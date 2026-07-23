DENVER, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) – Tropical storm Bertha could bring more rain to recently flooded parts of Texas, highlighting the growing financial and human costs of disasters. Entire neighborhoods have been inundated by rapidly rising water, while elsewhere across the globe wildfire seasons continue to intensify. In California, Norway, Spain, and elsewhere, firefighters continue battling fast-moving blazes, placing greater emphasis on resilient construction.

Attention is increasingly shifting beyond disaster response toward a longer-term question: how can homes and critical infrastructure be rebuilt with materials designed to better withstand increasingly extreme catastrophes?

Against that backdrop, companies developing advanced building materials capable of resisting both fire and water damage are attracting increased attention from builders, insurers, architects, regulators, and investors. While no single product can eliminate disaster risk, materials that improve structural resilience, reduce mold and water damage, and satisfy increasingly stringent fire codes could play a growing role as building standards evolve.

Xeriant

Among emerging companies focused on advanced construction materials, Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI) has recently attracted attention after announcing that its NEXBOARD™ eco-composite construction panel successfully passed the rigorous NFPA 286 full-room corner burn test while also achieving a Class A fire rating under ASTM E84. Passing NFPA 286 is relatively rare because it evaluates how an entire wall assembly performs during a realistic room-scale fire rather than measuring only surface flame spread.

Beyond fire performance, NEXBOARD was engineered to address another increasingly costly problem: water damage. Independent third-party testing has shown very low water absorption compared with many traditional building products, potentially reducing risks associated with flooding, moisture intrusion, mold growth, and structural deterioration. As communities recover from events like the devastating flash floods in Texas, building materials capable of resisting prolonged water exposure may become an increasingly important consideration alongside wildfire resilience.

The company has also reported superior impact resistance, tensile strength, recyclability, low VOC emissions, and sustainability characteristics compared with several conventional panel products. While commercial adoption will ultimately depend on manufacturing scale, customer acceptance, pricing, distribution partnerships, and execution, Xeriant's combination of independent fire certifications and moisture-resistant performance positions it within a growing segment of climate-resilient building materials.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) remains one of the world's largest manufacturers of insulation, roofing systems, and composite building materials. Its product portfolio has long focused on improving energy efficiency, durability, and resilience against severe weather, including roofing systems engineered to withstand demanding environmental conditions.

As rebuilding accelerates following both wildfires and flooding events, demand may continue growing for insulation, roofing, and building envelope systems designed to improve structural resilience. Owens Corning's established manufacturing footprint and distribution network position the company to benefit from long-term investments in rebuilding homes, commercial properties, and public infrastructure.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) is the nation's largest supplier of structural building products and construction materials, serving residential builders across the United States.

Rather than manufacturing a single proprietary product, Builders FirstSource distributes many of the advanced materials increasingly specified for resilient construction. As rebuilding efforts accelerate following both wildfire and flood disasters, distributors capable of supplying a broad range of upgraded materials may play an important role in supporting reconstruction nationwide.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) manufactures commercial roofing, waterproofing, insulation, and building envelope products used throughout residential and commercial construction.

With extreme rainfall and flooding events becoming more frequent, waterproofing systems, roofing membranes, and moisture-management products are drawing increased attention alongside traditional fire-resistant materials. Carlisle's broad portfolio positions it within multiple areas of resilient construction that address both water intrusion and building durability.

As insurers, governments, architects, and developers place greater emphasis on climate resilience, the building products industry appears increasingly focused on solutions that address multiple hazards, including wildfire, flooding, moisture, hurricanes, and severe weather. Companies capable of delivering building materials that perform across several of these categories may be well positioned as resilient construction becomes an increasingly important priority across North America.

Sources

CAL FIRE Incident Information: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents

National Weather Service – Oxnard: https://www.weather.gov/lox

NFPA 286 Standard Overview: https://www.nfpa.org/codes-and-standards

ASTM E84 Standard Information: https://store.astm.org/e0084-26a.html

Owens Corning: https://www.owenscorning.com

Builders FirstSource: https://www.bldr.com

Xeriant Company Announcements: https://www.xeriant.com/news-and-media/press-releases





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