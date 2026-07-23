Blue Mountain Announces General Availability of RAM Discover, Bringing AI-Powered Intelligence to GMP Asset Management

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for life sciences, today announced the release of RAM Discover, the company's new AI-powered intelligence engine that helps regulated manufacturers move beyond dashboards and reports to understand why operational issues occur—and what actions to take next.

RAM Discover combines conversational AI, advanced analytics, and life sciences domain expertise to transform maintenance and calibration data into contextual stories, benchmark-driven insights, and evidence-based recommendations. The solution enables maintenance, reliability, quality, and engineering teams to make faster, more informed decisions while maintaining the governance and traceability required in regulated manufacturing.

From Reporting Data to Explaining It

Traditional reporting tools show users what happened. RAM Discover explains why it happened, identifies contributing factors, and recommends practical next steps.

Using natural language, users can ask questions about maintenance performance, calibration activities, asset reliability, compliance trends, or workflow bottlenecks. RAM Discover analyzes operational data and delivers easy-to-understand narratives that connect events, identify patterns, and highlight opportunities for improvement.

Rather than requiring users to build reports or interpret complex dashboards, RAM Discover acts as an intelligent reliability analyst that is always available to investigate operational questions.

Built Specifically for Life Sciences

Unlike generic AI platforms, RAM Discover was developed specifically for regulated life sciences environments.

The solution leverages Blue Mountain's deep understanding of GMP asset management and incorporates industry best practices, compliance awareness, and reliability benchmarks into every analysis. Recommendations are generated from validated operational data while maintaining complete traceability and transparency—supporting organizations that must operate within FDA-regulated and GxP environments.

RAM Discover helps organizations:

Identify the root causes behind maintenance and calibration delays

Surface hidden workflow bottlenecks and process inefficiencies

Benchmark operational performance against industry best practices

Prioritize improvement opportunities based on operational impact

Accelerate investigations using conversational natural-language queries

Improve decision-making with contextual explanations rather than raw metrics

By combining AI with operational context, organizations can reduce analysis time, improve equipment performance, and make more confident, data-driven decisions across the asset lifecycle.

Advancing Blue Mountain's AI Vision

The production release of RAM Discover represents the next milestone in Blue Mountain's long-term AI strategy built around three pillars:

Assist – Delivering validated answers and knowledge assistance

Augment – Enhancing human decision-making through contextual intelligence with RAM Discover

Automate – Enabling intelligent workflow automation through future AI capabilities

Together, these innovations are designed to help life sciences manufacturers increase productivity while maintaining the governance, validation, and compliance required in highly regulated operations.

"AI should do more than summarize data—it should help organizations understand what's happening, why it's happening, and what actions will create the greatest operational impact," said Judy Fainor, Chief Technology Officer at Blue Mountain. "RAM Discover brings intelligence directly into the daily workflows of maintenance and reliability teams, delivering insights that are contextual, explainable, and purpose-built for regulated life sciences manufacturers."

RAM Discover is now generally available for production use with the Blue Mountain RAM platform. Organizations can begin leveraging conversational AI and intelligent analytics to improve maintenance performance, optimize calibration operations, strengthen compliance, and drive continuous improvement across GMP asset management.

About Blue Mountain

Blue Mountain is the leader in enterprise asset management for Life Sciences. For over 35 years, Blue Mountain has delivered innovative, high-quality solutions that ensure regulatory compliance, improve operational efficiency, and optimize equipment performance. Trusted by more than 450 life sciences companies, the Blue Mountain cloud platform supports end-to-end GMP asset management—from calibration and maintenance to validation and analytics. Blue Mountain is backed by Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co., and Accel-KKR and is headquartered in State College, PA.

For more information, visit www.bluemountain.io and follow Blue Mountain on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Christian Rockwell

carockwell@bluemountain.io