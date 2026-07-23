Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $3.7 Million or $1.14 Per Share For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent company of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank” and, together with the Company, “we”, “us” and “our”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $3.7 million, or $1.14 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $2.4 million, or $0.74 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2025. The Company’s annualized return on average assets during the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 0.87% compared to 0.58% for the same period in 2025. The Company’s annualized return on average equity during the six months ended June 30, 2026 was 11.23% compared to 8.18% for the same period in 2025.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $1.9 million, or $0.58 per common share (basic and diluted) compared to $1.2 million, or $0.38 per common share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2025. The Company’s annualized return on average assets during the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 0.88% compared to 0.58% for the same period in 2025. The Company’s annualized return on average equity during the three months ended June 30, 2026 was 11.28% compared to 8.15% for the same period in 2025.           

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $2.1 million higher when compared to the same period in 2025 due to a widening net yield on interest-earning assets of 3.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 2.92% for the same period in 2025. The yield on earning assets increased to 5.35% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 5.11% for the same period in 2025. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 2.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, down from 2.67% for the same period in 2025. Average interest earning assets were $831.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $793.5 million for the same period in 2025. Gross interest income increased by $2.0 million to $22.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, up from $20.2 million for the same period in 2025. Average interest bearing liabilities increased by $19.1 million to $669.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $650.7 million for the same period in 2025. Total interest expense decreased slightly to $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2025.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026. There was a $268 thousand provision recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2025 which was related to a write down of one loan that was ultimately foreclosed upon.

Noninterest income decreased by $15 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. The decrease was due to several factors, including the non-recurrence of a gain on the settlement of a fair value hedge of $94 thousand in 2025, an $11 thousand decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, a $9 thousand decrease in bank owned life insurance income, and a $15 thousand decrease in the fair value adjustment of an equity security. These were offset by a $54 thousand increase in mortgage banking revenue and a $60 thousand increase in other fees and commissions. Noninterest expense was $306 thousand higher for the six months ended June 30, 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025, due primarily to a $391 thousand increase in salaries and benefits resulting from new staffing additions. Also contributing to the increase was a $126 thousand combined increase in occupancy and furniture and equipment costs. These increases were offset in part by year over year decreases in ATM and debit card expenses of $20 thousand, FDIC assessments of $134 thousand due to lower FDIC assessment rates, professional services of $47 thousand, advertising costs of $24 thousand, and other real estate owned expenses of $21 thousand.

Total assets increased to $874.2 million at June 30, 2026 from $872.0 million at December 31, 2025. Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses, increased to $636.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $633.1 million at December 31, 2025. Investments in debt securities decreased to $130.0 million at June 30, 2026 from $139.8 million at December 31, 2025. Deposits increased to $725.1 million at June 30, 2026 from $720.5 million at December 31, 2025.   Total borrowings decreased by $4.7 million to $74.3 million as of June 30, 2026, down from $79.0 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the Company repaying $5.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

The book value of the Company’s common stock increased to $20.72 per share at June 30, 2026 from $20.02 per share at December 31, 2025. Book value per share at June 30, 2026 is reflective of the $12.9 million unrealized loss, net of income taxes, on the Bank’s available for sale (“AFS”) securities portfolio as a result of the rise in interest rates since the time of purchase. Changes in the market value of the AFS securities portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity, but are not included in the income statement. The Company’s tangible equity was $60.6 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $57.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Gary A. Harris, President and CEO, commented “Our second quarter results reflect the continued momentum we have built across the organization. Net income for the first six months of 2026 increased 57% compared to the same period in 2025, demonstrating the strength of our core banking operations and the effectiveness of our growth strategy. As we continue investing in talent, technology, and customer experience, we remain confident in our ability to generate sustainable earnings growth and position the Bank for long-term success.”

