MISTRAS Group Continues Strategic Investments in Aerospace & Defense Market with Expansion of its Los Angeles, California Lab

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, today announced expanded capabilities at its Los Angeles, CA laboratory, continuing its strategic investments to support commercial and military aerospace & defense manufacturers with critical component inspection, processing, machining, and verification needs.

The aerospace & defense market is a core long-term growth engine for MISTRAS, as the company focuses on expanding capacity and throughput to service widespread industry production backlogs. MISTRAS’ Los Angeles aerospace & defense lab has added new equipment and services designed to help customers manage complex aerospace manufacturing workflows within a single facility. New capabilities include welding, grinding, and rework services, along with two CNC machines and vertical turning centers capable of running parts up to 3 tons. The facility has also added automated ultrasonic testing systems for plate and bar inspection, and coordinate measuring machine dimensional inspection to support precise validation of critical components.

These additions build on the lab’s established position as a specialized resource for large-format and high-specification aerospace components. Existing capabilities include radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing (automated, plate UT, composites), magnetic particle testing, penetrant testing, and chemical processing, including etch, passivation, alkaline clean, masking, and related processes.

Supporting forgings, castings and weldments, composites, wrought materials including plate, bar, and billets, and machined products, the Los Angeles lab maintains NADCAP accreditation for NDT and chemical processing, extensive Prime certifications, and ITAR compliance. The lab is also expected to achieve NADCAP accreditation in welding.

These investments follow recently-announced upgrades to MISTRAS’ Houston, TX lab, continuing MISTRAS’ ongoing strategic plan to enhance the value it provides for aerospace & defense manufacturers, with upgrades to additional facilities planned in the future.

“Our customers are looking for trusted lab partners that can help simplify complex production and inspection requirements,” said Cliff Schaffer, Senior Vice President of In-Lab Services at MISTRAS. “These additions bolster the Los Angeles lab’s ability to support customers through more stages of the aerospace manufacturing workflow for mission-critical components.”

“Growth in the aerospace & defense market is a core strategic pillar for MISTRAS,” said Natalia Shuman, President and CEO of MISTRAS Group. “We know that our customers in these industries value quality, speed, and capacity. These investments are designed to enhance the value our hub-and-spoke model provides to meet long-term client needs in this essential market.”

Learn more about MISTRAS Group’s in-lab testing and inspection capabilities at https://www.mistrasgroup.com/in-lab-services/.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com