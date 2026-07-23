FAIR LAWN, NJ, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookaire, a trusted commercial and industrial HVAC filter manufacturer and distributor serving HVAC contractors, facility management teams, schools, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, data centers, and commercial buildings, today unveiled a new brand identity and positioning designed around a simple customer truth: customers don't need another filter supplier; they need a partner that helps keep their operations moving. Remove EM DASH as it shows AI footprint.

At the center of the new brand is a clear promise:

"We deliver uptime. Not just filters."

The message comes directly from extensive customer research conducted across Brookaire's customer base. While customers consistently cited product quality as important, they overwhelmingly described Brookaire's value in terms of reliability, responsiveness, logistics, communication, and service that helps their teams work more efficiently.

For HVAC contractors, that means technicians arriving on-site with the right filters, clearly labeled and delivered when needed. For facility managers, it means confidence that routine maintenance stays on schedule. For schools, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical facilities, and data centers, it means fewer disruptions and more control over critical building operations.

“For years, our customers have told us that Brookaire is more than a filter supplier. We’re part of how they keep buildings running, projects on schedule, and technicians productive. This rebrand puts that value front and center. It reflects our belief that delivery, service, and consistancy matter just as much as the product itself. As our customers continue to grow and face new challenges, we’re committed to helping them reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and keep operations moving,” said David Mornan, CEO, Brookaire.

Customer interviews revealed a consistent theme: delays, incorrect orders, lack of visibility, and poor communication create costly disruptions. When technicians have to return to a site because the wrong filters arrived, valuable labor hours are lost. When deliveries arrive late, maintenance schedules slip and operations suffer. Customers repeatedly described Brookaire as a partner that helps eliminate those problems.

The research also highlighted four priorities shared across customer segments:

Control over delivery timing and inventory.

Accuracy and quality.

Clear, dependable communication.

Service that makes jobs easier and reduces downtime.

Those insights now form the foundation of Brookaire's new positioning as a performance partner, a company focused on helping customers improve operational performance through precision logistics, responsive service, custom manufacturing, and systems that simplify maintenance.

The rebrand reflects the services customers consistently identified as most valuable, including:

Scheduled job-site delivery.

30-minute delivery windows.

Next-day fulfillment.

Custom air filters manufactured and shipped within 48 hours.

Job-site tagging and labeling.

Inventory management programs.

Air filter disposal services.

Dedicated customer support from teams who understand their business.

For HVAC contractors in particular, these services translate into greater technician productivity and fewer costly delays. Brookaire's customer research found that contractors view technician time as one of their most valuable resources and rely on suppliers who help jobs stay on schedule and crews remain productive.

The new brand communicates that benefit through four customer-focused promises:

More done. Less time.

Job-site labeling and organization that help technicians grab what they need, install it, and move on to the next task.

Delivery you control.

Scheduled delivery windows and dependable fulfillment that help customers plan with confidence.

Built to fit. Delivered fast.

Custom air filters manufactured and shipped within 48 hours with no minimum order requirements.

Clear answers. Zero chasing.

Proactive communication, accurate order information, and direct points of contact that keep customers informed without the need for constant follow-up.

The visual identity has also been modernized to better reflect the speed, clarity, and reliability customers associate with the company. A bold new design system, distinctive cyan color palette, and straightforward voice reinforce Brookaire's commitment to making business easier for customers.

While the look is new, Brookaire's mission remains unchanged: helping contractors, facility teams, schools, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical facilities, and data centers reduce downtime, improve efficiency, and keep critical environments operating at their best.

As the company's new tagline states:

"It's how we deliver."

About Brookaire

Brookaire is a trusted commercial and industrial HVAC filtration manufacturer and distributor serving HVAC contractors, commercial facilities, schools, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and data centers. Through precision logistics, fast custom manufacturing, responsive service, and customer-focused solutions, Brookaire helps customers save time, reduce mistakes, minimize downtime, and keep operations moving.

Media Contact

Lynne Laake, Director of Marketing

lynne.laake@brookaire.com

(800) 295-3047

www.brookaire.com

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