Mariner Logistics Names Justin Turner Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS and COPPELL, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Logistics, an integrated, asset-backed 4PL with an extensive Dallas/Fort Worth footprint, today announced the appointment of Justin Turner as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Turner brings nearly two decades of experience leading commercial organizations through periods of rapid growth, capital formation, market expansion, and transformational change across the transportation, logistics, and supply chain technology sectors.

Turner spent seven years at Coyote Logistics, including a central leadership role through the company's $1.8 billion acquisition by UPS. He then served as Vice President of Sales at GlobalTranz before leading sales and customer success at Atlanta-based STORD during a period of 15x growth. As Chief Revenue Officer at Flock Freight, Turner helped lead the company through a stage of extraordinary expansion; scaling revenue from approximately $10M to more than $500M while it raised more than $400M in venture capital.

Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Terawatt, backed by approximately $1B of capital to develop EV charging infrastructure for Class 8 vehicles and support the future of autonomous mobility. Turner began his career in logistics management with the United States Army.

"Mariner has built something rare in this industry: an asset-backed 4PL with a real infrastructure, real warehouses, and the verification and visibility technology shippers now demand,” said Turner. “Shippers are navigating the tightest capacity since COVID, alongside a new liability environment all at once, and Mariner is built for exactly that moment. I can’t wait to lead this team into its next chapter of growth.”

Turner assumes leadership as Mariner continues to invest in the technology platform behind its asset-backed operation:

The Sentinel Protocol, a structured, multi-source carrier and driver verification standard applied to every shipment Mariner coordinates, positioned the company ahead of the industry in the wake of the Supreme Court's Montgomery v. Caribe Transport ruling on broker liability.



Vibe Engine, an AI intelligence layer developed in partnership with Vibe Software, plugs into the transportation management and ERP systems shippers already run; automating spot freight procurement, carrier matching, and shipment coordination in real time.

When connected through Mariner Live’s real-time visibility platform, these tools provide shippers with a coordinated network that functions as a single, responsive ecosystem. Mariner Live delivers the “Constellation Effect” for shippers; turning fragmented logistics operations into a synchronized, real-time network where every player sees the same sky and navigates it together.

About Mariner Logistics

Mariner Logistics is an integrated, asset-backed 4PL headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with operations in Clinton, Mississippi. Mariner's asset-backed operation includes 300+ owned tractors, 800+ owned trailers, and 1 million square feet of warehouse space, supported by the Mariner Live visibility platform and the Sentinel Protocol carrier and driver verification standard. Mariner serves clients across Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Government, and Technology verticals. www.marinerlogistics.com.

Media Contact:

Mariner Logistics Marketing

marketing@marinerlogistics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14a3bfda-6666-4fde-83fa-0e2754b8c184