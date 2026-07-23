Alpha Controls Promotes Marc Brand to Vice President, Sales & Service

MARKHAM, Ontario, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc. is pleased to announce that Marc Brand will become the company’s Vice President, Sales & Service, effective August 1, 2026.

Marc joined Alpha Controls in 2001 as a Calibration Manager after building his career in the pharmaceutical industry with a focus on calibration. Over the past 25 years, he has held a variety of roles across the company, including Inside Sales, Outside Sales, Sales Manager, and most recently, Director of Sales & Service.

In his new role as Vice President, Sales & Service, Marc will focus on driving revenue and growth across both the Sales and Service teams while taking on an expanded role in shaping the strategic direction and future growth of the business.

“Marc has been a tremendous asset to Alpha Controls for the past 25 years, and this promotion is a natural reflection of the leadership he has demonstrated throughout his career,” said David Sand, Owner of Alpha Controls & Instrumentation. “He understands our customers, our industry, and our business from the inside out. Just as importantly, he understands our culture and the importance of the relationships we’ve built over the years. We’re very excited to see him take on this new role.”

For Marc, who has spent a significant part of his career helping grow the company, the promotion represents an exciting opportunity to continue building on the foundation already in place.

“I’m incredibly excited about this next chapter at Alpha Controls,” said Marc Brand, Vice President, Sales & Service. “I joined the company in 2001, and over the past 25 years I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside an incredible team and build relationships with some truly great customers and suppliers. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m looking forward to helping lead the next phase of growth for the company.”

Marc added, “My focus will be on finding opportunities to grow the business, supporting our Sales and Service teams, and continuing to make sure we’re delivering the level of expertise and service our customers expect as your precision partner.”

About Alpha Controls & Instrumentation

Founded in 1979, Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc. is a Canadian, family-owned and operated provider of instrumentation, calibration, validation, and technical solutions for regulated and industrial markets across North America. As Your Precision Partner, Alpha Controls combines decades of industry expertise with a customer-first approach to support organizations in achieving accurate measurements and meeting critical compliance requirements.

The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas detection, level, flow, and many other critical measurement applications. Its services include ISO/IEC 17025-accredited calibration through A2LA, validation services, equipment repair, and expert technical support.

Serving industries including pharmaceutical, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, water and wastewater, chemical, power, and HVAC, Alpha Controls is committed to delivering the technical expertise, responsiveness, and personalized service customers have trusted for more than 45 years.