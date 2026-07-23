OpenVault’s Trudeau Targets Future on Independent Show Panel

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenVault CEO and Founder Mark Trudeau will share insights on AI-powered Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) and other technological innovations that can help cable and fiber broadband operators prepare for the future at The Independent Show later this month.

Trudeau and Light Reading senior editor Jeff Baumgartner will discuss solutions that are extending the life and capabilities of current infrastructures on the “Network Infrastructure – Preparing for ‘What’s Next’” panel on Tuesday, July 28 (3:00 – 3:45 p.m.). Trudeau and Baumgartner will be joined by United Fiber general manager Darren Farnan, Allo Communications president and CEO Brad Moline, and VNET Fiber COO Brad Wiertel.

The panel will explain the challenges facing broadband providers – including rising demand, cost pressures and increasing competition. It will focus on solutions being deployed to make better use of existing infrastructure to improve reliability, network performance and scale to meet future demand without stretching budgets too far.

Trudeau is expected to share the latest consumption trends from the quarterly OpenVault Broadband Insights (OVBI) report, as well as details on the earliest deployments of solutions designed to power the next generation of broadband. Earlier this year OpenVault showed how its AI-powered Vantage PNM was reducing or eliminating support calls and truck rolls, reducing critical modem alerts, increasing first-time fix rates and increasing the ability to predict issues that would imminently impact broadband services.

“Cloud sync and agentic AI workflows are placing incredible pressure on broadband networks, particularly in the upstream,” said Trudeau. “To maintain peak operational efficiency – now and into the future – providers need integrated tool sets that can keep them ahead of spiraling subscriber usage trends.”

OpenVault’s Vantage suite is the industry’s only ready-to-deploy and fully integrated solution to combine congestion management, profile management application (Vantage Advanced PMA™), proactive network management (Vantage PNM), and fiber management (Vantage Fiber) products within a single pane of glass. OpenVault will show the Vantage suite at Booth 532 during The Independent Show exhibit hall hours July 27-28 at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Convention Center.

To learn more about the Vantage suite or to schedule a meeting at The Independent Show please contact OpenVault at sales@openvault.com.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of network-agnostic broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies’ award-winning solutions, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the data collected from broadband networks to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage and network health. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions that dramatically improve subscribers’ Quality of Experience, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristen Nihamin at knihamin@openvault.com or 917-509-9028

Paul Schneider at paul@paulschneiderpr.com or 215-817-4384