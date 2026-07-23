ACNB Corporation Reports Record 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: ACNB Corporation ACNB Corporation

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $15.2 million, or $1.49 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income of $13.7 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and compared to net income of $11.6 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were impacted by after-tax merger-related expenses of $1.5 million related to the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. which was completed on February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”).

2026 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Return on average assets was 1.85% and return on average equity was 14.54% for the three months ended June 30, 2026
  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.56% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 4.46% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 4.21% for the three months ended June 30, 2025
  • Total loans outstanding were $2.40 billion at June 30, 2026, an increase of 2.1% from March 31, 2026; equating to an annualized growth rate of 8.6%
  • Total noninterest-bearing deposits were $600.7 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of 4.3% from March 31, 2026; equating to an annualized growth rate of 18.3%
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 10.47% at June 30, 2026 compared to 10.67% at March 31, 2026 and 9.65% at June 30, 2025
  • ACNB repurchased 179,407 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions during the three months ended June 30, 2026 at a weighted average price of $50.79 per share. There are 253,692 shares remaining in the current plan
  • ACNB paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 during the three months ended June 30, 2026, a 10.5% increase, or $0.04, over the $0.38 cash dividend paid during the three months ended March 31, 2026, and a 23.5% increase over the $0.34 paid during the three months ended June 30, 2025. In addition to the regular dividend, ACNB paid a one-time special cash dividend of $0.50 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2026

“Our record setting second quarter performance reflects the successful execution of our strategic priorities and the strength of our balanced business model. Record earnings, strong loan production, stable asset quality, and robust noninterest-bearing deposit growth demonstrate the resilience of our franchise and our ability to deliver consistent value for our shareholders,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“During the quarter, we were pleased to increase our regular quarterly cash dividend, declare a special dividend and continue our share repurchase program, reflecting both our strong financial position and confidence in the long-term outlook for the Company. These results are driven by the exceptional commitment of our employees, whose focus on serving our customers and communities continues to differentiate our organization. Their dedication to executing our strategic plan enables us to deepen customer relationships, capitalize on growth opportunities, and strengthen our competitive position.”

Mr. Helt continued, “As we look ahead, we remain committed to disciplined growth, prudent risk management, and delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value while advancing our vision of being the financial provider of choice in the markets we serve.”

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1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 totaled $34.0 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the three months ended March 31, 2026 and an increase of $3.0 million from the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increases were driven primarily by loan growth, new loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured, and the continued benefit of lower funding costs. In addition, the yield on investment securities during the quarter compared to the same quarter in the prior year was impacted by a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.8 million, $1.9 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended June 30, 2025, respectively.

 Three Months Ended June 2026 vs.
March 2026
Variance		 June 2026 vs.
June 2025
Variance
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 June 30, 2025 
(Dollars in thousands)Average BalanceYield/
Rate		 Average BalanceYield/
Rate		 Average BalanceYield/
Rate		 Average Balance Yield/
Rate		 Average Balance Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                
Total Loans1$2,401,2876.40% $2,346,8076.35% $2,355,3326.29% $54,480  0.05% $45,955  0.11%
Total Investments2 546,2673.68   550,2573.66   537,1942.95   (3,990) 0.02   9,073  0.73 
Total Earning Assets 3,003,7255.86   2,973,8335.78   2,969,8745.64   29,892  0.08   33,851  0.22 
Total Assets 3,289,674   3,255,013   3,258,512   34,661     31,162   
LIABILITIES                
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits$1,951,4771.36% $1,914,2871.35% $1,965,4831.49% $37,190  0.01% $(14,006) (0.13)%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 583,453   554,591   563,321   28,862     20,132   
Total Borrowings 288,3044.27   318,4424.24   299,8624.39   (30,138) 0.03   (11,558) (0.12)
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,239,7811.73   2,232,7291.77   2,265,3451.87   7,052  (0.04)  (25,564) (0.14)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity 3,289,674   3,255,013   3,258,512   34,661     31,162   
FTE Net Interest Margin 4.56%  4.46%  4.21%   0.10%   0.35%

 

Three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to three months ended March 31, 2026

The FTE net interest margin increased 10 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2026 driven primarily by loan growth, new loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured, and the continued benefit of lower funding costs.

