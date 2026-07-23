Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2026 Results and Declaration of $0.11 Per Share Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 of $7.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $10.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $36.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $26.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

As explained in additional detail below, net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was impacted by various non-recurring items, including a $1.6 million discrete tax charge, $745,000 of severance expense, and $262,000 of other real estate owned (“OREO”) acquisition expense.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2026.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report our fiscal 2026 performance, which reflected a 39% increase in net income compared to the prior fiscal year, continued expansion of our net interest margin, and growth in both loans and deposits. Fiscal 2026 was a year of meaningful progress and reflected the successful execution of our strategic plan, including the continued remixing of our balance sheet, enhanced operational efficiency, and our focus on building deeper commercial banking relationships.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “During the fiscal year, we invested in growth initiatives across commercial banking, treasury management, and technology. We added experienced banking talent and expanded capabilities designed to deepen commercial client relationships and support loan and deposit growth. These investments are strengthening our ability to attract high-quality commercial relationships and further our evolution into a commercially focused banking franchise.”

Mr. Montanaro concluded, “As we enter fiscal 2027, we remain focused on executing our strategic plan through organic growth, operational excellence, and the continued enhancement of the client experience. We believe the investments we have made in talent, technology, and operating efficiency, coupled with tailwinds from low-coupon loan repricing, position us well to continue delivering sustainable earnings growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Strategic Achievements

Expanded Corporate Banking capabilities through the recruitment of experienced relationship-focused bankers.

Launched a Specialty Deposits team focused on 1031 exchange, escrow, trust, and estate account relationships, expanding the Bank's commercial deposit capabilities and strengthening its presence in key New York markets.

Advanced a Company-wide operational excellence initiative focused on process improvement, adoption of automation and artificial intelligence, and enhancements of the client experience.

Executed a strategic realignment of the retail banking organization to create a dedicated outside sales team focused on small business relationship development, while retaining a peer-leading level of service throughout the branch network.





Fiscal Year 2026 Highlights

Net interest margin expanded 30 basis points to 2.18%, extending the momentum of margin improvement for the second consecutive year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share increased 47.0% to $0.78 per diluted share.

Continued the strategic remixing of the loan portfolio by growing commercial and industrial, construction, and home equity loans by 61.4%, 48.1% and 57.4%, respectively, while strategically reducing multifamily mortgage exposure.

Improved efficiency ratio by 5.90%, while investing in new products, capabilities, and our people.

Tangible book value per share increased $0.30, or 3.1%, to $10.07.





Balance Sheet

Total assets were $7.68 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $74.5 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2026 and a decrease of $58.2 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2025.

Investment securities totaled $1.07 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $22.7 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2026 and a decrease of $62.0 million, or 5.5%, from June 30, 2025.

Loans receivable totaled $5.88 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $96.1 million, or 1.7%, from March 31, 2026 and an increase of $62.4 million, or 1.1%, from June 30, 2025.

Deposits were $5.71 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $19.5 million, or 0.3%, from March 31, 2026 and an increase of $34.4 million, or 0.6%, from June 30, 2025. Deposit balances reflected the migration of $170.1 million from consumer interest-bearing products to non-interest bearing products.

Borrowings were $1.15 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of $90.0 million, or 8.5%, from March 31, 2026 and a decrease of $106.5 million, or 8.5%, from June 30, 2025.

At June 30, 2026, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.35 billion, representing 30.6% of total assets.





Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin increased by five basis points to 2.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and by 30 basis points to 2.18% for the year ended June 30, 2026. The quarterly improvement was driven by higher loan yields and balances and a reduction in interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The year-over-year improvement reflected higher loan yields and balances and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by lower yields and balances on investment securities and other interest-earning assets.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $1.1 million, or 2.9%, to $40.4 million from $39.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $537,000 and $552,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $622,000 and $422,000.

For the year ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $20.3 million, or 15.1%, to $155.3 million from $134.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. Included in net interest income for the years ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.2 million and $2.4 million and loan prepayment penalty income of $2.1 million and $783,000.





Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, non-interest income decreased $781,000, or 12.8%, to $5.3 million from $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by the absence of a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $1.0 million recorded in the prior period. Excluding this non-recurring item, non-interest income increased $218,000, or 4.3%, from $5.1 million, primarily driven by an increase in loan related fees and charges and a higher gain on sale of loans.

Fees and service charges increased $144,000 to $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $922,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Gain on sale of loans increased $123,000 to $316,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $193,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

For the year ended June 30, 2026, non-interest income increased $3.8 million to $22.8 million from $19.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by $1.8 million in non-recurring pre-tax gains on the sale of properties held for sale in the current period, and increases in loan- and branch-related fees and charges.





