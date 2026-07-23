Bitget Registers as a New Zealand Financial Services Provider





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has been registered as a Financial Services Provider on New Zealand's Financial Service Providers Register (FSPR).

The registration supports Bitget's financial services framework and covers registered service categories including foreign currency exchange, domestic and cross-border money transfers, client asset custody, portfolio and money management, and the execution of financial product or foreign exchange transactions on behalf of clients.

Bitget has also joined the New Zealand Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman (IFSO) Dispute Resolution Scheme. The independent scheme provides an external channel for eligible customers to raise and resolve disputes relating to participating financial service providers.

The registration forms part of Bitget's work to build the operational and compliance infrastructure required for its expanding range of financial products, including traditional market instruments, foreign exchange services and tokenized real-world assets.

"Financial platforms need compliance structures that can support a wider mix of assets and services," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "The registration adds another layer to our international financial services framework as the platform continues connecting digital assets with established markets."

The Universal Exchange model brings crypto assets, tokenized stocks, commodities, foreign exchange and other financial products into a single trading platform. The company continues to develop its services through registered entities and qualified partners across different jurisdictions.

Disclaimer: Product availability remains subject to applicable laws, local requirements and regional eligibility. Registration on the FSPR does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or guarantee by the New Zealand Government, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), or the Registrar of Financial Service Providers.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 500+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships such as MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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