  • Average loan balances increased $54.5 million, driven primarily by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio
  • The yields on average loans and average investment securities increased 5 and 2 basis points, respectively, driven primarily by new loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured
  • Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $28.9 million driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts

Three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2025

The FTE net interest margin increased 35 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2025 driven primarily by loan growth, new loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured, and the continued benefit of lower funding costs. In addition, the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025 contributed to higher yields.

  • Average loan balances increased $46.0 million driven primarily by growth in the commercial real estate portfolio
  • The yields on average loans and average investment securities increased 11 and 73 basis points, respectively, driven primarily by new loans and investment securities funded during the quarter at higher rates than those that paid off or matured and the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio completed during the three months ended December 31, 2025
  • Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $20.1 million driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts
  • Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $14.0 million primarily as a result of attrition of higher cost money market deposits from the Acquisition

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1 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
2 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

Noninterest Income

 Three Months EndedJune 2026 vs.
March 2026
Variance		June 2026 vs.
June 2025
Variance
(In thousands)June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		June 30,
2025		$%$%
Insurance commissions$2,991 $2,128 $2,908$863 40.6%$83 2.9%
Gain from mortgage loans held for sale 1,463  1,226  1,575 237 19.3  (112)(7.1)
Service charges on deposits 1,243  1,235  1,179 8 0.6  64 5.4 
Wealth management 1,191  1,160  1,090 31 2.7  101 9.3 
ATM debit card charges 933  906  905 27 3.0  28 3.1 
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance 756  737  627 19 2.6  129 20.6 
Gain on assets held for sale   177   (177)(100.0)   
Gain on life insurance proceeds   174  31 (174)(100.0) (31)(100.0)
Other 245  489  342 (244)(49.9) (97)(28.4)
Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities   49  22 (49)(100.0) (22)(100.0)
Net (losses) gain on equity securities (4) (7) 3 3 (42.9) (7)(233.3)
Total Noninterest Income$8,818 $8,274 $8,682$544 6.6%$136 1.6%


Explanations for the more significant fluctuations by period and category are detailed below:

Three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to three months ended March 31, 2026

  • The increase in insurance commissions was driven primarily by an increase in contingent commission income received during the three months ended June 30, 2026 related to 2025 performance, and, to a lesser extent, new business underwriting and timing of policy renewals
  • The increase in gain from mortgage loans held for sale was driven primarily by seasonally higher loan origination volume in the current quarter
  • The decrease in gain on assets held for sale was the result of the sale of a building in the prior quarter
  • The decrease in gain on life insurance proceeds was the result of a death benefit received in the prior quarter
  • The decrease in other was driven primarily by a gain on a loan participation in the prior quarter

Three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2025

  • The increase in wealth management was driven primarily by assets under management growth due to new business generation and positive market impacts
  • The increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance was driven primarily by the purchase of new policies in the fourth quarter of 2025
  • The decrease in other was primarily attributable to lower credit card processing and letter of credit fees

Noninterest Expense

 Three Months EndedJune 2026 vs.
March 2026
Variance		June 2026 vs.
June 2025
Variance
(In thousands)June 30,
2026		March 31,
2026		June 30,
2025		$ % $ %
Salaries and employee benefits$ 13,761 $14,027 $13,693 $(266)(1.9)% $68 0.5%
Equipment  2,552  2,600  2,539  (48)(1.8)  13 0.5 
Net occupancy  1,209  1,533  1,277  (324)(21.1)  (68)(5.3)
Intangible assets amortization  1,028  1,056  1,141  (28)(2.7)  (113)(9.9)
Professional services  736  678  743  58 8.6   (7)(0.9)
Other tax  317  577  220  (260)(45.1)  97 44.1 
FDIC and regulatory  459  442  435  17 3.8   24 5.5 
Merger-related      1,943      (1,943)(100.0)
Other  3,063  2,702  3,375  361 13.4   (312)(9.2)
Total Noninterest Expense$ 23,125 $23,615 $25,366 $(490)(2.1)% $(2,241)(8.8)%


Explanations for the more significant fluctuations by period and category are detailed below:

Three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to three months ended March 31, 2026

