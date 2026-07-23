Retail & E-Commerce Market Research 2027 Delivers Comprehensive Industry Data and Consumer Spending Insights

Dublin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail & E-Commerce Market Research 2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retail & E-Commerce Market Research 2027 offers an extensive assessment of the evolving retail landscape, combining market data, consumer spending analysis, industry trends, and competitive intelligence. Designed to support strategic planning and informed decision-making, the research examines the forces shaping physical retail, digital commerce, consumer brands, shopping centers, and key merchandise categories.

The report includes year-end and historical market data by retail sector, enabling organizations to evaluate market performance and identify significant developments over time. This sector-level information provides valuable context for retailers, e-commerce companies, manufacturers, investors, financial institutions, consultants, and other stakeholders monitoring the direction of the global retail industry.

Comprehensive e-commerce spending data and trend analysis form a central part of the research. The report examines developments in online consumer activity and provides intelligence relevant to businesses navigating the continued integration of digital and store-based retail. These insights can assist organizations in evaluating growth opportunities, refining market strategies, benchmarking performance, and assessing shifts in consumer purchasing behavior.

Retail & E-Commerce Market Research 2027 also reviews the financial performance of leading market participants. Analysis of prominent retail and e-commerce companies supports a clearer understanding of competitive positioning, business performance, and broader industry dynamics. This information is intended to help decision-makers compare market leaders and monitor the companies influencing retail development.

Coverage extends to malls and shopping centers, with profiles that offer insight into an important segment of the physical retail market. The research supports analysis of shopping destinations and the role they continue to play within an increasingly connected commerce environment.

Key areas featured in Retail & E-Commerce Market Research 2027 include:

Year-end and historical retail market data organized by sector

Comprehensive e-commerce spending data and market trend analysis

Financial performance reviews of leading retail and e-commerce companies

Profiles of malls and shopping centers

Assessments of consumer packaged goods

Health, beauty, and cosmetics market coverage

Home furnishings sector analysis

Licensed merchandise market intelligence

Luxury brands and premium retail insights

Holiday shopping and consumer spending data

Back-to-school and back-to-college spending analysis

The report's product and brand coverage provides a broad view of categories that influence retail sales and consumer demand. Assessments of consumer packaged goods, health and beauty products, cosmetics, home furnishings, licensed merchandise, and luxury brands allow readers to examine performance and trends across diverse segments. This category intelligence can support market evaluation, product planning, competitive analysis, and investment research.

Seasonal retail spending is another major focus. The report presents data related to holiday shopping, back-to-school purchases, and back-to-college spending. These high-priority retail periods can have a substantial effect on annual sales performance, inventory decisions, promotional activity, and consumer engagement strategies. Access to consolidated seasonal spending intelligence can help businesses prepare for critical demand cycles and assess changing purchasing patterns.

By bringing together retail market data, e-commerce spending trends, financial performance analysis, shopping center profiles, category assessments, and seasonal sales intelligence, Retail & E-Commerce Market Research 2027 provides a detailed resource for industry professionals. Its wide-ranging coverage supports organizations seeking reliable insights into retail sector performance, digital commerce growth, consumer demand, competitive activity, and strategic market opportunities.