About the Company

The Company is the financial holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a Maryland-chartered community bank headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland. Founded in 1919, the Bank has served the deposit, lending, and financial needs of consumers and businesses across Carroll and Baltimore Counties for more than a century. The Bank operates eight locations along Routes 30, 795, 140, 26, and 45 corridors, including offices in Hampstead, Upperco, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, Westminster, Eldersburg, Greenmount, and Towson. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTCID Basic Market under the symbol “FMFG”. For more information, visit fmb1919.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.Contact:Mr. Gary A. Harris
4510 Lower Beckleysville Rd, Suite H  President and Chief Executive Officer
Hampstead, Maryland 21074  (410) 374-1510, ext. 1104
   


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands except per share data
 
 (Unaudited)
June 30,
2026
 December 31,
2025 *		 
         
Assets        
         
Cash and due from banks$54,323  $46,113  
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 1,163   566  
    Cash and cash equivalents 55,486   46,679  
Certificates of deposit in other banks 100   100  
Securities available for sale, at fair value 109,091   118,730  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost less allowance for credit
  losses of $63 and $79		 20,863   21,055  
Equity security, at fair value 553   550  
Restricted stock, at cost 3,475   3,693  
Mortgage loans held for sale 694   714  
Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $4,518 and $4,361 636,549   633,144  
Premises and equipment, net 6,987   7,141  
Accrued interest receivable 2,402   2,535  
Deferred income taxes, net 6,404   6,277  
Other real estate owned, net 1,665   1,673  
Bank owned life insurance 15,555   15,353  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,014   7,018  
Other assets 7,374   7,296  
Total Assets$874,212  $871,958  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
         
Deposits        
Noninterest-bearing$126,385  $117,098  
Interest-bearing 598,740   603,361  
Total deposits 725,125   720,459  
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,559   4,317  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 57,700   62,700  
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 12,060   12,036  
Accrued interest payable 989   1,278  
Other liabilities 6,185   6,508  
Total liabilities 806,618   807,298  
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
3,262,958 shares in 2026 and 3,229,795 shares in 2025		 33   32  
Additional paid-in capital 32,735   32,148  
Retained earnings 47,766   45,210  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,940)  (12,730) 
Total Stockholders' equity 67,594   64,660  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$874,212  $871,958  
* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements
 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
 
  
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
 
               
Interest income              
Loans, including fees$9,647  $8,899 $19,409  $17,265 
Investment securities - taxable 798   1,070  1,643   2,121 
Investment securities - tax exempt 157   153  298   309 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 417   171  819   485 
Total interest income 11,019   10,293  22,169   20,180 
               
Interest expense              
Deposits 3,417   4,071  6,922   8,321 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 10   12  26   29 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 559   110  1,158   122 
Long-term debt 258   109  516   222 
Total interest expense 4,244   4,302  8,622   8,694 
Net interest income 6,775   5,991  13,547   11,486 
               
Provision for credit losses -   238  -   268 
               
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,775   5,753  13,547   11,218 
               
Noninterest income              
Service charges on deposit accounts 174   178  331   342 
Mortgage banking income 72   47  130   76 
Bank owned life insurance income 102   106  202   211 
Fair value adjustment of equity security (2)  1  (5)  10 
Gain on settlement of fair value hedge -   -  -   94 
Other fees and commissions 177   124  296   236 
Total noninterest income 523   456  954   969 
               
Noninterest expense              
Salaries 2,348   2,191  4,425   4,398 
Employee benefits 583   531  1,277   913 
Occupancy 319   280  664   608 
Furniture and equipment 420   480  885   815 
Professional services 201   218  344   391 
Automated teller machine and debit card expenses 147   168  316   336 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums 81   117  182   316 
Postage, delivery, and armored carrier 65   64  131   142 
Advertising 49   74  106   130 
Other real estate owned expense, net 6   67  50   71 
Other 573   540  1,154   1,108 
Total noninterest expense 4,792   4,730  9,534   9,228 
               
Income before income taxes 2,506   1,479  4,967   2,959 
Income taxes 610   280  1,246   596 
Net income$1,896  $1,199 $3,721  $2,363 
               
Earnings per common share - basic$0.58  $0.38 $1.14  $0.74 
Earnings per common share - diluted$0.58  $0.38 $1.14  $0.74 
 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
 