  • The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was driven primarily by seasonal expenses related to incentive stock awards and ACNB’s liability for unused vacation days in the prior quarter
  • The decrease in net occupancy was driven primarily by seasonally higher snow removal charges and utility expenses in the prior quarter
  • The decrease in other tax was driven primarily by earned income tax credits received in the current quarter as a result of community investment contributions
  • The increase in other was driven primarily by the community investment contributions

Three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to three months ended June 30, 2025

  • The decrease in intangible assets amortization was the result of normal attrition
  • The increase in other tax was driven primarily by asset growth due to the Acquisition
  • The decrease in other was driven primarily by the write-off of stale conversion related items in the prior year
  • The decrease in merger-related was driven by the lack of Acquisition related expenses in the current period
     

Loans and Asset Quality

    Variance
(In thousands)June 30, 2026March 31, 2026June 30, 2025June 2026 vs.
March 2026		June 2026 vs.
June 2025
Loans     
Commercial real estate$1,333,050 $1,301,807 $1,254,733 $31,243 $78,317 
Residential mortgage 602,738  602,305  594,889  433  7,849 
Commercial and industrial 217,151  204,714  226,276  12,437  (9,125)
Home equity lines of credit 122,164  126,473  122,546  (4,309) (382)
Real estate construction 115,091  106,128  135,023  8,963  (19,932)
Consumer 10,105  9,864  10,253  241  (148)
Gross loans 2,400,299  2,351,291  2,343,720  49,008  56,579 
Unearned income (2,195) (2,046) (1,904) (149) (291)
Total loans, net of unearned income$2,398,104 $2,349,245 $2,341,816 $48,859 $56,288 
Allowance for credit losses$24,006 $23,615 $24,353 $391 $(347)

 

June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026

  • The $48.9 million increase in total loans from March 31, 2026 was driven primarily by
    • Commercial real estate growth of $31.2 million, driven primarily by farmland ($31.1 million) and owner-occupied balances ($12.5 million), partially offset by a decline in non-owner occupied balances ($11.0 million)
    • Commercial and industrial growth of $12.4 million, driven primarily by three new relationships in the Lancaster and Berks regions
    • Real estate construction growth of $9.0 million, driven primarily by residential construction and the funding of commitments
  • The allowance for credit losses was $24.0 million, an increase of $391 thousand driven primarily by loan growth
  • Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income were 0.41% in both quarters

June 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2025

  • The increase in total loans of $56.3 million was driven primarily by commercial real estate growth of 
    $78.3 million concentrated in farmland ($49.7 million), multi-family ($29.9 million) and owner-occupied balances ($18.0 million), partially offset by a decline in non-owner occupied balances ($21.2 million)
  • The allowance for credit losses decreased by $347 thousand driven primarily by the paydown of loans with specific reserves
  • Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income was 0.41% compared to 0.43%
     

Deposits

    Variance
(In thousands)June 30, 2026March 31, 2026June 30, 2025June 2026 vs.
March 2026		June 2026 vs.
June 2025
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$600,711$576,056$568,301$24,655 $32,410 
Interest-bearing demand deposits 636,551 625,363 604,854 11,188  31,697 
Money market 481,015 497,031 531,738 (16,016) (50,723)
Savings 336,504 338,763 339,179 (2,259) (2,675)
Total demand and savings 2,054,781 2,037,213 2,044,072 17,568  10,709 
Time 480,895 488,559 480,469 (7,664) 426 
Total deposits$2,535,676$2,525,772$2,524,541$9,904 $11,135 


June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026

  • The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts
  • The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by an influx of seasonal deposits
  • The decrease in money market balances was driven primarily by attrition of higher cost money market deposits from the Acquisition
  • The decrease in time deposits was driven primarily by the pay down of $14.1 million of brokered deposits partially offset by growth in retail time deposits

June 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2025

  • The increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by promotional incentives on commercial checking accounts
  • The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits was driven primarily by growth in commercial and retail balances and accounts due to new customer relationships acquired through promotional incentives
  • The decrease in money market balances was driven primarily by attrition of higher cost money market deposits from the Acquisition

Borrowings

Total borrowings were $323.1 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $43.9 million and $24.7 million compared to March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The increases were to fund loan growth.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity was $423.3 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $425.5 million at March 31, 2026 and $395.2 million at June 30, 2025. The decrease at June 30, 2026 compared to March 31, 2026 was driven primarily by dividends paid of $9.3 million and common stock repurchases of $9.2 million, partially offset by net income of $15.2 million. The increase at June 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2025 was driven primarily by growth in retained earnings and changes in unrealized losses in available for sale investment securities. Tangible book value1 per share was $33.42, $32.99 and $29.30 at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

