WTC Group Expands Sustainable Operations with Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV Fleet

Ottawa, Kansas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTC Group has placed an order for Kalmar Ottawa T2 EV Electric Terminal Tractor, marking another milestone in the adoption of zero-emission yard equipment in Canada. Through the strategic utilization of the iMHZEV (Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles) grant program, WTC Group has taken another major step toward sustainable logistics while reinforcing its commitment to operational efficiency, innovation, and environmental responsibility. This milestone underscores not only the growing demand for electrified solutions in the shunting industry, but also how WTC Group's investment in EV technology is helping position the company as a leader in the future of Canadian yard operations.

For decades, Kalmar Ottawa has been synonymous with durability, reliability, and performance in the yard truck industry. Since 1958, the company has led the market in diesel-powered yard spotters, commonly known across the industry as terminal tractors, yard goats, or shunt trucks. These versatile machines have served as the backbone of distribution centers, ports, and intermodal operations across North America. Their legendary T2 diesel terminal tractor earned a reputation for unmatched uptime and operator comfort, becoming the benchmark by which all other yard spotters are measured.

Now, Kalmar Ottawa is extending that legacy into the electric era with the T2 EV—a next-generation terminal tractor designed to meet the demands of modern fleets while eliminating exhaust emissions. Utilizing the same cab controls as the diesel configuration allows operators to transition seamlessly between vehicles without additional training or disruption. Kalmar Ottawa invested years into engineering, testing, and refining the vehicle to ensure it meets the same rigorous standards as its diesel predecessor. In fact, the T2 EV is the most extensively tested product the company has ever released, reflecting a deliberate and disciplined approach to electrification. For WTC Group, this provides a proven platform to expand sustainable fleet operations without compromising productivity or customer service.

Real-world validation: Integrating the T2 EV at WTC Group

The deployment with WTC Group represents a real-world validation of that effort. As a leading logistics and terminal services provider in Canada, WTC Group operates in high-demand environments where reliability is critical. The integration of the new T2 EV yard spotters into the WTC Group fleet demonstrates confidence not only in the technology but also in Kalmar Ottawa’s ability to deliver a dependable zero-emissions solution. With support from the iMHZEV grant program, the transition became both economically and strategically advantageous, allowing WTC Group to continue delivering exceptional service while reducing its environmental footprint.

“Innovation has always been central to WTC Group's operations. As customer demand for sustainable logistics solutions continues to grow, investing in electric terminal tractors is a natural step in improving both operational efficiency and environmental performance," said Brad Gordon, Director of Maintenance, WTC Group.

Early feedback from the field has been overwhelmingly positive. Operators have praised the T2 EV for its smooth acceleration, reduced noise levels, and improved driving experience. Fleet managers have noted the benefits of lower maintenance requirements and the elimination of diesel fuel costs. For WTC Group, these operational advantages translate into increased fleet uptime, lower total operating costs, and improved long-term value for customers. As more customers prioritize sustainable supply chain partners, WTC Group's investment in EV yard trucks further strengthens its competitive position and reinforces its reputation as an innovative logistics provider.

A New Era for Yard Operations

This deployment also highlights a broader shift within the logistics industry. Yard operations, once considered a niche segment, are now at the forefront of electrification efforts. Because yard spotters operate in controlled environments with predictable duty cycles and typically remain close to their charging infrastructure, they are ideally suited for battery-electric solutions. The T2 EV capitalizes on this advantage, offering consistent performance throughout a shift while supporting fast and efficient charging strategies. As adoption continues to grow, WTC Group is well positioned to lead the industry's transition toward cleaner, more efficient yard operations.

Kalmar Ottawa’s commitment to quality and innovation is further reinforced by its vertically integrated approach. The T2 EV is designed, manufactured, and supported out of Ottawa, Kansas, ensuring tight control over production and service. This localized expertise enables faster response times, better parts availability, and a stronger connection with customers. It also reflects the company’s long-standing philosophy: build it right, support it fully, and stand behind it for the long haul. That commitment provides WTC Group with the confidence to continue investing in advanced fleet technologies that support future growth and operational excellence.

"Kalmar Ottawa has spent years developing the T2 EV to ensure when we came to the market with an EV yard spotter, we would have the best EV truck in the market to match the reputation Kalmar has established with its legendary T2 diesel terminal tractor that our customers have come to recognize," said James Leibold, Zero Emissions Vehicle Sales Manager, Kalmar.

That reputation is now carrying forward into a new era. The success of the WTC Group deployment is more than a single project—it is a signal to the industry that electric yard trucks are not only viable but ready for widespread adoption. By combining decades of engineering expertise with forward-thinking fleet investments from WTC Group, this partnership demonstrates how innovation and sustainability can work together to improve operational performance. As EV adoption accelerates across the logistics sector, WTC Group is helping establish the benchmark for modern shunting services while reinforcing its leadership within the Canadian transportation industry.

From diesel dominance to electric excellence, the journey continues—one yard goat at a time.

Further information for the press:

Cristina Murray, Director, Marketing & Communications, Kalmar Terminal Tractors, cristina.murray@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

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