Precision Neuroscience™ Appoints John Donoghue, Pioneer of Brain–Computer Interfaces, as Scientific Advisor

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, announced the appointment of John Donoghue, Ph.D., as Scientific Advisor. Donoghue, Professor Emeritus of Neuroscience, Cognitive and Psychological Sciences, and Engineering at Brown University, helped pioneer the field of brain–computer interfaces.



In the early 2000s, Donoghue's laboratory began the BrainGate BCI project at Brown, producing the first demonstrations showing people with paralysis could control a computer cursor, a robotic arm, or a prosthetic limb using only neural signals. In a 2006 cover study in Nature, Donoghue's team reported that Matthew Nagle, a young man paralyzed from the neck down, could use neural signals to control a computer cursor, open email, and play video games. Those demonstrations established the scientific basis for the commercial BCI industry. From 2015 to 2019, Donoghue served as the inaugural director of the Wyss Center for Bio- and Neuroengineering in Geneva, a translation-focused neurotechnology institute. He is a fellow of the National Academy of Medicine and a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering.



"I've spent more than thirty years trying to get signals out of the brain and turn them into useful outputs to restore movement, control, and communication for people with paralysis," Donoghue said. "One of the things I want to do at this stage in my career is make sure that the BCI field advances. Precision has one of the most promising approaches I've seen. They've thought carefully about the whole system—from the electrodes to the electronics to the signal processing to what people with paralysis need to lead a more independent life. I look forward to working with Precision’s team to get this technology out into the world, where it can help people."

In his new role, Donoghue will advise Precision's scientific and engineering teams on device design, signal decoding, and clinical strategy.



"Few people have shaped the field of brain–computer interfaces as profoundly as John Donoghue," said Benjamin Rapoport, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Precision Neuroscience. "Everything we're building at Precision extends his work—only now, we're reading those same signals from the surface of the brain without penetrating it. We couldn't ask for a better partner to help us make an impact.”



Donoghue's appointment deepens Precision's scientific leadership as the company advances toward a long-term implant study and commercial launch. The company's initial BCI system, Layer 7™, is designed to restore independence and connection to people with ALS, spinal cord injury, and brainstem stroke—a population that includes an estimated 315,000 Americans.

Precision continues to rapidly advance its Layer 7 BCI system, with the Layer 7 cortical surface array now implanted in almost 100 patients across leading academic medical centers. The company has also raised $180 million from investors and received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Layer 7 cortical surface array.



About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is developing breakthrough treatments and technology for millions of people worldwide. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and high-bandwidth. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .

Media Contact media@precisionneuro.io



