Channel Factory Launches AI Slop Detection to Give Brands Control Over Content Quality

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global contextual advertising company powering performance across walled gardens, has launched AI Slop Detection. The new capability gives brands a precise, tiered view of content quality, separating slop engineered for monetization from the high-quality AI-assisted content that delivers genuine audience value.

The launch addresses what Channel Factory positions as a quality crisis, not a safety crisis. Generative AI has removed the barriers to content production at scale: 21% of a typical user's social feed is now composed of AI Slop content, 33% of Brain Rot video. A single study identified 278 AI Slop videos accumulating more than 63 billion views*. The supply of low-quality inventory is no longer a fringe problem. It is structurally embedded in the platforms where brands spend their media budget.

Where most detection technologies make a blunt yes/no call (AI-generated or not), Channel Factory's system operates across a five-tier content spectrum, from confirmed AI Slop at one end to fully human-created content at the other, with multiple gradations of AI-assisted production in between. Buyers know exactly which tier their inventory falls into, giving them genuine control over where to draw the line.

The classification operates pre-bid, at the channel, video, and creative level, across 50+ languages, using multimodal detection (image, audio, and keyword analysis) that runs automatically at scale. Brands can set suitability controls that reflect their own risk tolerance and campaign objectives, rather than a one-size-fits-all exclusion. The model is grounded in a human validation program: a structured vetting process that trains and calibrates detection across a large dataset of manually reviewed channels and content. Precision is the primary objective, as the system is designed to protect brands from over-blocking as much as from under-blocking.

Channel Factory's classification evaluates content across four dimensions: contextual meaning and tone; content quality signals; alignment with brand values and campaign objectives; and market, category and cultural nuance, recognizing that suitability is not a universal standard.

"The industry has been asking the wrong question. It was never 'is this AI-generated or human-made?' It has always been 'does this content serve an audience, or is it engineered to extract money from a platform?' Our five-tier classification system gives brands the precision to protect their investment without walking away from quality AI environments. The brands that get this right will have a genuine performance edge," said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, Channel Factory.

AI Slop Detection is available globally and is integrated into Channel Factory's proprietary AI platform, which can classify content across YouTube, Meta, TikTok, Reddit, Snapchat and CTV.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data company that optimizes business performance and protects brand reputation across walled-gardens. Utilizing proprietary AI and contextual targeting technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 54 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 50+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit http://www.channelfactory.com

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Aimee Miller

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