Non-Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense increased $1.6 million, or 4.8%, to $33.9 million from $32.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Excluding a non-recurring charge of $745,000 related to severance, non-interest expense increased $806,000, primarily reflecting higher salary and benefit costs, OREO acquisition-related expenses of $262,000, and a provision for unfunded commitments of $264,000, partially offset by a lower net occupancy expense.

Salary and benefits expense increased $1.0 million to $20.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $19.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily due to a non-recurring charge of $745,000 related to severance associated with a strategic realignment of the Company’s retail banking organization.

Net occupancy expense of premises decreased $401,000 to $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by the absence of snow removal expenses recorded in the prior period.

Other expense increased $942,000 to $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily due to a non-recurring OREO acquisition-related expense of $262,000, a reserve on unfunded commitments of $264,000 due to growth in construction loans, compared to an $86,000 reserve reversal in the prior period, and higher professional and other fees. Remaining changes reflected normal operating fluctuations.

For the year ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense increased $8.4 million, or 6.9%, to $129.0 million from $120.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by higher salary and benefits expense and other expense. Salary and benefits expense increased due to annual merit increases, higher incentive compensation, and a non-recurring severance charge, while other expense increased primarily as a result of higher professional fees, loan related expenses, and the non-recurring charges discussed above.





Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $3.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, resulting in an effective tax rate of 34.9% and 19.8%, respectively. Income tax expense increased due to the establishment of a valuation allowance of $1.6 million against a deferred tax asset related to certain legacy stock-based compensation awards.

Income tax expense totaled $11.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2026 compared to $4.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2025. The increase in income tax expense was primarily driven by higher pre-tax income in the current year period and the establishment of a valuation allowance of $1.6 million, as discussed above.





Asset Quality

Non-performing assets increased to $53.4 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, from $52.4 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, and from $45.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. Included in non-performing assets at June 30, 2026 were two foreclosed properties with an aggregate carrying value of $5.5 million that were reclassified from non-performing loans to OREO during the quarter.

Net charge-offs totaled $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $626,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. For the year ended June 30, 2026, net charge-offs totaled $2.4 million, or 0.04% of average loans, compared to $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2025.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $822,000, compared to $391,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was primarily driven by loan growth. For the years ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million and $2.4 million, respectively.

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $45.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at June 30, 2026, an increase of $773,000 from $44.7 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. The ACL was $46.2 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at June 30, 2025.





Capital

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, book value per share and tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.84 and $10.07, respectively, compared to the prior period.

At June 30, 2026, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $68.5 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $4.8 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $8.4 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.

At June 30, 2026, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.62% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,823 $ 123,836 $ (9,013 ) -7.3 % Securities available for sale 964,369 983,325 (18,956 ) -1.9 % Securities held to maturity 106,814 110,581 (3,767 ) -3.4 % Loans held-for-sale 6,022 12,183 (6,161 ) -50.6 % Loans receivable 5,875,325 5,779,181 96,144 1.7 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496 ) (44,723 ) 773 1.7 % Net loans receivable 5,829,829 5,734,458 95,371 1.7 % Premises and equipment 42,359 41,896 463 1.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,726 55,737 3,989 7.2 % Accrued interest receivable 27,875 28,304 (429 ) -1.5 % Goodwill 113,525 113,525 — — % Core deposit intangible 968 1,080 (112 ) -10.4 % Bank owned life insurance 314,756 312,050 2,706 0.9 % Deferred income taxes, net 48,699 50,961 (2,262 ) -4.4 % Other real estate owned 5,519 — 5,519 — % Other assets 46,921 39,720 7,201 18.1 % Total assets $ 7,682,205 $ 7,607,656 $ 74,549 1.0 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 788,015 $ 631,506 $ 156,509 24.8 % Interest-bearing 4,921,610 5,097,576 (175,966 ) -3.5 % Total deposits 5,709,625 5,729,082 (19,457 ) -0.3 % Borrowings 1,150,000 1,060,000 90,000 8.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,562 19,317 (755 ) -3.9 % Other liabilities 37,348 36,225 1,123 3.1 % Total liabilities 6,915,535 6,844,624 70,911 1.0 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 648 648 — — % Paid-in capital 495,953 495,442 511 0.1 % Retained earnings 350,046 349,881 165 0.0 % Unearned ESOP shares (17,025 ) (17,511 ) 486 2.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,952 ) (65,428 ) 2,476 3.8 % Total stockholders' equity 766,670 763,032 3,638 0.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,682,205 $ 7,607,656 $ 74,549 1.0 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.98 % 10.03 % -0.05 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.62 % 8.65 % -0.03 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,738 64,739 (1 ) 0.0 % Book value per share $ 11.84 $ 11.79 $ 0.05 0.4 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 10.07 $ 10.02 $ 0.05 0.5 %