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1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the independent $3.32 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, including its operating divisions Traditions Bank and Traditions Mortgage, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and two loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

ACNB #2026-10
July 23, 2026


ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30, 2026March 31, 2026December 31, 2025September 30, 2025June 30, 2025
BALANCE SHEET DATA     
Total assets$3,318,863 $3,269,864 $3,228,126 $3,250,838 $3,259,528 
Investment securities 529,774  535,760  531,131  526,570  520,758 
Total loans, net of unearned income 2,398,104  2,349,245  2,330,514  2,336,605  2,341,816 
Allowance for credit losses (24,006) (23,615) (23,672) (23,660) (24,353)
Deposits 2,535,676  2,525,772  2,450,185  2,465,896  2,524,541 
Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,711  1,818  1,831  1,384  1,529 
Borrowings 323,143  279,215  320,116  335,833  298,395 
Stockholders’ equity 423,279  425,476  419,974  408,642  395,151 
INCOME STATEMENT DATA     
Interest and dividend income$43,685 $42,232 $42,856 $42,490 $41,576 
Interest expense 9,683  9,717  10,005  10,353  10,564 
Net interest income 34,002  32,515  32,851  32,137  31,012 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 554  (76) 106  (584) (228)
(Reversal of) provision for unfunded commitments (107) (13) 447  (145) (354)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments 33,555  32,604  32,298  32,866  31,594 
Noninterest income 8,818  8,274  4,332  8,411  8,682 
Noninterest expenses 23,125  23,615  23,453  22,361  25,366 
Income before income taxes 19,248  17,263  13,177  18,916  14,910 
Income tax expense 4,034  3,560  2,372  4,046  3,262 
Net income$15,214 $13,703 $10,805 $14,870 $11,648 
PROFITABILITY RATIOS     
Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits 94.57% 93.01% 95.12% 94.76% 92.76%
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.85  1.71  1.30  1.80  1.43 
Return on average equity (annualized) 14.54  12.97  10.31  14.66  11.96 
Efficiency ratio1 51.60  55.84  53.39  51.96  56.21 
FTE Net interest margin 4.56  4.46  4.36  4.27  4.21 
Yield on average earning assets 5.86  5.78  5.69  5.64  5.64 
Yield on investment securities 3.68  3.66  3.17  3.03  2.95 
Yield on total loans 6.40  6.35  6.33  6.29  6.29 
Cost of funds 1.38  1.41  1.40  1.45  1.50 
PER SHARE DATA     
Diluted earnings per share$1.49 $1.32 $1.04 $1.42 $1.11 
Cash dividends paid per share 0.92  0.38  0.38  0.34  0.34 
Tangible book value per share1 33.42  32.99  32.22  30.87  29.30 
CAPITAL RATIOS2     
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.55% 11.74% 11.40% 11.22% 10.97%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.49  14.92  14.74  14.45  13.96 
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.71  15.14  14.96  14.67  14.17 
Total risk based capital ratio 16.25  16.73  16.54  16.22  15.75 
CREDIT QUALITY     
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.03% (0.00)% 0.02% 0.02% 0.01%
Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income3 0.41  0.41  0.46  0.43  0.43 
Total non-performing assets to total assets4 0.31  0.29  0.33  0.31  0.31 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income 1.00  1.01  1.02  1.01  1.04 

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1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2 Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2026 are preliminary.
3 Non-performing loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
4 Non-performing assets consists of non-performing loans and foreclosed assets held for resale.


Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30, 2026March 31, 2026June 30, 2025
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$27,995 $25,649 $32,834 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 53,840  67,986  70,275 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 81,835  93,635  103,109 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values 938  942  936 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 466,216  471,659  455,317 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
(fair value $56,576, $56,248 and $56,420) 62,620  63,159  64,505 
Loans held for sale 33,528  15,155  16,455 
Total loans, net of unearned income 2,398,104  2,349,245  2,341,816 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (24,006) (23,615) (24,353)
Loans, net 2,374,098  2,325,630  2,317,463 
Premises and equipment, net 27,982  30,373  31,581 
Right of use asset 3,920  4,053  4,657 
Restricted investment in bank stocks 14,290  12,574  13,533 
Investment in bank-owned life insurance 106,423  105,667  96,104 
Investments in low-income housing partnerships 689  720  814 
Goodwill 64,449  64,449  64,449 
Intangible assets, net 20,351  21,379  24,694 
Assets held for sale 2,346     
Other assets 59,178  60,469  65,911 
Total Assets$3,318,863 $3,269,864 $3,259,528 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$600,711 $576,056 $568,301 
Interest-bearing 1,934,965  1,949,716  1,956,240 
Total Deposits 2,535,676  2,525,772  2,524,541 
Short-term borrowings 108,259  63,828  43,041 
Long-term borrowings 214,884  215,387  255,354 
Lease liability 4,218  4,352  4,946 
Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,711  1,818  1,529 
Other liabilities 30,836  33,231  34,966 
Total Liabilities 2,895,584  2,844,388  2,864,377 
    
Stockholders’ Equity:   
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares outstanding at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025		      
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 40,000,000, 20,000,000, and 20,000,000
shares authorized; 11,079,210, 11,068,063, and 11,017,121 shares issued;
10,169,930, 10,338,190, and 10,478,149 shares outstanding at June 30,2026, March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively		 27,692  27,664  27,539 
Treasury stock, at cost, 909,280, 729,873,
and 538,972 at June 30, 2026,		   
March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively (35,114) (25,927) (17,167)
Additional paid-in capital 181,107  180,132  178,553 
Retained earnings 272,965  267,066  239,077 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,371) (23,459) (32,851)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 423,279  425,476  395,151 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$3,318,863 $3,269,864 $3,259,528 

                          


Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026  2025  2026  2025 
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME    
Loans, including fees:    
Taxable$37,883 $36,555 $74,185 $68,231 
Tax-exempt 349  317  687  609 
Investment securities:    
Taxable 4,343  3,283  8,584  6,185 
Tax-exempt 320  283  634  571 
Dividends 266  307  600  647 
Other 524  831  1,227  1,623 
Total Interest and Dividend Income 43,685  41,576  85,917  77,866 
INTEREST EXPENSE    
Deposits 6,614  7,284  13,001  13,280 
Short-term borrowings 552  341  1,115  635 
Long-term borrowings 2,517  2,939  5,284  5,849 
Total Interest Expense 9,683  10,564  19,400  19,764 
Net Interest Income 34,002  31,012  66,517  58,102 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 554  (228) 478  5,740 
Reversal of provision for unfunded commitments (107) (354) (120) (834)
Net Interest Income after Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments 33,555  31,594  66,159  53,196 
NONINTEREST INCOME    
Insurance commissions 2,991  2,908  5,119  5,055 
Gain from mortgage loans held for sale 1,463  1,575  2,689  2,430 
Service charges on deposits 1,243  1,179  2,478  2,273 
Wealth management 1,191  1,090  2,351  2,150 
ATM debit card charges 933  905  1,839  1,736 
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance 756  627  1,493  1,207 
Gain on assets held for sale     177   
Gain on life insurance proceeds   31  174  285 
Other 245  342  734  691 
Net gains on sales or calls of investment securities   22  49  22 
Net (losses) gains on equity securities (4) 3  (11) 17 
Total Noninterest Income 8,818  8,682  17,092  15,866 
NONINTEREST EXPENSES    
Salaries and employee benefits 13,761  13,693  27,788  26,554 
Equipment 2,552  2,539  5,152  4,819 
Net occupancy 1,209  1,277  2,742  2,719 
Intangible assets amortization 1,028  1,141  2,084  1,998 
Professional services 736  743  1,414  1,320 
Other tax 317  220  894  747 
FDIC and regulatory 459  435  901  836 
Merger-related   1,943    9,974 
Other 3,063  3,375  5,765  5,734 
Total Noninterest Expenses 23,125  25,366  46,740  54,701 
Income Before Income Taxes 19,248  14,910  36,511  14,361 
Income tax expense 4,034  3,262  7,594  2,985 
Net Income$15,214 $11,648 $28,917 $11,376 
PER SHARE DATA    
Basic earnings$1.50 $1.11 $2.82 $1.12 
Diluted earnings$1.49 $1.11 $2.81 $1.12 
Weighted average shares basic 10,170,860  10,451,469  10,259,205  10,130,666 
Weighted average shares diluted 10,212,225  10,487,519  10,288,802  10,157,331 

