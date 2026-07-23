LUXEED V9 - Flagship Intelligent Premium MPV, Launches to Reshape the High-End MPV Market Landscape

WUHU, China, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May 2026, LUXEED V9, the flagship intelligent premium MPV under LUXEED brand, officially hit the market. As the brand’s debut flagship MPV, the LUXEED V9 stands as an all-encompassing masterpiece engineered for the intelligent mobility era, delivering generational leaps in exterior design, cabin spaciousness, driving performance, handling and passive & active safety.

Boasting a suite of industry-first flagship technologies, the LUXEED V9 is equipped with the ALPS 3.0 Healthy Cabin, a flagship MPV-dedicated flagship Tuling Chassis Platform, the automotive industry’s first built-in vehicle oxygen generation system, and world-first full-surround multi-stage airbags. Its signature second-row swivel active seats, 896-line dual optical path imaging LIDAR, ±7° active rear-wheel steering and the industry’s first interactive welcome light carpets for sliding doors further elevate its premium credentials. Supported by gesture-controlled intelligent vehicle operations and full-scenario intelligent connectivity, the model sets a new benchmark for the upward evolution of China’s high-end MPV segment.





Futuristic Tech-Luxury Styling: Redefining Flagship Aesthetics



The LUXEED V9 commands an imposing road presence with flagship-grade dimensions: a total length of 5,359mm and a wheelbase stretching 3,250mm. Its sculptural silhouette harmonizes natural aesthetics with forward-thinking intelligent technology, balancing minimalist purity with futuristic character. The Star Cluster Grille is meticulously crafted with high-gloss chrome plating, mimicking embedded star diamonds that shimmer under light. The Star Crystal Rear Lights render multi-layered three-dimensional light and shadow effects after dark, embodying supreme opulence. Aerodynamic flow-optimized body surfacing paired with refined aerodynamic tweaks delivers an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.253, endowing this large MPV with remarkable agility.

Craftsmanship permeates every design detail to infuse grace into every journey. Featuring the industry’s first sliding door interactive welcome light carpets, the vehicle leverages millimeter-wave radar for proximity sensing. Dynamic light animations activate as the driver or passengers approach, turning every entry and exit into a ritual of refined luxury.

Premium Versatile Intelligent Cabin: Reinventing High-End MPV Travel Comfort



Generous exterior proportions translate into an expansive cabin with a total interior volume of 6,033 liters. The standard boot holds 892 liters of cargo space, expandable to a maximum of 2,002 liters to accommodate all travel and hauling needs. Fifty-two thoughtfully designed storage compartments are distributed throughout the cabin for convenient stowage of personal belongings. The built-in constant-temperature smart refrigerator adopts an industry-first long-duration cold storage agent and high-displacement shared compressor technology, maintaining low temperatures even when the vehicle power supply is disconnected.

Modular configurable seating unlocks boundless travel possibilities. The dual independent second-row swivel seats offer a 45 welcome tilt mode; rotating the seats 90 degrees creates a panoramic lounge viewing area, while a full 180 rotation forms a spacious face-to-face social zone complemented by a 34-inch foldout floating table, enabling unconstrained conversations with travel companions.

The LUXEED V9 delivers a multi-sensory ultra-luxury cabin experience. The second-row seats integrate a zero-gravity recline mode with a 123° maximum tilt angle, SPA-grade mechanical massage functions, the segment’s sole active side bolster support, and graphene thermal therapy heating, raising the bar for MPV ride comfort to unprecedented heights. Upholstered with the Cloud Silk Seat 3.0 system, the seats use full-grain Nappa leather paired with semi-aniline leather armrests, layered with 15 levels of cushioning materials to deliver a ride superior to first-class airline seating.

For cabin privacy and acoustic refinement, four smart privacy light-shielding glass panels, retractable window privacy shades and a panoramic sunroof blind block glare, heat and UV radiation to form an exclusive secluded space. Over 50 square meters of sound-absorbing materials and 13 pieces of double-laminated acoustic glass deliver noise isolation on par with million-dollar luxury vehicles, earning dual top-tier certifications from China Automotive Engineering Research Institute for low wind noise and overall cabin quietness. Furthermore, the full-spectrum active RNC noise cancellation system collects acoustic data from 21 integrated sensors to pinpoint noise sources and intensity, counteracting ambient racket via adaptive real-time noise elimination algorithms.





Disruptive Refined Handling: Establishing a New Gold Standard for Premium MPV Dynamics



The LUXEED V9 features a front double-wishbone and rear H-arm multi-link independent suspension, paired with standard CDC continuously variable damping shock absorbers, with dual-chamber air suspension available as an optional upgrade to harmonize sporty responsiveness and supple ride comfort. Built on the MPV-dedicated flagship Tuling Chassis Platform, its ±7° rear-wheel steering cuts the minimum turning radius to just 5.35 meters – more maneuverable than compact A-segment sedans. Low-speed crab walk mode navigates tight confined spaces with effortless ease. The vehicle supports a maximum wading depth of 500 mm and achieves a 35.8-meter 100–0 km/h braking distance, guaranteeing stable handling and reliable stopping power.

Powered by an integrated six-in-one hardware-software synergy architecture, the chassis enhances ride stability and passenger comfort. A motion sickness mitigation system, calibrated exclusively for MPVs and synchronized with rear-wheel steering, suppresses lateral sway during cornering. The LUXEED V9 is the world’s first MPV certified with TÜV Rheinland Motion Sickness Relief accreditation.

Underpinned by the Snowy Owl Intelligent Extended-Range System and Giant Whale Battery Platform, the LUXEED V9 houses a 53.4 kWh battery pack, delivering a CLTC combined range of 1,320 km and a WLTC fuel consumption rating of 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers. Exceptional long-distance range and outstanding energy efficiency enable worry-free cross-country travel.





The launch of the LUXEED V9 dismantles traditional boundaries of automotive luxury, reshaping the competitive landscape of China’s high-end MPV market. It accelerates iteration and advancement across the premium MPV sector, fuels the industrial upgrading of China’s intelligent new-energy vehicle industry, and provides consumers with an all-scenario top-tier intelligent mobility experience.

For more information:

LUXEED International Brand Department

Mr. Qiao Jiantao

Email: qiaojiantao@luxeedinternational.com

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