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(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 Interest income Loans $ 69,376 $ 66,310 $ 3,066 4.6 % Taxable investment securities 11,328 11,425 (97 ) -0.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 29 34 (5 ) -14.7 % Other interest-earning assets 1,251 1,400 (149 ) -10.6 % Total interest income 81,984 79,169 2,815 3.6 % Interest expense Deposits 30,537 31,045 (508 ) -1.6 % Borrowings 11,073 8,888 2,185 24.6 % Total interest expense 41,610 39,933 1,677 4.2 % Net interest income 40,374 39,236 1,138 2.9 % Provision for credit losses 822 391 431 110.2 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 39,552 38,845 707 1.8 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,066 922 144 15.6 % Gain on sale of loans 316 193 123 63.7 % Income from bank owned life insurance 2,706 2,646 60 2.3 % Electronic banking fees and charges 460 389 71 18.3 % Other income 765 1,944 (1,179 ) -60.6 % Total non-interest income 5,313 6,094 (781 ) -12.8 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,313 19,316 997 5.2 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,862 3,263 (401 ) -12.3 % Equipment and systems 3,851 3,975 (124 ) -3.1 % Advertising and marketing 746 665 81 12.2 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,360 1,302 58 4.5 % Directors' compensation 307 307 — — % Other expense 4,413 3,471 942 27.1 % Total non-interest expense 33,852 32,299 1,553 4.8 % Income before income taxes 11,013 12,640 (1,627 ) -12.9 % Income taxes 3,841 2,503 1,338 53.5 % Net income $ 7,172 $ 10,137 $ (2,965 ) -29.2 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ (0.05 ) Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 7,008 $ 7,005 $ 3 Dividend payout ratio 97.7 % 69.1 % 28.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,958 62,908 50 Diluted 63,403 63,251 152





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

Variance

or Change Pct.

June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,854,248 $ 5,785,095 $ 69,153 1.2 % Taxable investment securities 1,185,569 1,194,487 (8,918 ) -0.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 4,759 5,669 (910 ) -16.1 % Other interest-earning assets 109,098 106,967 2,131 2.0 % Total interest-earning assets 7,153,674 7,092,218 61,456 0.9 % Non-interest-earning assets 456,877 455,725 1,152 0.3 % Total assets $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 62,608 0.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,207,264 $ 2,402,177 $ (194,913 ) -8.1 % Savings 760,770 761,090 (320 ) 0.0 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,190,922 1,181,526 9,396 0.8 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 673,031 755,461 (82,430 ) -10.9 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,831,987 5,100,254 (268,267 ) -5.3 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,022,637 861,445 161,192 18.7 % Other borrowings 150,275 133,833 16,442 12.3 % Total borrowings 1,172,912 995,278 177,634 17.8 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,004,899 6,095,532 (90,633 ) -1.5 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 788,059 633,494 154,565 24.4 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 54,614 59,644 (5,030 ) -8.4 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 842,673 693,138 149,535 21.6 % Total liabilities 6,847,572 6,788,670 58,902 0.9 % Stockholders' equity 762,979 759,273 3,706 0.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 62,608 0.8 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.13 % 116.35 % 2.78 % 2.4 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance

or Change

June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.74 % 4.58 % 0.16 % Taxable investment securities 3.82 % 3.83 % -0.01 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.40 % 2.37 % 0.03 % Other interest-earning assets 4.59 % 5.24 % -0.65 % Total interest-earning assets 4.58 % 4.47 % 0.11 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.49 % 2.34 % 0.15 % Savings 1.34 % 1.26 % 0.08 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.17 % 3.20 % -0.03 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.87 % 2.71 % 0.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.53 % 2.43 % 0.10 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.79 % 3.56 % 0.23 % Other borrowings 3.71 % 3.66 % 0.05 % Total borrowings 3.78 % 3.57 % 0.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.77 % 2.62 % 0.15 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.81 % 1.85 % -0.04 % Net interest margin(3) 2.26 % 2.21 % 0.05 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.28 % 0.32 % -0.04 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.78 % 1.71 % 0.07 % Efficiency ratio(4) 74.09 % 71.25 % 2.84 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.38 % 0.54 % -0.16 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.76 % 5.34 % -1.58 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.48 % 6.34 % -1.86 %





