%0.50%0.50%0.35%
Return on average equity (annualized)3.76%5.34%5.01%5.10%3.64%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)4.48%6.34%5.96%6.09%4.36%


_________________________
(1)The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
  

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information, which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Adjusted net income:     
Net income (GAAP)$7,172 $10,137 $9,449 $9,506 $6,769 
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:     
Branch consolidation expenses       178   
Severance expense from workforce realignment 529         
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 1,562         
Gain on sale of property held for sale   (724)   (532)$ 
Adjusted net income$9,263 $9,413 $9,449 $9,152 $6,769 
      
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:     
Net income (GAAP)$7,172 $10,137 $9,449 $9,506 $6,769 
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):     
Provision for income taxes 3,841  2,503  2,333  2,461  1,387 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 822  391  567  (82) 1,785 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 11,835  13,031  12,349  11,885  9,941 
Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):     
Branch consolidation expenses       250   
Severance expense from workforce realignment 745         
Gain on sale of property held for sale   (1,020)   (749)  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - adjusted$12,580 $12,011 $12,349 $11,386 $9,941 
      
Adjusted earnings per share:     
Weighted average common shares - basic 62,958  62,908  62,858  62,741  62,597 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,403  63,251  63,061  62,951  62,755 
      
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.11 $0.16 $0.15 $0.15 $0.11 
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.11 $0.16 $0.15 $0.15 $0.11 
      
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.11 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.11 
      
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:     
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		$0.19 $0.21 $0.20 $0.19 $0.16 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		$0.19 $0.21 $0.20 $0.19 $0.16 
      
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP) - adjusted		$0.20 $0.19 $0.20 $0.18 $0.16 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP) - adjusted		$0.20 $0.19 $0.20 $0.18 $0.16 
      
Adjusted return on average assets:     
Total average assets$7,610,551 $7,547,943 $7,549,411 $7,619,319 $7,638,882 
      
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.38% 0.54% 0.50% 0.50% 0.35%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.49% 0.50% 0.50% 0.48% 0.35%
      
Adjusted return on average equity:     
Total average equity$762,979 $759,273 $754,918 $745,143 $744,187 
      
Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.76% 5.34% 5.01% 5.10% 3.64%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.86% 4.96% 5.01% 4.91% 3.64%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:     
Total average equity$762,979 $759,273 $754,918 $745,143 $744,187 
Less: average goodwill (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525)
Less: average other intangible assets (1,042) (1,157) (1,276) (1,395) (1,513)
Total average tangible equity$648,412 $644,591 $640,117 $630,223 $629,149 
      
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.48% 6.34% 5.96% 6.09% 4.36%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.77% 5.90% 5.96% 5.87% 4.36%
      
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:     
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$33,852 $32,299 $31,191 $31,666 $30,893 
Non-recurring transactions:     
Branch consolidation expenses       (250)  
Severance expense from workforce realignment (745)        
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$33,107 $32,299 $31,191 $31,416 $30,893 
      
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.78% 1.71% 1.65% 1.66% 1.62%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.74% 1.71% 1.65% 1.65% 1.62%
      
Adjusted efficiency ratio:     
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$33,107 $32,299 $31,191 $31,416 $30,893 
      
Net interest income (GAAP)$40,374 $39,236 $37,969 $37,704 $35,843 
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,313  6,094  5,571  5,847  4,991 
Non-recurring transactions:     
Gain on sale of property held for sale   (1,020)   (749)  
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$45,687 $44,310 $43,540 $42,802 $40,834 
      
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.09% 71.25% 71.64% 72.71% 75.66%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 72.46% 72.89% 71.64% 73.40% 75.66%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Adjusted net income:   
Net income (GAAP)$36,264  $26,075 
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:   
Branch consolidation expenses 178    
Severance expense from workforce realignment 529    
Gain on sale of property held for sale (1,256)   
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 1,562    
Adjusted net income$37,277  $26,075 
    
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:   
Net income (GAAP)$36,264  $26,075 
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):   
Provision for income taxes 11,138   4,924 
Provision for credit losses 1,698   2,366 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 49,100   33,365 
Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP):   
Branch consolidation expenses 250    
Severance expense from workforce realignment 745    
Gain on sale of property held for sale (1,769)   
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - adjusted$48,326  $33,365 
    
Adjusted earnings per share:   
Weighted average common shares - basic 62,866   62,508 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,220   62,716 
    
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.58  $0.42 
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.57  $0.42 
    
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.59  $0.42 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.59  $0.42 
    
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:   
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.78  $0.53 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.78  $0.53 
    
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) - adjusted$0.77  $0.53 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) - adjusted$0.76  $0.53 
    
Adjusted return on average assets:   
Total average assets$7,581,913  $7,648,846 
    
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.48%  0.34%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.49%  0.34%
    
Adjusted return on average equity:   
Total average equity$755,538  $747,002 
    
Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.80%  3.49%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.93%  3.49%
    
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:   
Total average equity$755,538  $747,002 
Less: average goodwill (113,525)  (113,525)
Less: average other intangible assets (1,218)  (1,700)
Total average tangible equity$640,795  $631,777 
    
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.71%  4.18%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.87%  4.18%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Year Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)June 30,
2026		 June 30,
2025
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:   
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$129,008  $120,630 
Non-routine transactions:   
Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges (250)   
Severance expense from workforce realignment (745)   
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$128,013  $120,630 
    
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.70%  1.58%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.69%  1.58%
    
Adjusted efficiency ratio:   
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$128,013  $120,630 
    
Net interest income (GAAP)$155,283  $134,943 
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 22,825   19,052 
Non-routine transactions:   
Gain on sale of property held for sale (1,769)   
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$176,339  $153,995 
    
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.43%  78.33%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 72.59%  78.33%
        

For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


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