 


Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
 Three Months Ended Three Months EndedThree Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)Average BalanceInterest1Yield/
Rate		 Average BalanceInterest1Yield/
Rate
 Average BalanceInterest1Yield/
Rate		 Average BalanceInterest1Yield/
Rate		 Average BalanceInterest1Yield/
Rate
ASSETS
Loans:		                  
Taxable$2,345,905 $37,883 6.48% $2,290,463 $36,302 6.43% $2,305,296 $37,293 6.42% $2,298,054 $36,961 6.38% $2,296,429 $36,555 6.38%
Tax-exempt 55,382  442 3.20   56,344  428 3.08   58,740  434 2.93   58,587  410 2.78   58,903  401 2.73 
Total Loans2 2,401,287  38,325 6.40   2,346,807  36,730 6.35   2,364,036  37,727 6.33   2,356,641  37,371 6.29   2,355,332  36,956 6.29 
Investment Securities:                  
Taxable 490,321  4,609 3.77   494,221  4,575 3.75   480,987  3,900 3.22   485,309  3,762 3.08   482,933  3,590 2.98 
Tax-exempt 55,946  405 2.90   56,036  397 2.87   54,518  376 2.74   53,165  356 2.66   54,261  358 2.65 
Total Investments3 546,267  5,014 3.68   550,257  4,972 3.66   535,505  4,276 3.17   538,474  4,118 3.03   537,194  3,948 2.95 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 56,171  524 3.74   76,769  703 3.71   101,846  1,023 3.99   103,290  1,162 4.46   77,348  831 4.31 
Total Earning Assets 3,003,725  43,863 5.86   2,973,833  42,405 5.78   3,001,387  43,026 5.69   2,998,405  42,651 5.64   2,969,874  41,735 5.64 
Cash and due from banks 25,827     24,482    25,686     26,709     25,610   
Premises and equipment 28,757     30,611    31,297     31,514     32,019   
Other assets 254,925     249,769    250,508     245,899     255,624   
Allowance for credit losses (23,560)    (23,682)   (23,646)    (24,312)    (24,615)  
Total Assets$3,289,674    $3,255,013   $3,285,232    $3,278,215    $3,258,512   
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing demand deposits$650,258 $595 0.37% $616,311 $460 0.30% $633,593 $545 0.34% $616,565 $570 0.37% $612,812 $514 0.34%
Money markets 489,449  2,266 1.86   489,957  2,227 1.84   491,932  2,322 1.87   510,655  2,530 1.97   536,755  2,706 2.02 
Savings deposits 335,451  26 0.03   335,398  26 0.03   331,309  27 0.03   335,083  26 0.03   342,327  27 0.03 
Time deposits 476,319  3,727 3.14   472,621  3,674 3.15   454,083  3,653 3.19   454,625  3,746 3.27   473,589  4,037 3.42 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,951,477  6,614 1.36   1,914,287  6,387 1.35   1,910,917  6,547 1.36   1,916,928  6,872 1.42   1,965,483  7,284 1.49 
Short-term borrowings 73,266  552 3.02   74,562  563 3.06   69,326  491 2.81   70,389  513 2.89   44,515  341 3.07 
Long-term borrowings 215,038  2,517 4.69   243,880  2,767 4.60   255,369  2,967 4.61   255,358  2,968 4.61   255,347  2,939 4.62 
Total Borrowings 288,304  3,069 4.27   318,442  3,330 4.24   324,695  3,458 4.23   325,747  3,481 4.24   299,862  3,280 4.39 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,239,781  9,683 1.73   2,232,729  9,717 1.77   2,235,612  10,005 1.78   2,242,675  10,353 1.83   2,265,345  10,564 1.87 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 583,453     554,591    592,956     593,800     563,321   
Other liabilities 46,848     39,174    40,963     39,397     39,271   
Stockholders’ Equity 419,592     428,519    415,701     402,343     390,575   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$3,289,674    $3,255,013   $3,285,232    $3,278,215    $3,258,512   
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income  34,180     32,688    33,021     32,298     31,171  
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment  (178)    (173)   (170)    (161)    (159) 
Net Interest Income $34,002    $32,515   $32,851    $32,137    $31,012  
Cost of Funds  1.38%   1.41%   1.40%   1.45%   1.50%
FTE Net Interest Margin  4.56%   4.46%   4.36%   4.27%   4.21%