_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,823 $ 167,269 $ (52,446 ) -31.4 % Securities available for sale 964,369 1,012,969 (48,600 ) -4.8 % Securities held to maturity 106,814 120,217 (13,403 ) -11.1 % Loans held-for-sale 6,022 5,931 91 1.5 % Loans receivable 5,875,325 5,812,937 62,388 1.1 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496 ) (46,191 ) (695 ) -1.5 % Net loans receivable 5,829,829 5,766,746 63,083 1.1 % Premises and equipment 42,359 43,897 (1,538 ) -3.5 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 59,726 64,261 (4,535 ) -7.1 % Accrued interest receivable 27,875 28,098 (223 ) -0.8 % Goodwill 113,525 113,525 — — % Core deposit intangible 968 1,436 (468 ) -32.6 % Bank owned life insurance 314,756 304,717 10,039 3.3 % Deferred income tax assets, net 48,699 55,203 (6,504 ) -11.8 % Other real estate owned 5,519 — 5,519 — % Other assets 46,921 56,181 (9,260 ) -16.5 % Total assets $ 7,682,205 $ 7,740,450 $ (58,245 ) -0.8 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 788,015 $ 582,045 $ 205,970 35.4 % Interest-bearing 4,921,610 5,093,172 (171,562 ) -3.4 % Total deposits 5,709,625 5,675,217 34,408 0.6 % Borrowings 1,150,000 1,256,491 (106,491 ) -8.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,562 19,317 (755 ) -3.9 % Other liabilities 37,348 43,463 (6,115 ) -14.1 % Total liabilities 6,915,535 6,994,488 (78,953 ) -1.1 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 648 $ 646 $ 2 0.3 % Paid-in capital 495,953 494,546 1,407 0.3 % Retained earnings 350,046 341,744 8,302 2.4 % Unearned ESOP shares (17,025 ) (18,970 ) 1,945 10.3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,952 ) (72,004 ) 9,052 12.6 % Total stockholders' equity 766,670 745,962 20,708 2.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,682,205 $ 7,740,450 $ (58,245 ) -0.8 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.98 % 9.64 % 0.34 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.62 % 8.27 % 0.35 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,738 64,577 161 0.2 % Book value per share $ 11.84 $ 11.55 $ 0.29 2.5 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 10.07 $ 9.77 $ 0.30 3.1 %





_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Interest income Loans $ 271,445 $ 262,992 $ 8,453 3.2 % Taxable investment securities 46,976 53,247 (6,271 ) -11.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 139 234 (95 ) -40.6 % Other interest-earning assets 5,753 8,003 (2,250 ) -28.1 % Total Interest Income 324,313 324,476 (163 ) -0.1 % Interest expense Deposits 128,661 140,258 (11,597 ) -8.3 % Borrowings 40,369 49,275 (8,906 ) -18.1 % Total interest expense 169,030 189,533 (20,503 ) -10.8 % Net interest income 155,283 134,943 20,340 15.1 % Provision for credit losses 1,698 2,366 (668 ) -28.2 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 153,585 132,577 21,008 15.8 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 4,175 2,490 1,685 67.7 % Gain on sale of loans 932 806 126 15.6 % Income from bank owned life insurance 10,751 10,672 79 0.7 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,738 1,717 21 1.2 % Other income 5,229 3,367 1,862 55.3 % Total non-interest income 22,825 19,052 3,773 19.8 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 76,747 70,870 5,877 8.3 % Net occupancy expense of premises 12,320 11,524 796 6.9 % Equipment and systems 15,807 15,703 104 0.7 % Advertising and marketing 2,385 1,877 508 27.1 % Federal deposit insurance premium 5,320 5,911 (591 ) -10.0 % Directors' compensation 1,227 1,355 (128 ) -9.4 % Other expense 15,202 13,390 1,812 13.5 % Total non-interest expense 129,008 120,630 8,378 6.9 % Income before income taxes 47,402 30,999 16,403 52.9 % Income taxes 11,138 4,924 6,214 126.2 % Net income $ 36,264 $ 26,075 $ 10,189 39.1 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 0.15 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ — Cash dividends declared $ 27,963 $ 27,657 $ 306 Dividend payout ratio 77.1 % 106.1 % -29 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,866 62,508 358 Diluted 63,220 62,716 504





