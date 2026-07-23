DAT’s Convoy Platform integrates with Tai TMS to automate carrier matching to freight brokers

PORTLAND, Ore. and HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAT Freight & Analytics and Tai Software today announced an integration that lets freight brokers using Tai’s transportation management system (TMS) access Convoy Platform ’s automated freight matching technology directly within Tai TMS. The integration helps brokers cover more freight with less manual effort while preserving the systems and processes their teams rely on.

“Our goal is to make Convoy Platform available wherever brokers manage freight,” said Bill Driegert, EVP, Convoy Platform. “Tai TMS already helps brokers automate many of their day-to-day operations, making Convoy Platform a natural extension of the way they already work. This integration brings automated carrier matching directly into Tai TMS, helping brokers cover loads around the clock without adding complexity or upfront cost.”

Tai Software provides a cloud-based transportation management system for freight brokers and third-party logistics companies. Accessing Convoy Platform within Tai TMS allows brokers to source qualified truckload carriers and automate freight transactions without interrupting their workflow.

“Our customers want access to the tools and capacity sources that best fit their business,” said Walter “Mitch” Mitchell, CEO of Tai Software. “Connecting Tai TMS with Convoy Platform helps brokers automate how they find trusted carriers and manage loads so they can work more efficiently.”

The integration is available now for Tai TMS customers. Request a demo here .

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates the DAT One truckload freight marketplace; DAT iQ analytics service; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; Trucker Tools load-visibility platform; and DAT Outgo factoring and financial services for truckers. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by over 700,000 daily load posts and a database exceeding $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. Visit dat.com for more information.

DAT Media Contact:

Georgia Jablon

Corporate Communications, DAT Freight & Analytics

PR@dat.com

About Tai Software

Tai Software is a transportation management system built exclusively for freight brokers, offering full-lifecycle automation for FTL and LTL shipments across the United States. Designed to help brokerages grow without proportionally increasing headcount, Tai Software integrates with more than 500 carriers and load boards and automates workflows from quote to delivered. Learn more at tai-software.com.

Tai Media Contact:

Vanessa Galvis

Marketing Director, Tai Software

vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com