PART I: MARKET OVERVIEW 1 RETAIL SALES. 1.1 The U.S. Retail Sector 1.2 Retail Sales 1.3 Sales by Category 1.4 Retail Sales By State 1.5 Market Resources 2 RETAIL CENSUS 2.1 Overview. 2.2 Employment And Establishment Counts 2.3 Market Resources 3 OPENINGS, CLOSURES & BANKRUPTCIES. 3.1 Store Openings. 3.2 Store Closures 3.3 Retail Bankruptcies. 3.4 Market Resources 4 CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS 4.1 Market Assessment 4.2 Market Leaders. 4.3 Sales By Retail Channel 4.4 Top Brands 4.5 Sales By Product Category. 4.6 Market Resources 5 LUXURY RETAIL 5.1 Market Assessment 5.2 Purchase Channels 5.3 Product Categories. 5.4 Most Valuable Luxury Brands. 6 PRIVATE LABEL 6.1 Market Assessment 6.2 Marketshare 6.3 Store Brands For National Retailers 6.4 Comparison With National Brands 6.5 Market Resources 7 CHRISTMAS SEASON SHOPPING 7.1 Overview. 7.2 Market Assessment 7.3 Holiday Season E-Commerce 8 HOLIDAY SHOPPING. 8.1 Valentine’s Day. 8.2 St. Patrick’s Day 8.3 Easter 8.4 Mother’s Day 8.5 Father’s Day 8.6 Halloween. 9 BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING 9.1 Market Assessment 9.2 Distribution of Spending 9.3 Market Resources 10 RETURNS 10.1 Returns and Fraud 10.2 Return Rate by Category 10.3 Online Returns 10.4 Secondary Market 10.5 Market Resources 11 RETAIL MEMBERSHIPS 11.1 Market Assessment 11.2 Memberships PART II: E-COMMERCE 12 MARKET ASSESSMENT 12.1 E-Commerce Spending 12.2 E-Commerce Sales By Quarter 12.3 Marketshare Distribution. 12.4 Market Resources 13 PRODUCT CATEGORIES 13.1 E-Commerce Sales By Category 13.2 E-Commerce Sales Share 13.3 Amazon.com Marketshare By Category 13.4 Digital vs. In-Store Shopping 14 MARKET LEADERS 14.1 Overview. 14.2 Marketshare Leaders 14.3 Rank By Site Visits 14.4 Market Resources 15 ONLINE MARKETPLACES 15.1 Overview. 15.2 Market Assessment 15.3 Market Leaders. 15.4 Marketplace Sales On Retail Sites 15.5 Market Resources 16 SUBSCRIPTION E-COMMERCE 16.1 Market Assessment 16.2 Market Drivers 16.3 Product Categories. 16.4 Market Leaders. 16.5 The Subscription Customer 17 MOBILE COMMERCE 17.1 Market Assessment 17.2 Analysis 17.3 In-App Purchases 18 SOCIAL COMMERCE. 18.1 Market Assessment 18.2 Social Media Buyers By Generation 18.3 Platform Assessment 18.4 Shoppable Commerce 19 DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER. 19.1 Overview. 19.2 Market Assessment 19.3 Digitally Native D2C Brands 19.4 D2C Sales For Established Brands 19.5 Market Resources 20 FULFILLMENT & DELIVERY LOGISTICS 20.1 E-Commerce Fulfillment 20.2 Package Delivery 20.3 Amazon Logistics 21 CLICK-AND-COLLECT. 21.1 Overview. 21.2 Market Assessment 21.3 Comparison Of Pick-Up Methods 21.4 Market Leaders. 22 PRIME DAY. 22.1 Market Assessment 22.3 Prime Day 2025 PART III: MARKET LEADERS. 23 PUBLICLY TRADED RETAIL CORPORATIONS 23.1 Overview. 23.2 Retail Stocks and Market Capitalization 24 LARGEST RETAIL COMPANIES 24.1 Rank By Revenue. 25 FASTEST-GROWING RETAIL COMPANIES. 25.1 Overview. 25.2 Top Growth Retailers 2025. 26 TOP RETAILERS 26.1 Best Customer Experience. 26.2 Most Popular Retailers 26.3 Best Independent Clothing Stores 27 MAJOR RETAILERS: CUSTOMER PROFILE 27.1 Overview. 27.2 Purchase Activity Index 27.3 Market Resources 28 TOP BRANDS IN SHOPPER SATISFACTION. 28.1 Overview. 28.2 Top Retailers By Sector 28.3 Market Resources 29 TOP BRANDS IN REPUTATION 29.1 Overview. 29.2 Reputation Rating 29.3 Market Resources 30 RETAIL FOOT TRAFFIC. 30.1 Overview. 30.2 Leaders By Sector PART IV: RETAIL SEGMENTS 31 APPAREL, FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 31.1 Apparel Specialty Store Spending 31.2 Retail Census 31.3 Total Apparel and Accessories Spending. 