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Variance

or Change Variance

or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 5,806,182 $ 5,789,583 $ 16,599 0.3 % Taxable investment securities 1,200,665 1,270,262 (69,597 ) -5.5 % Tax-exempt investment securities 5,800 9,791 (3,991 ) -40.8 % Other interest-earning assets 113,880 119,224 (5,344 ) -4.5 % Total interest-earning assets 7,126,527 7,188,860 (62,333 ) -0.9 % Non-interest-earning assets 455,386 459,986 (4,600 ) -1.0 % Total assets $ 7,581,913 $ 7,648,846 $ (66,933 ) -0.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,334,641 $ 2,335,972 $ (1,331 ) -0.1 % Savings 758,820 721,115 37,705 5.2 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,196,452 1,213,015 (16,563 ) -1.4 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 735,180 689,011 46,169 6.7 % Total interest-bearing deposits 5,025,093 4,959,113 65,980 1.3 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 990,612 1,131,662 (141,050 ) -12.5 % Other borrowings 101,712 149,041 (47,329 ) -31.8 % Total borrowings 1,092,324 1,280,703 (188,379 ) -14.7 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,117,417 6,239,816 (122,399 ) -2.0 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 649,262 597,197 52,065 8.7 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 59,696 64,831 (5,135 ) -7.9 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 708,958 662,028 46,930 7.1 % Total liabilities 6,826,375 6,901,844 (75,469 ) -1.1 % Stockholders' equity 755,538 747,002 8,536 1.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,581,913 $ 7,648,846 $ (66,933 ) -0.9 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 116.50 % 115.21 % 1.29 % 1.1 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

(Unaudited)

Year Ended June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Variance

or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.68 % 4.54 % 0.14 % Taxable investment securities 3.91 % 4.19 % -0.28 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.39 % 2.39 % — % Other interest-earning assets 5.05 % 6.71 % -1.66 % Total interest-earning assets 4.55 % 4.51 % 0.04 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.49 % 2.86 % -0.37 % Savings 1.35 % 1.25 % 0.10 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.35 % 3.87 % -0.52 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.74 % 2.54 % 0.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.56 % 2.83 % -0.27 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 3.67 % 3.71 % -0.04 % Other borrowings 3.90 % 4.87 % -0.97 % Total borrowings 3.70 % 3.85 % -0.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.76 % 3.04 % -0.28 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.79 % 1.47 % 0.32 % Net interest margin(3) 2.18 % 1.88 % 0.30 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.05 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.70 % 1.58 % 0.12 % Efficiency ratio(4) 72.43 % 78.33 % -5.90 % Return on average assets 0.48 % 0.34 % 0.14 % Return on average equity 4.80 % 3.49 % 1.31 % Return on average tangible equity(5) 5.71 % 4.18 % 1.53 %





_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,823 $ 123,836 $ 147,340 $ 130,139 $ 167,269 Securities available for sale 964,369 983,325 1,000,397 1,016,182 1,012,969 Securities held to maturity 106,814 110,581 112,800 116,681 120,217 Loans held-for-sale 6,022 12,183 8,786 6,650 5,931 Loans receivable 5,875,325 5,779,181 5,753,393 5,767,419 5,812,937 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496 ) (44,723 ) (44,958 ) (45,060 ) (46,191 ) Net loans receivable 5,829,829 5,734,458 5,708,435 5,722,359 5,766,746 Premises and equipment 42,359 41,896 42,559 43,222 43,897 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 59,726 55,737 57,212 62,011 64,261 Accrued interest receivable 27,875 28,304 27,420 29,460 28,098 Goodwill 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 113,525 Core deposit intangible 968 1,080 1,198 1,317 1,436 Bank owned life insurance 314,756 312,050 309,404 307,248 304,717 Deferred income taxes, net 48,699 50,961 51,617 51,587 55,203 Other real estate owned 5,519 — — — — Other assets 46,921 39,720 40,185 47,629 56,181 Total assets $ 7,682,205 $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ 7,648,010 $ 7,740,450 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 788,015 $ 631,506 $ 627,180 $ 578,481 $ 582,045 Interest-bearing 4,921,610 5,097,576 5,084,370 5,053,401 5,093,172 Total deposits 5,709,625 5,729,082 5,711,550 5,631,882 5,675,217 Borrowings 1,150,000 1,060,000 1,095,000 1,206,497 1,256,491 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,562 19,317 18,474 19,261 19,317 Other liabilities 37,348 36,225 38,458 37,166 43,463 Total liabilities 6,915,535 6,844,624 6,863,482 6,894,806 6,994,488 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 648 648 648 648 646 Paid-in capital 495,953 495,442 494,959 494,490 494,546 Retained earnings 350,046 349,881 346,749 344,287 341,744 Unearned ESOP shares (17,025 ) (17,511 ) (17,997 ) (18,484 ) (18,970 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,952 ) (65,428 ) (66,963 ) (67,737 ) (72,004 ) Total stockholders' equity 766,670 763,032 757,396 753,204 745,962 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,682,205 $ 7,607,656 $ 7,620,878 $ 7,648,010 $ 7,740,450 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 9.98 % 10.03 % 9.94 % 9.85 % 9.64 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.62 % 8.65 % 8.56 % 8.47 % 8.27 % Share data Outstanding shares 64,738 64,739 64,739 64,739 64,577 Book value per share $ 11.84 $ 11.79 $ 11.70 $ 11.63 $ 11.55 Tangible book value per share(2) $ 10.07 $ 10.02 $ 9.93 $ 9.86 $ 9.77





