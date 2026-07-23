DevRev Launches Voice AI with Shared Organizational Memory Across Agents

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevRev, maker of the agentic AI product Computer, today announced Voice AI across its Customer Agent for self-service customer support, extending the same organizational memory already powering chat and email into live customer conversations. By embedding Voice AI into Computer and the agents built on it, DevRev is enabling voice agents to understand enterprise context, reason across business systems, and act while customers are still on the line.

Enterprise voice AI is maturing to the point where natural conversation is table stakes as advances in large language models make realistic speech increasingly accessible. Organizations now need AI agents that understand how their business operates, connect information across fragmented systems, and resolve customer problems rather than simply routing them to another queue.

A Gartner survey published in February 2026 found 91% of customer service and support leaders are under executive pressure to implement AI, with leaders prioritizing first-contact resolution and reduced customer effort over back-office efficiency. Yet deployment is outpacing results. Gartner reported in March 2026 that only 20% of organizations have reduced agent headcount due to AI, and Forrester predicts roughly one-third of brands rolling out AI in self-service will fail in 2026, largely because the data foundations underneath the AI are not ready. Enterprises are buying conversation and discovering they need resolution.

"Voice has become another interface for AI,” said Manoj Agarwal, Co-Founder and President at DevRev. "The interesting engineering problem isn’t making an agent sound more natural. It’s giving an agent enough context to make the right decision while the customer is still on the line. In an enterprise, the answer rarely lives in one place. It lives across tickets, documentation, customer records, orders, engineering systems, and business applications. If an agent can't reason within that context, it must eventually hand the conversation to someone who can. Shared organizational memory changes that by giving an agent enough context to resolve a problem instead of simply responding to it.”

Enterprise memory extends depth of voice automation

Computer, by DevRev, builds a shared organizational memory by continuously synchronizing information across customer records, support tickets, orders, code, documentation, and business applications while preserving existing permissions. With today’s announcement, those same agents can now handle live calls, extending the same organizational memory, permissions, and workflows into another customer channel rather than introducing a separate voice AI product.

Many voice agents escalate unresolved calls because they don’t have access to the data required to resolve a caller’s query. Because DevRev’s Voice AI is grounded in the shared organizational memory of your business, it reasons across systems to determine what happened, explains the issue, provides the latest status, initiates the corrective workflow, and documents every action taken, all within a single conversation.

When a conversation needs a person, Voice AI hands off to a human agent with the full conversational context intact, so customers never have to start over. Conversations run in multiple languages with the low latency of natural speech, and every call is recorded, transcribed, and available for analysis out of the box.

Built for production enterprise AI

Voice AI in Computer is designed for production enterprise environments. It connects to existing enterprise telephony through SIP-based integration, and existing DevRev customers can add voice without deploying another AI platform or rebuilding workflows they already run, allowing organizations to extend the same AI agent across chat, email, and voice.

Setup is seamless: Computer studies an organization’s business data and ships a working first version of Voice AI within hours, no army of engineers required. From there, it improves with every conversation, recommending weekly refinements based on real performance, so the agent on day ninety is measurably better than the one launched on day zero.

Governance carries over with it, and field-level permissions are inherited directly from connected systems. Now, every interaction is auditable and every action is traceable, so the controls an organization applies elsewhere remain consistent during a live call.

To lead the next phase of its Voice AI strategy, DevRev has appointed Jennifer Heape to lead Voice AI product. Heape brings extensive experience building enterprise conversational AI, including co-founding and leading product strategy at Vixen Labs.

“I joined DevRev because the company is focused on what customers actually care about: resolving their issue during the conversation with customer support,” said Heape. “A call can sound polished and still be a poor experience if the agent cannot reach the information needed to solve the problem. Customers do not care which system holds the answer. They care whether they have to repeat themselves, wait for a transfer, or call back again. Bringing voice into Computer means the conversation can carry the full business context with it, and that is what makes DevRev’s Voice AI so exciting.”

Why architecture matters

The architecture behind Voice AI is the same architecture validated through Enterprise-Bench , DevRev’s open benchmark for evaluating enterprise AI systems under real production conditions. Enterprise-Bench demonstrated that enterprise AI performance depends not only on the underlying model but on the architecture responsible for retrieving, reasoning over, and acting on enterprise data.

Computer achieved 94.3% accuracy on the benchmark while using four times fewer tokens per correct answer than Claude Code on identical tasks using the same model, showing that the difference came from system architecture and data context rather than the model itself.

Voice AI extends that architecture into another customer channel. The same organizational memory that produces trusted answers across chat and email now powers live conversations.

Availability

Voice AI can be accessed across the agentic suite in Computer.

About DevRev

DevRev is an enterprise AI company. Its product, Computer, builds a knowledge graph of each customer’s business, synced from their existing systems with permissions intact, and uses that graph to power enterprise search, employee service desks, and self-service customer support, including voice. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix and an Adobe board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.

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