Benchmark Wine Group Announces Best First Half In Company History

Nation’s Top Rare Wine Reseller Reports Record Sales Growth

Customer Demand Across Demographics and Technological Innovation Drive Record-Breaking Sales

NAPA, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a record sales year in 2025, and record quarter in Q1 2026, Benchmark Wine Group , the top rare wine reseller in the U.S., announced today that it recorded its best Q2 in company history, resulting in the best half year it has ever experienced in its 24 years of operation. The first half of 2026 saw especially brisk growth, with sales during the first six months of the year exceeding those during the same period in 2025 by over 17%.

“Benchmark’s technological enhancements, combined with our acquisition initiatives, broad selection of pristine rare wines, celebrated customer service, and dedicated team, give us a string of record results beginning in 2025,” said Benchmark CEO David Parker. “We expect these factors to continue to support our growth as we expand our capabilities while staying true to our high-touch, customer-first approach.”

Customer “Flight to Quality” Drives Growth

While many wine retailers and suppliers are struggling in this market, Benchmark Wine Group recorded a leap into record territory. Growth was driven by:

Growing consumer demand for top quality rare and back vintage wine

The acquisition of Wine Spectrum which expanded Benchmark’s ability to provide personalized white glove service at a time when many other retailers are cutting back

Sales to younger consumers as this group discovers the magic of perfectly aged wine in pristine condition at affordable prices

Continued demand from Millennials, with Gen Zers, Gen Xers and Baby Boomers close behind

New collections and expanded access to the top wine brokerages in the world





Introducing REMY: Benchmark’s AI Sommelier

While Benchmark has relied on leading edge technology since its inception, its newly released online sommelier, REMY, has been especially popular with customers looking for special wines, food matching suggestions and suggested new wines to explore. REMY provides customers with:

Personalized wine recommendations based on their previous buying habits and preferences

Real-time inventory access to Benchmark Wine Group’s collection of rare and vintage wines

Advanced wine intelligence on par with master sommeliers





“Our sales and customer service teams are renowned for personalized service. REMY elevates that experience by delivering results only a master sommelier could by combining decades of expertise, deep knowledge of our inventory, and an understanding of each client's personal taste,” said Derrick Light, Benchmark’s Director of Technology. “REMY is a valuable addition to our customer-first philosophy. Rather than replacing the human element, it frees up our team to focus on high-value client interactions.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Benchmark Wine Group?

Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in Napa, CA. It is the top rare wine reseller in the United States. Benchmark Wine Group offers over 20,000 rare and back vintage wines from all the top wine regions of the world, at all price ranges and in all formats at about the best prices in the country, all with their provenance guarantee.

What contributed to Benchmark Wine Group’s record quarter and first half of 2026?

Benchmark saw customer growth across all segments, including high-end consumers, collectors, investors, and top trade and highly awarded restaurant accounts. Sales to younger consumers continue to increase quickly.

How is AI being leveraged in the wine industry?

Benchmark Wine Group is leveraging AI through REMY, its digital sommelier designed to recommend specialized wines, food pairings, and share deep knowledge of the Benchmark inventory and how that matches a customer’s personal preferences.

About Benchmark Wine Group

Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is a licensed importer, distributor and retailer in Napa, California, and the leading source of rare and back-vintage wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors in the U.S. and throughout the world. It owns white glove specialty retailer The Wine Spectrum . To learn more about Benchmark Wine Group, visit www.benchmarkwine.com .



Under the same ownership is Benchmark Wine and Spirits in Washington, DC, which features rare spirits as well as an expanded rare wine stock for the DC and northeast markets, Brentwood Auctions , the world’s first licensed continual on-line rare wine auction house and The Wine Market Journal and Spirits Market Journal , the top sources of auction valuation information for rare wine and spirits in the world auction markets.

Press contacts:



Finn Partners for Benchmark Wine Group

benchmarkwine@finnpartners.com