_________________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family mortgage $ 2,499,894 $ 2,555,001 $ 2,619,124 $ 2,640,737 $ 2,709,654 Nonresidential mortgage 1,019,445 1,012,422 990,178 988,969 986,556 Commercial and industrial 223,927 201,277 169,884 142,304 138,755 Construction 263,200 207,765 181,766 189,626 177,713 Total commercial loans 4,006,466 3,976,465 3,960,952 3,961,636 4,012,678 One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,789,865 1,741,023 1,730,543 1,749,362 1,748,591 Consumer loans: Home equity loans 79,844 61,379 59,046 54,116 50,737 Other consumer 2,387 2,377 2,523 2,487 2,533 Total consumer loans 82,231 63,756 61,569 56,603 53,270 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,878,562 5,781,244 5,753,064 5,767,601 5,814,539 Unaccreted yield adjustments (3,237 ) (2,063 ) 329 (182 ) (1,602 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,875,325 5,779,181 5,753,393 5,767,419 5,812,937 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,496 ) (44,723 ) (44,958 ) (45,060 ) (46,191 ) Net loans receivable $ 5,829,829 $ 5,734,458 $ 5,708,435 $ 5,722,359 $ 5,766,746 Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ — $ — $ — $ 20,494 $ — Nonaccrual loans 47,896 52,379 51,306 44,085 45,597 Total nonperforming loans 47,896 52,379 51,306 64,579 45,597 Other real estate owned 5,519 — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 53,415 $ 52,379 $ 51,306 $ 64,579 $ 45,597 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 0.82 % 0.91 % 0.89 % 1.12 % 0.78 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.70 % 0.69 % 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.59 % Classified loans $ 88,202 $ 97,384 $ 97,542 $ 117,780 $ 118,418 Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.79 % ACL to nonperforming loans 94.99 % 85.38 % 87.63 % 69.78 % 101.30 % Net charge-offs $ 49 $ 626 $ 669 $ 1,049 $ 49 Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.00 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Funding composition: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 788,015 $ 631,506 $ 627,180 $ 578,481 $ 582,045 Interest-bearing demand 2,214,432 2,375,565 2,376,825 2,334,560 2,362,222 Savings 766,502 763,016 769,742 751,253 754,376 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,183,427 1,201,752 1,180,370 1,208,408 1,218,920 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 757,249 757,243 757,433 759,180 757,654 Interest-bearing deposits 4,921,610 5,097,576 5,084,370 5,053,401 5,093,172 Total deposits 5,709,625 5,729,082 5,711,550 5,631,882 5,675,217 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 950,000 900,000 800,000 1,006,497 1,106,491 Overnight borrowings 200,000 160,000 295,000 200,000 150,000 Total borrowings 1,150,000 1,060,000 1,095,000 1,206,497 1,256,491 Total funding $ 6,859,625 $ 6,789,082 $ 6,806,550 $ 6,838,379 $ 6,931,708 Loans as a % of deposits 102.2 % 100.3 % 100.1 % 101.7 % 101.7 % Deposits as a % of total funding 83.2 % 84.4 % 83.9 % 82.4 % 81.9 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 16.8 % 15.6 % 16.1 % 17.6 % 18.1 % Uninsured deposits: Uninsured deposits (reported)(1) $ 2,245,646 $ 2,199,708 $ 2,158,440 $ 2,040,021 $ 1,989,095 Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2) $ 850,952 $ 839,094 $ 800,998 $ 804,209 $ 813,780





_________________________

(1) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank. (2) Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and its holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.