 As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2024
 
             
AT PERIOD END            
             
Total assets$874,212  $842,218  $798,556  
Gross loans 641,067   619,702   550,118  
Cash and cash equivalents 55,486   31,283   24,510  
AFS and HTM Securities 129,954   142,762   177,661  
Deposits 725,125   748,898   651,209  
Borrowings 74,319   20,388   81,271  
Stockholders' equity 67,594   60,246   54,543  
             
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES            
             
Total assets$860,113  $825,060  $748,510  
Gross loans 635,540   616,097   541,267  
Cash and cash equivalents 42,884   14,959   18,395  
Debt Securities 150,136   165,409   204,779  
Deposits 712,115   734,631   647,215  
Borrowings 70,442   20,786   72,762  
Stockholders' equity 67,413   58,827   52,431  
             
ASSET QUALITY            
             
Nonperforming assets$1,665  $3,028  $1,646  
             
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.19%  0.36%  0.21% 
             
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.70%  0.68%  0.74% 
 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
 
  
 As of or For the Three Months Ended June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2024
 
             
OPERATING DATA            
             
Interest income$11,019  $10,293  $9,180  
Interest expense 4,244   4,302   4,047  
Net interest income 6,775   5,991   5,133  
Provision for credit losses -   238   -  
Net interest income after provision
   for credit losses		 6,775   5,753   5,133  
Noninterest income 523   456   374  
Noninterest expense 4,792   4,730   4,123  
Income before income taxes 2,506   1,479   1,384  
Income taxes 610   280   305  
Net income$1,896  $1,199  $1,079  
             
PER SHARE DATA            
             
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.58  $0.38  $0.35  
Dividends$0.36  $0.00  $0.33  
Book value$20.72  $18.97  $17.77  
             
KEY RATIOS            
             
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.88%  0.58%  0.55% 
Return on average equity (annualized) 11.28%  8.15%  8.23% 
Efficiency ratio 65.66%  73.37%  74.86% 
Dividend payout ratio 61.02%  0.00%  94.28% 
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.27%  3.03%  2.71% 
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.98%  9.51%  9.58% 
 
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
 
 As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2024
 
             
AT PERIOD END            
             
Total assets$874,212  $842,218  $798,556  
Gross loans 641,067   619,702   550,118  
Cash and cash equivalents 55,486   31,283   24,510  
AFS and HTM Securities 129,954   142,762   177,661  
Deposits 725,125   748,898   651,209  
Borrowings 74,319   20,388   81,271  
Stockholders' equity 67,594   60,246   54,543  
             
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES            
             
Total assets$863,653  $820,910  $792,174  
Gross loans 636,731   604,875   537,917  
Cash and cash equivalents 42,689   21,830   27,809  
Debt Securities 152,376   166,812   206,593  
Deposits 712,823   733,685   655,331  
Borrowings 72,591   18,291   71,140  
Stockholders' equity 66,803   57,742   52,192  
             
ASSET QUALITY            
             
Nonperforming assets$1,665  $3,028  $1,646  
             
Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.19%  0.36%  0.21% 
             
Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.70%  0.68%  0.74% 
 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Unaudited)
Amounts in thousands except per share data
 
 As of or For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2026
 2025
 2024
 
             
OPERATING DATA            
             
Interest income$22,169  $20,180  $18,246  
Interest expense 8,622   8,694   7,938  
Net interest income 13,547   11,486   10,308  
Provision for credit losses -   268   -  
Net interest income after provision
   for credit losses		 13,547   11,218   10,308  
Noninterest income 954   969   878  
Noninterest expense 9,534   9,228   8,236  
Income before income taxes 4,967   2,959   2,950  
Income taxes 1,246   596   652  
Net income$3,721  $2,363  $2,298  
             
PER SHARE DATA            
             
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$1.14  $0.74  $0.74  
Dividends$0.36  $0.00  $0.33  
Book value$20.72  $18.97  $17.77  
             
KEY RATIOS            
             
Return on average assets 0.87%  0.58%  0.58% 
Return on average equity 11.23%  8.18%  8.81% 
Efficiency ratio 65.75%  74.09%  73.63% 
Dividend payout ratio 31.30%  0.00%  44.59% 
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.27%  2.92%  2.70% 
Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.98%  9.51%  9.58% 
 

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