DP World’s Port of Posorja Ranked Among World’s Top 20 Most Efficient Container Ports for Second Consecutive Year

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World’s Port of Posorja has once again been recognized among the world’s most efficient container ports, ranking 20th globally in the 2025 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The port also ranked first in Latin America for the second consecutive year and remains the only port in this region to rank among the global top 20 for two consecutive years, reinforcing its position as a leading gateway for Ecuadorian trade and critical connection point to international markets.

The CPPI evaluates more than 400 ports worldwide based on vessel turnaround times and cargo handling efficiency. The 2025 report also identified Posorja as the third most improved port globally since 2020, reflecting sustained gains in operational performance over the past five years.

Efficient ports also deliver broader economic benefits by strengthening supply chain reliability, improving connectivity and competitiveness, and lowering trade costs. An Inter-American Development Bank study found that, in developing economies, improving port efficiency to best-practice levels could reduce average maritime transport costs by around 5%, and by up to 15% in some cases.

The recognition from the CPPI reflects DP World’s continued investment in infrastructure, technology, and operational excellence to provide reliable, efficient services for customers and support Ecuador’s growing trade flows.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, said: “Being recognized among the world’s top-performing ports for a second consecutive year demonstrates the consistency of our operations and our commitment to supporting Ecuadorian trade. This achievement reflects the dedication of our teams and the long-term investments we have made to strengthen connectivity, improve supply chain efficiency and help exporters compete in global markets.”

Since commencing operations in 2019, Posorja has steadily strengthened its operational performance and global standing. The port has ranked among Latin America's 10 most efficient container ports for five consecutive years and remains Ecuador's highest-performing port in the Container Port Performance Index.

DP World continues to invest in expanding the port’s capabilities to meet growing customer demand. Earlier this year, the company inaugurated a new 700-meter berth, enabling the simultaneous handling of two large container vessels. By the end of 2026, total berth length will increase to 800 meters, supporting annual capacity of up to 1.4 million TEUs.

The terminal is also an important economic driver for Ecuador, supporting nearly 10,000 direct and indirect jobs since its development. Today, it employs around 800 people, with more than half of its workforce coming from nearby communities including Posorja, El Morro, Playas and Isla Puná, reinforcing DP World's long-term contribution to regional economic growth.

These investments are strengthening Ecuador’s position in global trade by improving access to international markets, increasing supply chain efficiency, and supporting the country’s export growth.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/709ea625-a7fa-4159-ac74-8c0ed7b455e0