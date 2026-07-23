American Kennel Club and Dogs Australia Announce Mutual Cooperation Agreement

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world’s largest purebred dog registry, and a leading advocate for dogs, and Dogs Australia, a not-for-profit organization that represents the interests of its member bodies throughout Australia, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Mutual Cooperation Agreement.

This agreement strengthens international collaboration around shared priorities, expanding canine exhibitions and registrations, advancing education, promoting dogs as family companions, and supporting responsible breeding and ownership, while establishing a framework for cooperation to deliver meaningful value to breeders, dog owners, exhibitors, judges, and event officials in both the United States and Australia.

“Strong international partnerships are essential to ensuring a solid future for purebred dogs,” said Gina M. DiNardo, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. “We are honored to collaborate with Dogs Australia as we work together to advance responsible breeding, expand educational opportunities, support the growth of dog sports, and celebrate the extraordinary bond between people and dogs.”

“Some of our clubs, breeders, judges and competitors already have contact with and enjoy association with AKC members,” said Hugh Gent OAM, President of Dogs Australia. “The Mutual Cooperation Agreement will be of enormous benefit to both organizations, allowing us to share experience, embracing Canine Health, Research, Sporting Activities and collaboration on the many challenges facing our sports.”

“Dogs Australia sport activities are wide ranging and thorough,” said Doug Ljungren, AKC Executive V.P. for Sports A& Events. “We look forward to learning from each other in order to strengthening and broaden our programs.”

Under the agreement, the AKC and Dogs Australia will explore opportunities to collaborate on events, encourage the registration of purebred dogs, promote responsible breeding practices, and share knowledge to enhance the education of judges, exhibitors, breeders, and event officials. The organizations will also work together to promote dogs as valued family companions while advancing canine health and welfare through the exchange of research, resources, and best practices.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

About Dogs Australia

Dogs Australia is a not-for-profit organization advocating for the preservation of purebred dogs through ethical breeding. It champions the highest standard of animal welfare through education and fostering dog-loving communities. Internationally recognized and established in 1958 as the Australian National Kennel Council (ANKC), the organization promotes responsible dog ownership; maintains the ORCHID* heritable canine diseases database; funds research into canine diseases; and supports state and territory-based member bodies. Dogs Australia promotes breed conformation shows and community sports for dogs that fulfil a breed’s natural instincts.

For more information, please visit our website Dogs Australia or follow our Facebook and Instagram pages.

Contact: B. Hunter Munden

Phone: 212.696.8220

Email: brandi.munden@akc.org



