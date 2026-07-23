GCM Grosvenor Raises $1.2 Billion Across Inaugural Credit Secondaries Fund and Related Strategies

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced the successful final close of its inaugural Credit Secondaries Fund ("CSF"). The firm raised $1.2 billion in commitments for its credit secondaries platform in and alongside CSF, reflecting strong investor interest in the rapidly growing strategy.

The strategy draws on 40 years of GCM Grosvenor’s credit investing experience and leverages the firm’s $17+ billion credit platform to source and evaluate investment opportunities across the private credit secondary market. The strategy focuses on opportunities across credit sub-strategies, with a particular focus on opportunistic corporate and asset-backed investments. The strategy sits alongside GCM Grosvenor’s existing capabilities in primary funds, co-investments, and direct investing.

"The successful launch of our Credit Secondaries Fund reflects growing investor demand for dedicated private credit secondary solutions and marks an important milestone for our credit platform," said Fred Pollock, Chief Investment Officer at GCM Grosvenor. "This strategy builds on the strength of our global alternatives platform and longstanding relationships across private markets, enabling us to provide clients with differentiated access to an expanding segment of the market."

Steve McMillan, Head of Credit Research at GCM Grosvenor, added, "Private credit secondaries require disciplined underwriting at the single name and fund level, deep market knowledge, relationships, and strong sourcing capabilities. We’re fortunate to be able to lever our role in the private credit ecosystem to originate and underwrite differentiated opportunities and construct a diversified portfolio with a focus on prudent risk management.”

GCM Grosvenor's credit secondaries strategy is a key pillar of the firm's broader credit platform, which spans the full spectrum of strategies across public and private markets. The firm's credit solutions are designed to serve all investors, from a comprehensive, diversified portfolio for those new to credit, to complementary allocations and strategic partnerships for those looking to scale an existing credit program.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 560 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contacts

Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy (on behalf of GCM Grosvenor)

abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999