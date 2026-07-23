NowSecure Introduces AI-Native Testing to Match the Speed of AI-Driven App Development

CHICAGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowSecure , a leader in mobile application risk management, today announced a new set of AI-native capabilities within the NowSecure Platform designed to help mobile app security keep pace with the speed of AI-driven development. Specifically, these additions include a new AI Chat, an MCP server, an extended API for agentic workflows, and new capabilities that detect AI-specific vulnerabilities.

The moves come as NowSecure's 2026 Mobile App Risk Management Survey found 95% of organizations already deploy AI inside their mobile apps, yet 37% say they can't fully see what those AI systems are doing.

“As large language models and AI-powered features become embedded directly in mobile apps, security and compliance teams face growing pressure to maintain visibility into the findings, evidence and risk decisions that matter most,” said Ed Amoroso, Founder and CEO of TAG Infosphere. “NowSecure is taking an innovative approach by enhancing its platform with much- needed AI security capabilities for mobile apps that enterprises can no longer ignore.”

These additions include an AI Chat that lets security teams ask plain-language questions about their mobile app portfolio and get answers grounded in binary evidence and real-device runtime data, closing the mobile app risk expertise gap with insight from the market's leading mobile application security experts. NowSecure has also introduced an MCP server, an extended API, expanded agentic capabilities within its core analysis engine, and new findings designed to catch emerging AI-specific vulnerabilities. At the same time, NowSecure continues investing in the governance, transparency, and policy controls enterprise and regulated customers need as AI becomes a larger part of mobile application security testing.

Integrating Mobile Risk Data into AI Developer Workflows

Enterprise engineering teams are increasingly building their own AI agents and automations around the tools they already use, and expect vendors to support those workflows natively. To meet this demand, NowSecure now exposes its deep mobile risk knowledge graph through robust APIs and a new MCP server, allowing teams to integrate comprehensive mobile app security testing data, including detailed binary analysis, runtime artifacts, findings, and evidence, directly into their internal AI and DevSecOps workflows.

NowSecure gives development and security teams programmatic access to deep mobile application telemetry that covers findings, testing methods, recommended remediations, regulatory compliance mappings, artifacts, and the underlying evidence to support all risk choices. Organizations can use this data to create autonomous testing and remediation workflows while preserving the vital human oversight and approval steps required in DevSecOps environments. These integrations help teams accelerate release cycles, reduce security exposure, automate remediation and scale testing across their mobile app portfolios.

Expanding Analysis Automation

NowSecure is advancing AI Navigator 's ability to autonomously navigate apps, streamlining test scripting and triage and helping teams offset the shortage of mobile-specific security expertise. Drawing on internal tools like NS AI Studio, open-source projects Radare2, Frida and Luma, these workflows lay the groundwork for deeper application exploration and automated findings validation.

Identifying Risk in AI-Enabled Mobile Apps

As mobile platforms add native AI functionality and apps increasingly incorporate AI models into the user experience, a new category of risk has emerged: AI-driven vulnerabilities, opaque data flows, evolving identity and authorization models, and expanded supply-chain exposure.

NowSecure’s own testing of 50,000 mobile apps found that 53% contain AI components, many of which go undetected by traditional app review processes. To close that gap, the company has introduced new findings specifically designed to detect AI-specific vulnerabilities and help remediate these emerging AI-related risks, giving security teams visibility into threats most traditional testing tools were never designed to identify.

This risk will grow as mobile platforms adopt AI agents capable of interacting directly with third-party apps to book travel, make purchases, and access account data without a person driving each step. As those agent-driven workflows become more common, brands will need clear visibility into what their apps expose to these agents and how that data is handled.

Building Greater Governance and Transparency

Security and compliance leaders are asking sharper questions about data residency, model transparency, and mobile app compliance. NowSecure has created clear documentation, configurable policy controls, and expanded transparency around how its AI features handle data, with the goal of giving regulated customers the confidence to adopt AI-powered testing on their own terms.

“AI is reshaping both mobile development speed and app risk, so risk management has to evolve with it," said NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder. "We're helping security teams automate testing without losing the visibility needed for sound risk decisions, making risk data AI-ready, expanding automation, and flagging risks from AI-built apps, all with the transparency and control regulated organizations require."

Visit NowSecure at Black Hat

NowSecure will be at Booth 5545 at Black Hat in Las Vegas from Aug. 4–6, where the team will be on hand to talk through these new capabilities, including AI Chat, the new MCP server, and NowSecure's latest AI-specific vulnerability findings.

Learn More: https://www.nowsecure.com/blackhat2026/

About NowSecure

NowSecure secures AI risk inside mobile apps, analyzing app binaries and runtime behavior on real devices to give security and compliance teams proof of hidden AI, where sensitive data actually goes, and third-party exposure. As a leader in mobile application risk management, backed by 15+ years of mobile security expertise, 12,000+ penetration tests, 5M+ automated assessments, and 8M+ vulnerabilities identified, NowSecure is trusted by top telecom, banking, healthcare, and government organizations including the DOJ, DOD, and DOS. NowSecure also supports open-source projects including Frida, Radare2, and the OWASP MASVS standard.

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