BOS Secures $990,000 Order from a U.S. Customer

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, today announced that its Supply Chain Division has secured a purchase order totaling $990,000 from an existing U.S. customer.

The order is for electromechanical connectors, the Supply Chain Division's core product line. The order is expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Avidan Zelicovski, President of BOS, commented: "We have seen significant growth in 2026 in our international sales, especially in the U.S. and India. Year to date, sales to U.S. and India grew by 165% to $8.5 million from $3.2 million in the comparable period last year."

"We believe that the U.S. and India are becoming major pillars of BOS's growth, and expect this international expansion to contribute significantly to the Company's performance for years to come," said Eyal Cohen, BOS Chief Executive Officer.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.





For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com.

For additional information, contact:

Toni McLaughlin, Director

Allele Communications | +1 7862907095 | tmclaughlin@allelecommunications.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

BOS | +972-542525925 | eyac@boscom.com

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