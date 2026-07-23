Controlled Environment Agriculture Market to Attain $282.44 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Market was valued at USD 82.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 282.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period.

Increasing demands for quality crops throughout the year, increased food security concerns, and sustainable agricultural practices are some of the factors that are contributing to growth in the market. Rapid urbanization, reduction in arable land, and unpredictable climatic conditions are driving the investors to invest in greenhouse farming, vertical farming, hydroponics, and aeroponics. Automation, artificial intelligence, IoT based monitoring systems, and LED lighting technologies are being used in order to improve crop yield with reduced use of water and energy, as evidenced by a joint venture announced by PIF of Saudi Arabia and AeroFarms in 2025.





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Food Security Concerns and Advanced Farming Technology Accelerate Market Growth

Fuelled by factors such as the rise of urbanization, food security issues, and an increase in demand for sustainable food production practices, CEA techniques are increasingly being used across the world due to factors like the shortage of land suitable for agriculture and water shortage. The use of AI, IoT-enabled monitoring systems, and automated climatic controls are making this process efficient, while more money is being invested in indoor farms.

Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The hydroponics sub-segment led the market with a share of 42.60%, owing to its high adoption rate, efficient use of water, and capability to produce crops in commercial scale. The aeroponics sub-segment is witnessing the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 14.34%, due to improved efficiency in the use of resources and better crop productivity with the help of mist systems.

By Component

The hardware market was dominated by the highest market share of 45.20% in 2025 because of the need for basic infrastructures such as the LED lighting system, climate control system, irrigation system, and cultivation system. The software market is the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 15.19%. This growth is due to the use of farms management, AI-based monitoring, automation, and data technology.

By Crop Type

Vegetables/Leafy Greens led the market share by occupying 50.80% in 2025, backed by strong demand from consumers for organic products as well as suitability for Controlled Environment Agriculture. The category of Herbs & Berries holds the highest growth rate among all segments, growing at a CAGR of 16.61%, fueled by the rising demand for nutrient-enriched premium crop varieties.

By Facility Type

Greenhouse was the most dominant player in the market occupying a share of 54.30% in 2025 on the back of its high level of commercial acceptance, efficient cultivation techniques, and safety from unfavorable environmental factors. Hybrid Models is the highest growing type of agriculture with a 14.45% CAGR backed up by the increasing number of integrated farms.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global CEA market share in 2025 by taking up 36.71% share of the market. Increasing investments made towards developing vertical farming, intelligent greenhouses, hydroponic technology, and automated agricultural systems have contributed to North America’s dominance. Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and precise cultivation are some of the technologies that are increasingly incorporated to improve productivity and resource utilization.

The U.S. controlled environment agriculture market is expected to value USD 24.72 billion in 2025 and will reach USD 71.76 billion by 2035, registering a growth rate of 11.27%. Heavy investments in smart farming and precision agriculture have been responsible for such growth, along with 80 Acres Farms acquiring Israeli biotech company Plantae Biosciences in 2025 for developing indoor farm crops.

Europe controlled environment agriculture market is expected to reach USD 22.96 Billion in 2025 and USD 74.78 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.53%. Europe has become one of the biggest CEA markets due to efforts towards sustainability and unavailability of arable lands. Netherlands is leading regional demand with a share of 28.40% as there is a well-established greenhouse farming environment, with Germany, UK, and France as major contributing markets.

Asia Pacific is the region with the fastest growth rate for the CEA market at around 15.76%. This region witnesses increasing investments in agricultural technology and scarcity of arable lands. China is leading the regional revenue share with 34.50%, while other countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore add to regional growth through food security initiatives.

Key Players:

AeroFarms

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Bowery Farming

80 Acres Farms

BrightFarms

AppHarvest

Infarm

Freight Farms

Crop One Holdings

Spread Co., Ltd.

Netafim

Signify N.V.

Heliospectra AB

Plantech Control Systems

Priva

Argus Control Systems

Lufa Farms

Kalera

Jones Food Company

Agrilution

Recent Developments:

2026: Dubai GigaFarm secured over USD 327 million investment to develop a large-scale CEA facility producing 3,000 metric tons of fresh produce annually.

2025: Signify launched the Philips GrowWise Smart Spectrum platform, using automated lighting controls to optimize indoor farming efficiency.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Hydroponics & Aeroponics Technology Performance Metrics – helps assess water-efficient cultivation adoption and scalability trends across global commercial farming operations.

– helps assess water-efficient cultivation adoption and scalability trends across global commercial farming operations. Mart Greenhouse & Hardware Infrastructure Metrics – helps evaluate investments in LED lighting, automation, and climate control technologies worldwide.

– helps evaluate investments in LED lighting, automation, and climate control technologies worldwide. AI & IOT Farm Management Software Metrics – helps analyze adoption of predictive analytics, automation platforms, and digital farming solutions globally.

– helps analyze adoption of predictive analytics, automation platforms, and digital farming solutions globally. Premium Crop & Specialty Produce Metrics – helps identify growth trends in high-value crops, including herbs, berries, and specialty produce cultivation.

– helps identify growth trends in high-value crops, including herbs, berries, and specialty produce cultivation. Vertical Farming & Food Security Investment Metrics – helps identify opportunities from government-supported indoor agriculture initiatives and food security programs.

– helps identify opportunities from government-supported indoor agriculture initiatives and food security programs. Competitive Landscape & CEA Market Expansion Metrics – helps assess key players’ strengths through facility portfolios and global market presence.

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