Indulge Sonoma Returns for an Unforgettable Celebration of Sonoma County's Culinary Excellence

SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indulge Sonoma, Sonoma County's premier culinary and beverage festival, returns Saturday, September 12, 2026, bringing together the region's finest restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and artisan food producers for an afternoon of exceptional flavors and community connection.

In addition to highlighting Sonoma County's culinary excellence, proceeds from Indulge Sonoma benefit Becoming Independent, a Sonoma County nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through programs that promote independence, employment, and community inclusion.

This year's event is proudly led by Culinary Ambassador Chef Dustin Valette and Wine Ambassadors Clay and Carrie Mauritson, whose passion for Sonoma County's food, wine, and agricultural heritage helps make Indulge Sonoma a true celebration of the region's culinary excellence.

Held from 1 - 4 p.m., with VIP access beginning at noon, Indulge Sonoma offers guests the opportunity to sample offerings from more than 50 local culinary and beverage partners while enjoying live entertainment and the vibrant atmosphere that celebrates Sonoma County's renowned food and wine culture.

The event showcases the creativity, craftsmanship, and agricultural richness that have made Sonoma County a world-class culinary destination. Attendees can explore a diverse range of wines, craft beers, spirits, gourmet foods, and specialty products from some of the region's most beloved establishments.

As Culinary Ambassador, Chef Dustin Valette brings his dedication to Sonoma County's farm-to-table traditions and culinary innovation. Wine Ambassadors Clay and Carrie Mauritson, respected leaders in Sonoma County's wine industry, help showcase the exceptional wineries and beverage partners that make the region internationally recognized for quality and craftsmanship.

Guests may choose between General Admission and VIP experiences. VIP ticket holders receive early entry and access to exclusive tastings and premium offerings.

The event is made possible through the support of local businesses, community partners, sponsors, and participating vendors who share a commitment to strengthening the Sonoma County community.

Tickets are now available, and early purchase is encouraged as attendance is limited.

For tickets, participating vendors, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates, visit Indulge Sonoma Event Page.

ABOUT INDULGE SONOMA

Indulge Sonoma is an annual culinary and beverage festival that brings together Sonoma County's leading restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and artisan food producers for a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. The event celebrates local flavors, community connections, and the spirit of Sonoma County while raising funds to support important community programs. Learn more at https://becomingindependent.org/events-2/indulge-sonoma-2

ABOUT BECOMING INDEPENDENT

Becoming Independent (BI) is a nonprofit community benefit organization supporting the full spectrum of needs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in the North Bay, including the need for education, housing, access to healthcare, food security, and mental and emotional health support. Since its inception in 1967, BI has been committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Learn more at http://becomingindependent.org.

Media Contact:

Dalton Wiley

Indulge Sonoma

Phone: (707) 524-6765

Email: indulgesonoma@becomingindependent.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/825ae9b6-9393-424d-87db-b846324972a1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dae3a461-eaab-43ed-afeb-43179276e255