_______________
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.


Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

 Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)Average Balance Interest1 Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest1 Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Loans:           
Taxable$2,318,337  $74,185  6.45% $2,188,852  $68,231  6.29%
Tax-exempt 55,860   870  3.14   58,438   771  2.66 
Total Loans2 2,374,197   75,055  6.37   2,247,290   69,002  6.19 
Investment Securities:           
Taxable 492,260   9,184  3.76   465,556   6,832  2.96 
Tax-exempt 55,991   803  2.89   54,459   723  2.68 
Total Investments3 548,251   9,987  3.67   520,015   7,555  2.93 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 66,413   1,227  3.73   75,276   1,623  4.35 
Total Earning Assets 2,988,861   86,269  5.82   2,842,581   78,180  5.55 
Cash and due from banks 25,158       23,120     
Premises and equipment 29,679       30,967     
Other assets 252,362       240,235     
Allowance for credit losses (23,621)      (22,290)    
Total Assets$3,272,439      $3,114,613     
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing demand deposits$633,426  $1,055  0.34% $593,185   $1,038  0.35%
Money markets 489,702   4,493  1.85   492,273    4,690  1.92 
Savings deposits 335,425   52  0.03   336,746    54  0.03 
Time deposits 474,480   7,401  3.15   442,343    7,498  3.42 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,933,033   13,001  1.36   1,864,547    13,280  1.44 
Short-term borrowings 73,910   1,115  3.04   41,634    635  3.08 
Long-term borrowings 229,379   5,284  4.65   256,447    5,849  4.60 
Total Borrowings 303,289   6,399  4.25   298,081    6,484  4.39 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,236,322   19,400  1.75   2,162,628    19,764  1.84 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 569,102       538,282      
Other liabilities 42,984       38,109      
Stockholders’ Equity 424,031       375,594      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$3,272,439      $3,114,613      
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income   66,869        58,416   
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment   (352)       (314)  
Net Interest Income  $66,517       $58,102   
Cost of Funds    1.39%      1.48%
FTE Net Interest Margin    4.51%      4.14%

_______________
1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30, 2026March 31, 2026December 31, 2025September 30, 2025June 30, 2025
Tangible book value per share     
Stockholders’ equity$423,279 $425,476 $419,974 $408,642 $395,151 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (84,800) (85,828) (86,884) (88,014) (89,143)
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)$338,479 $339,648 $333,090 $320,628 $306,008 
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator) 10,128,565  10,296,825  10,337,757  10,387,135  10,442,269 
Tangible book value per share$33.42 $32.99 $32.22 $30.87 $29.30 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)     
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)$338,479 $339,648 $333,090 $320,628 $306,008 
Total assets$3,318,863 $3,269,864 $3,228,126 $3,250,838 $3,259,528 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (84,800) (85,828) (86,884) (88,014) (89,143)
Total tangible assets (denominator)$3,234,063 $3,184,036 $3,141,242 $3,162,824 $3,170,385 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.47% 10.67% 10.60% 10.14% 9.65%
Efficiency Ratio     
Noninterest expense$23,125 $23,615 $23,453 $22,361 $25,366 
Less: Intangible amortization 1,028  1,056  1,130  1,129  1,141 
Less: Merger-related expense     575  169  1,943 
Noninterest expense (numerator)$22,097 $22,559 $21,748 $21,063 $22,282 
Net interest income$34,002 $32,515 $32,851 $32,137 $31,012 
Plus: Total noninterest income 8,818  8,274  4,332  8,411  8,682 
Less: Gain on assets held for sale   177       
Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds   174      31 
Less: Net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities   49  (3,557)   22 
Less: Net (losses) gains on equity securities (4) (7) 4  9  3 
Total revenue (denominator)$42,824 $40,396 $40,736 $40,539 $39,638 
Efficiency ratio 51.60% 55.84% 53.39% 51.96% 56.21%


  
Contact:          Jason H. Weber
 EVP/Treasurer & Chief Financial Officer
 717.339.5090
 jweber@acnb.com



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