Kearny Financial Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Interest income Loans $ 69,376 $ 66,310 $ 67,410 $ 68,349 $ 66,485 Taxable investment securities 11,328 11,425 11,623 12,600 12,322 Tax-exempt investment securities 29 34 35 41 49 Other interest-earning assets 1,251 1,400 1,584 1,518 1,549 Total interest income 81,984 79,169 80,652 82,508 80,405 Interest expense Deposits 30,537 31,045 33,148 33,931 33,607 Borrowings 11,073 8,888 9,535 10,873 10,955 Total interest expense 41,610 39,933 42,683 44,804 44,562 Net interest income 40,374 39,236 37,969 37,704 35,843 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 822 391 567 (82 ) 1,785 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 39,552 38,845 37,402 37,786 34,058 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,066 922 1,295 892 655 Gain on sale of loans 316 193 224 199 190 Income from bank owned life insurance 2,706 2,646 2,710 2,689 2,869 Electronic banking fees and charges 460 389 473 416 442 Other income 765 1,944 869 1,651 835 Total non-interest income 5,313 6,094 5,571 5,847 4,991 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,313 19,316 18,373 18,745 18,093 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,862 3,263 2,888 3,307 2,820 Equipment and systems 3,851 3,975 4,007 3,974 4,030 Advertising and marketing 746 665 412 562 615 Federal deposit insurance premium 1,360 1,302 1,357 1,301 1,395 Directors' compensation 307 307 306 307 307 Other expense 4,413 3,471 3,848 3,470 3,633 Total non-interest expense 33,852 32,299 31,191 31,666 30,893 Income before income taxes 11,013 12,640 11,782 11,967 8,156 Income taxes 3,841 2,503 2,333 2,461 1,387 Net income $ 7,172 $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 $ 6,769 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Cash dividends declared $ 7,008 $ 7,005 $ 6,987 $ 6,963 $ 6,946 Dividend payout ratio 97.7 % 69.1 % 73.9 % 73.2 % 102.6 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 62,958 62,908 62,858 62,741 62,597 Diluted 63,403 63,251 63,061 62,951 62,755





Kearny Financial Corp.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale $ 5,854,248 $ 5,785,095 $ 5,778,680 $ 5,806,767 $ 5,830,421 Taxable investment securities 1,185,569 1,194,487 1,185,602 1,236,705 1,227,825 Tax-exempt investment securities 4,759 5,669 5,902 6,856 8,039 Other interest-earning assets 109,098 106,967 123,475 115,776 117,622 Total interest-earning assets 7,153,674 7,092,218 7,093,659 7,166,104 7,183,907 Non-interest-earning assets 456,877 455,725 455,752 453,215 454,975 Total assets $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 $ 7,638,882 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,207,264 $ 2,402,177 $ 2,385,397 $ 2,343,809 $ 2,342,523 Savings 760,770 761,090 759,247 754,244 754,192 Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,190,922 1,181,526 1,201,950 1,211,026 1,215,661 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 673,031 755,461 756,179 755,813 744,345 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,831,987 5,100,254 5,102,773 5,064,892 5,056,721 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,022,637 861,445 998,760 1,077,146 1,083,902 Other borrowings 150,275 133,833 38,478 85,489 107,582 Total borrowings 1,172,912 995,278 1,037,238 1,162,635 1,191,484 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,004,899 6,095,532 6,140,011 6,227,527 6,248,205 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 788,059 633,494 595,035 581,625 582,085 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 54,614 59,644 59,447 65,024 64,405 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 842,673 693,138 654,482 646,649 646,490 Total liabilities 6,847,572 6,788,670 6,794,493 6,874,176 6,894,695 Stockholders' equity 762,979 759,273 754,918 745,143 744,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 $ 7,638,882 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.13 % 116.35 % 115.53 % 115.07 % 114.98 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Performance Ratio Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale 4.74 % 4.58 % 4.67 % 4.71 % 4.56 % Taxable investment securities 3.82 % 3.83 % 3.92 % 4.08 % 4.01 % Tax-exempt investment securities(1) 2.40 % 2.37 % 2.36 % 2.42 % 2.43 % Other interest-earning assets 4.59 % 5.24 % 5.13 % 5.24 % 5.27 % Total interest-earning assets 4.58 % 4.47 % 4.55 % 4.61 % 4.48 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.49 % 2.34 % 2.51 % 2.63 % 2.63 % Savings 1.34 % 1.26 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.33 % Certificates of deposit (retail) 3.17 % 3.20 % 3.45 % 3.56 % 3.56 % Certificates of deposit (brokered) 2.87 % 2.71 % 2.72 % 2.67 % 2.62 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.53 % 2.43 % 2.60 % 2.68 % 2.66 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3.79 % 3.56 % 3.66 % 3.69 % 3.60 % Other borrowings 3.71 % 3.66 % 4.13 % 4.44 % 4.45 % Total borrowings 3.78 % 3.57 % 3.68 % 3.74 % 3.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.77 % 2.62 % 2.78 % 2.88 % 2.85 % Interest rate spread(2) 1.81 % 1.85 % 1.77 % 1.73 % 1.62 % Net interest margin(3) 2.26 % 2.21 % 2.14 % 2.10 % 2.00 % Non-interest income to average assets (annualized) 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.26 % Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized) 1.78 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.66 % 1.62 % Efficiency ratio(4) 74.09 % 71.25 % 71.64 % 72.71 % 75.66 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.38 % 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.35 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.76 % 5.34 % 5.01 % 5.10 % 3.64 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5) 4.48 % 6.34 % 5.96 % 6.09 % 4.36 %





