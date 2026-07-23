Virtuix Expects to Report Major Sales Growth Following Meta Launch; Announces First Quarter FY2027 Results Conference Call





Company to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter fiscal year 2027 ended June 30, 2026. Virtuix will provide an update on the company’s accelerating momentum across its consumer, defense, and enterprise initiatives, including sales growth driven by the launch of Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta, expanding government traction across AI-driven defense simulations and NASA deployments, healthcare collaborations, and recent industry recognition for robotics applications. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Thomas McGinnis, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and present a detailed overview of the company’s fiscal first quarter performance, recent commercial traction, outlook for fiscal year 2027, and key growth initiatives across consumer XR, defense simulation, and healthcare applications designed to support long-term shareholder value creation. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

“We look forward to discussing what we believe has been one of the strongest commercial quarters in the Company’s recent history,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Chairman and CEO of Virtuix. “We expect to discuss a major increase in sales following the launch of Omni One for Quest in collaboration with Meta. Together with the rapid traction we are seeing across our expanding defense business and pending strategic initiatives, we believe Virtuix is continuing its strong operational momentum.”

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878 Conference Code: 13761831 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1770243&tp_key=19ebd0fc8f



A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through August 27, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13761831. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above, and the presentation utilized during the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website here.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “potential” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, the potential benefits of any such acquisition, the expected synergies, the potential impact on revenues or shareholder value, and the Company’s position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us