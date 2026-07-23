Bevi Break Summer Tour Brings Better-for-You Beverages to 12 U.S. Cities in August



One of Bevi's BeviMobiles - a fleet of smart beverage trucks.

BOSTON, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevi today announced the Bevi Break Summer Tour , a 12-city activation across the U.S. throughout August. Using its fleet of interactive BeviMobiles, the tour will bring the full Bevi experience directly to the public, encouraging workers to refuel with midday hydration breaks. The Bevi Break Summer Tour will visit 12 U.S. cities throughout August, including special flagship stops in 3 cities.

Tour Schedule

August 6

*New York City - Zuccotti Park, 11am-2pm

Austin - East 6th St. Corridor, 4pm - 6pm

San Diego - Waterfront Park, 11am-2pm

August 13

Savannah - Johnson Square, 11am-2pm

Minneapolis - Peavey Plaza, 11am-2pm

*San Francisco - Levi’s Plaza, 125 Battery St, San Francisco, CA 94111, 11am-2pm

August 20

Hartford - Bushnell Park, 2pm - 6pm

*Chicago - Aon Center, 200 E Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60601, 11am-2pm

Seattle - Westlake Park, 11am-2pm

August 27

Charlotte - Romare Bearden Park

Santa Monica -Montana Ave & 10th Street

St. Louis - Kiener Plaza Park

* Flagship stops with special guests Doughlicious and LesserEvil , games, swag, and giveaways.





Bevi is the smart beverage cooler that transforms traditional work breaks into a core moment of connection and wellness for employees. Unlike single-use bottled and canned beverages, Bevi offers premium filtration and a sustainable, better-for-you alternative, without sacrificing convenience or taste.

The Bevi Break Summer Tour brings that experience on the road, providing free, tasty beverages to businesses across the country. Using its fleet of BeviMobiles - the company’s custom-built, interactive hydration stations on wheels – every Bevi Break stop will let visitors sample Bevi’s full range of customizable, still, sparkling, and functional beverages, plus brand new products including BeviPop, Bevi’s better-for-you, low-sugar soda.

“We’re seeing more and more that if companies want employees in the office, they need to give them reasons to be there,” said Erin Gunnuscio, VP of Marketing at Bevi. “Small moments, particularly those centered around wellness and connection, are what’s helping employers earn the commute from their teams,” she added. “The Bevi machine turns a routine trip to the water cooler into a fun, daily ritual that impacts how employees feel, not just from 9-5, but outside of work, too.”

Follow Along

The #BeviBreak tour will be documented across Bevi’s social channels with behind-the-scenes content, taste test reactions, and location recaps. Follow Bevi on Instagram @getbevi and TikTok @bevi.official .

Dates and locations subject to change.

About Bevi

Founded in 2013 with a vision to eliminate the need for single-use bottles and cans, Bevi is redefining how beverages are delivered in commercial spaces. Best known for its Smart Water Cooler®, Bevi has grown into the leading connected beverage platform, combining hardware, data, and beverage innovation to deliver still, sparkling, flavored, and enhanced drinks on demand. Powered by real-time connectivity and insights, Bevi enables organizations like Hyatt, Tripadvisor, Netflix, and Delta to offer customizable, healthy beverage experiences while reducing environmental impact. To date, Bevi machines have reduced the need for more than one billion single-use plastic bottles and cans. Thousands of users across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Ireland hydrate sustainably with Bevi machines, including workplaces, gyms, hotels, retail stores, airports, hospitals, universities, and more.

For more information, visit www.bevi.co and follow Bevi on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

pr@bevi.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/261c3d06-8fb4-4dd5-9aeb-0db656182ec3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c23d9ff3-dd64-4180-b645-1f19f4af92e3



