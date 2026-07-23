Cloudbeds launches Insights, setting a new standard for real-time hotel reporting and enterprise data access





Cloudbeds Insights gives large hotel groups and multi-property operators real-time reporting inside Cloudbeds, with the flexibility to connect the same trusted data to their preferred analytics tools, data infrastructure, and business systems.

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers, today introduced Cloudbeds Insights , a new reporting and data intelligence product designed to give large hotel groups and multi-property operators greater control over how they access, analyze, and use data across their business.

Unlike reporting tools that sit outside a hotel’s core operating platform, Cloudbeds Insights is built directly into Cloudbeds and works from the same real-time data used to run daily operations. Hotel groups can monitor performance, investigate changes, and move directly into the relevant operational workflow without switching systems or waiting for scheduled data refreshes.



For hotel groups and management companies with advanced data needs, the new Data API extends Cloudbeds data across their broader technology environment. Rather than limiting intelligence to a single reporting interface, it allows customers to bring trusted operational data into the systems and workflows that support decisions across the business.

The launch reflects a broader shift across hospitality: as hotel businesses grow, data becomes part of the infrastructure connecting portfolio strategy, financial planning, commercial performance, daily operations, and emerging AI use cases. Yet many organizations still rely on fragmented sources, scheduled refreshes, and disconnected reporting layers, making it harder to establish a consistent view of the business, respond quickly, and scale with confidence.

The Data API provides access to information across reservations, guests, rates, occupancy, payments, distribution , channel performance, and property operations. Hotel businesses can synchronize that data with warehouses, analytics platforms, financial systems, and internal applications, combine it with information from other sources, and build reporting and analytics around the specific needs of their portfolio.

Because Cloudbeds brings the platform, APIs, reporting experience, and hospitality data model together in one system, hotels benefit from a more direct and reliable connection to their data. Key metrics such as RevPAR, ADR, occupancy, booking windows, payments, and channel performance are built into the product from the start.

“Hotel groups run on decisions made in the moment. They need live access to their data, the flexibility to use it across the systems that run their business, and the ability to act on it without delay,” said Richard Castle, co-founder and COO of Cloudbeds. “Cloudbeds Insights brings those capabilities together in one connected platform. Because we own the technology and data stack end to end, we can give growing hotel businesses a more reliable foundation for reporting, analytics, and decision-making.”

Alongside the Data API, Cloudbeds Insights includes native reporting and Custom Builder within the Cloudbeds platform. Hotel teams can access prebuilt reports, create tailored dashboard-style views, and share information across the organization while working from the same real-time data.

Operational teams can move directly from a report into the relevant reservation or guest record, investigate an issue, make an update, and return to a refreshed view without leaving Cloudbeds. This creates a direct connection between reporting and the day-to-day workflows that influence portfolio performance.

With Cloudbeds Insights, hotel groups can work from a consistent, real-time view of their business, act directly inside Cloudbeds, and extend the same trusted data across the systems that support reporting, planning, analysis, and growth.

The result is a faster, more connected path from data to decision and from insight to action.

About Cloudbeds

Cloudbeds is the hospitality management system built for ambitious hoteliers who demand more. The Cloudbeds platform unifies operations, distribution, guest experience, and revenue marketing, giving operators a breadth of tools to capture demand, grow direct bookings, optimize pricing, maximize upsell revenue, and act on real-time intelligence within a single system.

Designed to scale with independent hotels, large hotel groups, and multi-property portfolios, Cloudbeds is trusted by tens of thousands of properties in more than 150 countries. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is recognized as a top Hotel Management System, PMS, and Channel Manager, and Best Place to Work, by Hotel Tech Report for eight consecutive years.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c7c2bd0-1b27-401a-b071-d7d9e9c047e1