31.4 Marketshare Leaders 31.5 Apparel Segment 31.6 Footwear Segment 31.7 Jewelry Segment 31.8 Online Retail 31.9 Market Resources 32 CONVENIENCE STORES. 32.1 Sector Profile 32.2 Market Assessment 32.3 Marketshare Leaders 32.4 Customer Profile. 32.5 In-Store Sales. 32.6 Market Resources 33 DEPARTMENT STORES 33.1 Market Assessment 33.2 Retail Census 33.3 Marketshare Leaders 33.4 Flagship Store Closures 33.5 Market Resources 34 DOLLAR STORES & OFF-PRICE RETAILERS 34.1 Overview. 34.2 Marketshare Leaders 34.3 Customer Profile. 35 DRUG STORES & PHARMACIES 35.1 Market Assessment 35.2 Retail Census 35.3 Marketshare Leaders 35.4 Merchandise Sales Mix. 35.5 Product Sales By Category. 35.6 Online Retail 35.7 Market Resources 36 ELECTRONICS & APPLIANCES 36.1 Market Assessment 36.2 Total Consumer Technology Spending 36.3 Retail Census 36.4 Marketshare Leaders 36.5 Online Retail 36.6 Market Resources 37 FURNITURE & HOME FURNISHINGS. 37.1 Market Assessment 37.2 Spending At Furniture and Home Decor Stores 37.3 Furniture Stores 37.4 Home Decor And Furnishings Stores 37.5 Retail Census 37.6 Market Leaders. 37.7 Online Retail 38 GIFT, GREETINGS & SOUVENIR STORES 38.1 Market Assessment 38.2 Retail Census 38.3 Marketshare Leaders 38.4 Online Retail 38.5 Market Resources 39 HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE 39.1 Market Assessment 39.2 Mass Market HBC Products 39.3 Prestige Beauty Products 39.4 Ethnic Beauty Products 39.5 Top-Ranking O-T-C/HBC Retailers 39.6 Specialty Retail Chains. 39.7 Online Retail 40 HOBBY, TOY & GAME STORES 40.1 Market Assessment 40.2 Toys 40.3 Craft & Hobby Supplies 40.4 Video Games 40.5 Retail Census 40.6 Marketshare Leaders 40.7 Online Retail 40.8 Market Resources 41 HOME CENTERS & HARDWARE 41.1 Market Assessment 41.2 Retail Census 41.3 Marketshare Leaders 41.4 Home Improvement Spending 41.5 DIYers. 41.6 Online Retail 42 OFFICE PRODUCTS 42.1 Market Assessment 42.2 Retail Census 42.3 Marketshare Leaders 42.4 Online Retail 42.5 Market Resources 43 PET MARKET 43.1 Market Assessment 43.2 Pet Stores. 43.3 Online Retail 43.4 Market Resources 44 RENTAL MERCHANDISE. 44.1 Rental Stores 44.2 Clothing Rental 45 RESALE MERCHANDISE. 45.1 Overview. 45.2 Market Assessment 45.3 Retail Census 45.4 Key Players 45.5 Fashion Brand Resale Shops 45.6 Product Categories. 45.7 Online Retail 45.8 Market Resources 46 SPORTING GOODS 46.1 Spending At Sporting Goods Stores. 46.2 Wholesale Sales. 46.3 Equipment Sales 46.4 Retail Census 46.5 Marketshare Leaders 46.6 Online Retail 46.7 Direct-to-Consumer Sales 46.8 Market Resources 47 SUPERCENTERS & WAREHOUSE CLUBS 47.1 Market Assessment 47.2 Marketshare Leaders 47.3 Supercenter Customer Profile 47.4 Warehouse Club Members. 47.5 Market Resources 48 SUPERMARKETS & GROCERIES. 48.1 Market Assessment 48.2 Grocery Spending by State. 48.3 Retail Census 48.4 Segment Profile 48.5 Marketshare Leaders 48.6 Product Sales By Category. 48.7 Grocery Shopping Online 48.8 Market Resources PART V: SHOPPING CENTERS 49 MALLS & SHOPPING CENTERS. 49.1 Overview. 49.2 Property Types, Configurations and Primary Trade Areas 49.3 Market Resources 50 TOP MALLS 50.1 Largest Malls 50.2 Most-Visited Malls 50.3 Most Valuable Malls 50.4 Favorite Malls 51 MALL ENTERTAINMENT 51.1 Retailtainment. 51.2 Entertainment Tenants 51.3 Retail Center Experiences APPENDIX A - ACADEMIC PROGRAMS. APPENDIX B - ANALYSTS. APPENDIX C - ASSOCIATIONS. APPENDIX D - PANDEMIC MARKET RESEARCH APPENDIX E - PERIODICALS REFERENCES

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