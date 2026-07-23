Fogo de Chão Announces CFO Succession Plan with Daniel Duran Assuming Chief Financial Officer Role





DALLAS, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, founded in southern Brazil in 1979 and now operating 122 restaurants globally, today announced the planned succession of its Chief Financial Officer. Effective July 20, 2026, Daniel Duran will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Tony Laday, whose retirement was announced in April following more than 12 years with the company. Laday will remain with Fogo in an advisory capacity for a period to support a seamless leadership transition.

Daniel most recently served as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations for Fogo de Chão, where he played a key role in strengthening the company's financial planning capabilities, enhancing data-driven decision-making, and supporting Fogo's continued growth strategy. Duran joined Fogo in November 2025.

"Daniel is an exceptional leader who has earned the trust and respect of our team through his strategic mindset, collaborative approach, and commitment to our culture," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "Since joining Fogo, he has quickly become a valued partner to our leadership team, helping us make smarter decisions that position the business for long-term success. As we continue expanding the Fogo brand, I have complete confidence in Daniel's ability to lead our financial organization, AI finance function and help shape our next growth chapter."

Duran brings more than 15 years of finance and strategy experience across the restaurant and retail industries. Prior to joining Fogo de Chão, he held finance leadership positions at BJ's Restaurants and Hot Topic, where he supported strategic planning, business performance, and operational growth initiatives.

"I'm honored to step into this role and grateful for the opportunity to continue building on the strong financial foundation that Tony helped establish," said Duran. "Fogo is a remarkable brand with tremendous momentum, an incredible culture, and a talented team. I look forward to partnering across the organization to support our continued growth while staying true to what makes Fogo special."

McGowan added: “We are grateful to Tony for his 12+ years of outstanding service to this company. He will be greatly missed, and we wish him the best in his retirement.”

Duran’s appointment reflects Fogo de Chão's continued commitment to developing internal talent and investing in leaders who embody the company's values and long-term vision. As Chief Financial Officer, Duran will oversee the company's financial strategy, planning, accounting, treasury, tax, investor relations, and business analytics functions, helping position Fogo for continued domestic and international growth.

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a 46-year-old internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of high-quality proteins butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The nutrient-dense Market Table offers a selection of wholesome seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including All-Day Happy Hour at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fe003a7-7ed7-411b-8462-95b8f97bb6d8