Motley Fool Asset Management Celebrates Three New Factor ETFs with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ceremony





ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Asset Management (“MFAM”) announced that it rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Monday, June 22, 2026, in celebration of the successful launch of its latest factor-based exchange-traded funds: The Motley Fool Innovative Growth Factor ETF (MFIG), Motley Fool Value Factor ETF (MFVL), and Motley Fool Momentum Factor ETF (MFMO). The event brought together members of the Motley Fool Asset Management community, industry partners, media, and investors for an afternoon of conversation, education, and celebration at Nasdaq's Global Headquarters.

The event celebrated the growth of its ETF platform, which offers investors a range of strategies to consider as part of a diversified portfolio.

“We strive to develop ETFs that investors with long-term goals can consider as building blocks for a diversified portfolio,” said Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management. “With nine ETFs now available and more in development, we're giving investors a thoughtful set of tools to pursue their own long-term objectives.”

The event featured a live taping of Fool Disclosure, a new podcast hosted by Chief Investment Strategist Bill Mann and Portfolio Manager Shelby McFaddin that explores investing, markets, and personal finance through candid conversations with industry leaders, authors, and market experts. The recordings will feature special guests David Gardner, Co-Founder of The Motley Fool, LLC, and Heather and Douglas Boneparth, authors of Money Together.

“MFAM's ETF products are built on a foundation of decades of disciplined investing that runs through the entire Motley Fool Asset Management community, and that ethos is baked into everything we build. Our investors benefit from that legacy every day, not just in how we construct our ETFs, but in the depth of thinking and conviction behind them. Getting to bring that community together in person is evidence of how powerful that foundation is,” said Mowrey.

About Motley Fool Asset Management:

Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”) is the investment adviser to ETFs with $2.7 billion in assets under management. MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a multimedia financial-services holding company.

MFAM is an investment firm with nine proprietary ETFs. MFAM is an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), a separate legal entity, offering investors a way to put the Foolish philosophy to work without having to pick stocks themselves. Currently, MFAM proudly offers three actively managed ETFs and six passive ETFs. Together, their products can work in combinations to potentially create a complete, well-diversified equity portfolio. Individually, they can add additional layers of diversification that can differ from broad market performance.

Media Contact:

MFAM at KCSA

mfam@kcsa.com

Disclosures

MFAM operates independently of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), and neither TMF nor its founders are involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. MFAM is an affiliate of TMF; both are separate legal entities.

Motley Fool Asset Management’s ETFs are each a series of The RBB Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) and are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

The investment advisor for each fund is Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM” or the “Adviser”). MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., which is a multimedia financial-services holding company. MFAM, an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), is a separate legal entity from TMF and the index provider, Motley Fool Investment Analytics, LLC (“MFIA”). MFAM operates independently of TMF and neither TMF nor its founders are involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. Further, while MFAM and MFIA share common personnel, no TMF analysts are involved in any Fund’s daily operations or investment decision-making. No TMF analyst is involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. With respect to its actively-managed funds, MFAM does not attempt to track any TMF services and, as such, those funds may diverge completely from TMF’s services.

All investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Innovative Growth Fund, the Value Fund, and the Momentum Fund (collectively “Funds”) invest in particular market capitalizations or qualifications distinct to each of the Funds, including large-cap stocks for the Innovative Growth Fund and the Value Fund and large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks for the Momentum Fund; thus each Fund’s performance will be especially sensitive to market conditions that particularly affect each Fund’s particular market. The Funds are non-diversified, which means their NAV, market price and total returns may fluctuate or fall more than a diversified fund. Gains or losses on a single stock may have a greater impact on the Funds.

The Funds are passively managed and thus the Adviser does not attempt to take defensive positions in any market conditions, including adverse markets. For these and other reasons, there is no guarantee that any of the Funds will achieve their particular, stated objectives.

The Innovative Growth Index, the Value Index, and the Momentum Index are all proprietary, rules-based indexes that track the performance of United States company stocks, which were recommended by TMF analysts and newsletters based on specific factors and that also meet certain liquidity requirements.

The Funds each utilize a “self-indexed” structure. Unlike traditional index funds, the Portfolio Managers of the Funds also manage the underlying index of those respective funds. No informational firewall exists between MFIA and the trading desk of the Funds. Personnel possess material non-public information regarding Value Index, Momentum Index or Innovative Growth Index changes before they are public and may use subjective judgment to interpret research signals. While this structure ensures strategy alignment, it creates a risk that any of the Value Index, Momentum Index or Innovative Growth Index changes could be influenced to benefit such index’s respective Fund trading or tax management.

You cannot invest directly in an index. A fund may differ significantly from the securities included in the index. Please visit each Fund’s webpage on www.fooletfs.com for more information about each Fund’s respective index methodologies.

The Funds are all recently organized, non-diversified management investment companies with limited operating histories. In addition, there can be no assurance that any of the Funds will grow to, or maintain, an economically viable size, in which case the Board of Directors of the Company may determine to liquidate any of the Funds.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before you invest. Please see the prospectuses for any of the Funds containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Visit www.fooletfs.com to read these prospectuses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47d52cce-1929-4641-95a3-32a73b0439e5