_________________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information, which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 7,172 $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 $ 6,769 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses — — — 178 — Severance expense from workforce realignment 529 — — — — Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 1,562 — — — — Gain on sale of property held for sale — (724 ) — (532 ) $ — Adjusted net income $ 9,263 $ 9,413 $ 9,449 $ 9,152 $ 6,769 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 7,172 $ 10,137 $ 9,449 $ 9,506 $ 6,769 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 3,841 2,503 2,333 2,461 1,387 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 822 391 567 (82 ) 1,785 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 11,835 13,031 12,349 11,885 9,941 Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP): Branch consolidation expenses — — — 250 — Severance expense from workforce realignment 745 — — — — Gain on sale of property held for sale — (1,020 ) — (749 ) — Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 12,580 $ 12,011 $ 12,349 $ 11,386 $ 9,941 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,958 62,908 62,858 62,741 62,597 Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,403 63,251 63,061 62,951 62,755 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic

(non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted

(non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,610,551 $ 7,547,943 $ 7,549,411 $ 7,619,319 $ 7,638,882 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.38 % 0.54 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.35 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.50 % 0.48 % 0.35 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 762,979 $ 759,273 $ 754,918 $ 745,143 $ 744,187 Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.76 % 5.34 % 5.01 % 5.10 % 3.64 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.86 % 4.96 % 5.01 % 4.91 % 3.64 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 762,979 $ 759,273 $ 754,918 $ 745,143 $ 744,187 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) (113,525 ) Less: average other intangible assets (1,042 ) (1,157 ) (1,276 ) (1,395 ) (1,513 ) Total average tangible equity $ 648,412 $ 644,591 $ 640,117 $ 630,223 $ 629,149 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 4.48 % 6.34 % 5.96 % 6.09 % 4.36 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.77 % 5.90 % 5.96 % 5.87 % 4.36 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 33,852 $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,666 $ 30,893 Non-recurring transactions: Branch consolidation expenses — — — (250 ) — Severance expense from workforce realignment (745 ) — — — — Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 33,107 $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,416 $ 30,893 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.78 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.66 % 1.62 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.74 % 1.71 % 1.65 % 1.65 % 1.62 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 33,107 $ 32,299 $ 31,191 $ 31,416 $ 30,893 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 40,374 $ 39,236 $ 37,969 $ 37,704 $ 35,843 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,313 6,094 5,571 5,847 4,991 Non-recurring transactions: Gain on sale of property held for sale — (1,020 ) — (749 ) — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 45,687 $ 44,310 $ 43,540 $ 42,802 $ 40,834 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 74.09 % 71.25 % 71.64 % 72.71 % 75.66 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 72.46 % 72.89 % 71.64 % 73.40 % 75.66 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Year Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands,

Except Per Share Data) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 36,264 $ 26,075 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Branch consolidation expenses 178 — Severance expense from workforce realignment 529 — Gain on sale of property held for sale (1,256 ) — Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 1,562 — Adjusted net income $ 37,277 $ 26,075 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 36,264 $ 26,075 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 11,138 4,924 Provision for credit losses 1,698 2,366 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 49,100 33,365 Adjustments to pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP): Branch consolidation expenses 250 — Severance expense from workforce realignment 745 — Gain on sale of property held for sale (1,769 ) — Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 48,326 $ 33,365 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 62,866 62,508 Weighted average common shares - diluted 63,220 62,716 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.58 $ 0.42 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.57 $ 0.42 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.42 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.59 $ 0.42 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share: Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.78 $ 0.53 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.78 $ 0.53 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic (non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 0.77 $ 0.53 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted (non-GAAP) - adjusted $ 0.76 $ 0.53 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,581,913 $ 7,648,846 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.48 % 0.34 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.49 % 0.34 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 755,538 $ 747,002 Return on average equity (GAAP) 4.80 % 3.49 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.93 % 3.49 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 755,538 $ 747,002 Less: average goodwill (113,525 ) (113,525 ) Less: average other intangible assets (1,218 ) (1,700 ) Total average tangible equity $ 640,795 $ 631,777 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.71 % 4.18 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.87 % 4.18 %





Kearny Financial Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(Unaudited)

Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 129,008 $ 120,630 Non-routine transactions: Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges (250 ) — Severance expense from workforce realignment (745 ) — Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 128,013 $ 120,630 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.70 % 1.58 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.69 % 1.58 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 128,013 $ 120,630 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 155,283 $ 134,943 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 22,825 19,052 Non-routine transactions: Gain on sale of property held for sale (1,769 ) — Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 176,339 $ 153,995 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.43 % 78.33 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 72.59 % 78.33 %

For further information contact:

Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or

Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kearny Financial Corp.

(973) 244-4500