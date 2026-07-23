ApolloMD Earns National and Atlanta Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Honors for Second Straight Year

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApolloMD has been named one of the 2026 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® both nationally and in Atlanta for the second consecutive year, recognizing continued investment in its people, clinician-led culture, and commitment to developing future healthcare leaders.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, leadership, communication, professional development, work-life balance, and workplace culture. Winners are selected through an independent evaluation conducted by a third-party research firm.

ApolloMD partners with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and other integrated clinical services. The organization invests in leadership development, continuing education, and career growth opportunities that help clinicians and team members advance throughout their careers while supporting high-quality care for hospital partners and the communities they serve.

"Our culture is built on the belief that the people closest to patient care should also help shape our organization," said Jackie Olliff, MBA, ApolloMD's Chief Talent and Human Resources Officer. "Receiving both awards for the second consecutive year reflects the daily commitment our clinicians and team members make to support one another, lead with purpose, and continuously improve. By investing in our people, we create a culture where clinicians and team members feel empowered to lead, collaborate, and make a meaningful difference every day."

This recognition reflects ApolloMD's ongoing commitment to building a workplace where clinicians and team members can advance their careers, contribute meaningful ideas, and perform at their best every day. That investment in people strengthens ApolloMD's ability to provide high-quality, compassionate patient care, support the hospitals and health systems it serves, and make a meaningful impact in the communities where care is delivered.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. To learn more, visit ApolloMD.com.