Kinetic Expands Fiber Footprint in Lexington by More than 20%: Community Celebration to Come

More than 2,800 fiber locations in last 12 months; 15,000 homes total to benefit from high-speed fiber internet

Fiber expansion benefits communities, remote work, gaming, streaming, agriculture, telehealth

In celebration of expansion, Kinetic to host free festivities for community July 27 – Aug. 1

LEXINGTON, S.C., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, the leading residential and business insurgent fiber internet provider, announced today that it has increased its fiber network in Lexington by approximately 23% over the last 12 months. Since July 2025, Kinetic has added more than 2,800 new fiber locations in Lexington, creating a total of 15,000 households across the community with access to high-speed fiber internet to power their daily activities.

This expansion is fully funded by Kinetic and highlights the company’s commitment to investing in the communities it serves.

“Lexington is a strategically important community to Kinetic and is a technology corridor to the East,” said Stacy Hale, Kinetic’s state operations president. “In honor of this 23% fiber expansion, it’s time that we celebrate. And to the residents of this area, know that we’re not done yet; we’ll continue adding more fiber locations and will remain a long-term partner to this community.”

Fast Forward: Lexington — Community Week

To celebrate, Kinetic will host fun, free events with the community. Events include philanthropic activities where Kinetic employees spend time giving back to those in need, free treats and vouchers from local restaurants, family-friendly and neighborhood events, and a free community Hollywood Movie Night: Lights, Fiber, Action.

Planned week highlights

Tuesday, July 28: Kinetic at Cribb's Sandwich Shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 50 customers will get a free treat on Kinetic, while supplies last.

Kinetic at Cribb's Sandwich Shop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 50 customers will get a free treat on Kinetic, while supplies last. Thursday, July 30: Kinetic to host Hollywood Movie Night: Lights, Fiber, Action at the Regal Theater. Come see a special screening of the newly released “Spider-Man” movie. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m. RSVP here. Limited seating. While supplies last.

Kinetic to host Hollywood Movie Night: Lights, Fiber, Action at the Regal Theater. Come see a special screening of the newly released “Spider-Man” movie. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movie starts at 7 p.m. RSVP here. Limited seating. While supplies last. Friday, July 31: Kinetic executive to throw out first pitch at the Lexington Blowfish baseball game at 7:05 p.m. Kinetic will also be giving out free Blowie the Blowfish bobbleheads, while supplies last.

Kinetic executive to throw out first pitch at the Lexington Blowfish baseball game at 7:05 p.m. Kinetic will also be giving out free Blowie the Blowfish bobbleheads, while supplies last. Saturday, Aug. 1: Kinetic will be giving out free school supplies at the Market at Icehouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. While supplies last.

Why this matters

Fiber is the best technology for the long-term success of Lexington’s communications needs. Research shows that fiber-connected communities experience 213% higher business growth, 10% higher self-employment and a 14-17% increase in home values. Fiber is also significantly more sustainable and uses up to 95% less energy per gigabit. It requires less maintenance over time, which reduces environmental impact and community disruption.

As a long-term partner to the Lexington community, Kinetic is committed to delivering on its promise to provide fast, reliable, future-proof connectivity that helps local economic growth, education, telehealth, and small business competitiveness. This investment underscores the company’s dedication to providing the communities it serves—the same communities its employees also live and work in—with sustained value both now and for years to come.

Kinetic, which was also named CNET’s Best Rural Fiber Internet Provider in 2026, is rooted in Lexington and is proud to serve the community beyond internet connectivity.

Kinetic’s fiber expansion milestone in Lexington follows the company recently reaching 2 million homes passed with fiber internet across its 18-state footprint.

Residents who want to check fiber availability or construction updates can call 1- 877-90-FIBER (877-903-4237) or visit www.gokinetic.com.

About Kinetic: Named the 2026 Telecommunications Company of the Year (Stevie GOLD/American Business Awards), Kinetic is a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), and is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Northeastern U.S. Additional information is available at gokinetic.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Carman

uniti.kinetic.pr@uniti.com